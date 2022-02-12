Man Refuses to Pay Child Support Until Rights are Established

Is it only biology that makes someone a parent?

While marriage is a life goal for many, the sad truth is that divorce is a fairly common reality for couples who choose to get married. Data shows that over 750,000 divorces are finalized in the United States each year . 1/3 of couples who divorce will also have children, which requires some sort of custody agreement between the parents who have separated.

Custody agreements look different between every couple, but it is rather common for one of the parents to pay child support to the other who is taking on more of the child care duties. According to the United States Census Bureau, 85% of child support providers are male, while the other 15% are female.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a father refuses to start paying child support until his legal rights have been fully established and documented.

Reasonable request, or just an excuse?

A Reddit post published on February 8th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,200 upvotes and 1,600 comments. The man begins his post by explaining that he had broken up with his girlfriend Jane years before after finding out she was cheating on him with his roommate, Ted.

The author clarifies that after learning his girlfriend had cheated, he left town, moved back home and cut ties with his ex, roommate and all of their friends. In that time, the author found a better relationship and recently got engaged. It was once he was engaged that Jane and Ted started to try and reach out to him on social media, but he blocked their accounts each time.

The ex-girlfriend eventually contacted the author's sister and told her that she had a son, and the child belonged to the author. The man was confused because it had been years since he had moved away. He had a lawyer draw up paperwork to have the ex-girlfriend leave him alone, and it was at that time that the lawyer passed on pictures of a 5-year-old boy who looked very similar to the author.

Jane explains to the lawyer that when she got pregnant she automatically thought the child was Ted's. But once she and Ted got married and tried for kids they learned that he was sterile. They both agreed to raise the child without telling anyone. The author then took a paternity test to find out the 5-year-old child was indeed his.

The author made it clear that he wanted to be in his biological son's life, but Ted refused to let him have any contact. It was at this point that he told Jane and Ted that he was entitled to legal rights as a father, and unless he was granted the chance to have visitation he wasn't going to pay them a dime in child support.

When child support is court-mandated, it cannot be avoided and is legally enforced.

The US Census shows the average cost for child support is $430 per month, but can be higher depending on the number of dependents. Over the span of a dependent's childhood up to age 21, the total investment for average child support can reach a total of $108,360.

Records from the 2015 census also highlight that about 60% of child support was received, with an average of $3,447 per year per custodial parent who is due the support. The other 40% of child support payments were tied up in legal battles or were evaded entirely by the party ordered to pay.

According to all paperwork, Ted is the legal father of the author's child. That said, a paternity test proved that the author was the biological father. The man concluded his post by stating that if he was not given any form of visitation to be in the child's life, he would put money away in a savings account to give to his biological son once he was of age. The author states he is in no way trying to avoid child support payments, in fact, he is eager to offer support to his biological son as long as he can be involved in his life.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong to only provide child support if he can meet his son and be involved in his childhood? Or is it unreasonable for Jane and Ted to continue to keep the author from meeting his son even after confirming that he is the biological father?