Man Refuses to Pay Child Support Until Rights are Established

Gillian Sisley

Is it only biology that makes someone a parent?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Umh5L_0eBu9pmd00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

While marriage is a life goal for many, the sad truth is that divorce is a fairly common reality for couples who choose to get married. Data shows that over 750,000 divorces are finalized in the United States each year. 1/3 of couples who divorce will also have children, which requires some sort of custody agreement between the parents who have separated.

Custody agreements look different between every couple, but it is rather common for one of the parents to pay child support to the other who is taking on more of the child care duties. According to the United States Census Bureau, 85% of child support providers are male, while the other 15% are female.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a father refuses to start paying child support until his legal rights have been fully established and documented.

Reasonable request, or just an excuse?

A Reddit post published on February 8th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 9,200 upvotes and 1,600 comments. The man begins his post by explaining that he had broken up with his girlfriend Jane years before after finding out she was cheating on him with his roommate, Ted.

The author clarifies that after learning his girlfriend had cheated, he left town, moved back home and cut ties with his ex, roommate and all of their friends. In that time, the author found a better relationship and recently got engaged. It was once he was engaged that Jane and Ted started to try and reach out to him on social media, but he blocked their accounts each time.

The ex-girlfriend eventually contacted the author's sister and told her that she had a son, and the child belonged to the author. The man was confused because it had been years since he had moved away. He had a lawyer draw up paperwork to have the ex-girlfriend leave him alone, and it was at that time that the lawyer passed on pictures of a 5-year-old boy who looked very similar to the author.

Jane explains to the lawyer that when she got pregnant she automatically thought the child was Ted's. But once she and Ted got married and tried for kids they learned that he was sterile. They both agreed to raise the child without telling anyone. The author then took a paternity test to find out the 5-year-old child was indeed his.

The author made it clear that he wanted to be in his biological son's life, but Ted refused to let him have any contact. It was at this point that he told Jane and Ted that he was entitled to legal rights as a father, and unless he was granted the chance to have visitation he wasn't going to pay them a dime in child support.

When child support is court-mandated, it cannot be avoided and is legally enforced.

The US Census shows the average cost for child support is $430 per month, but can be higher depending on the number of dependents. Over the span of a dependent's childhood up to age 21, the total investment for average child support can reach a total of $108,360.

Records from the 2015 census also highlight that about 60% of child support was received, with an average of $3,447 per year per custodial parent who is due the support. The other 40% of child support payments were tied up in legal battles or were evaded entirely by the party ordered to pay.

According to all paperwork, Ted is the legal father of the author's child. That said, a paternity test proved that the author was the biological father. The man concluded his post by stating that if he was not given any form of visitation to be in the child's life, he would put money away in a savings account to give to his biological son once he was of age. The author states he is in no way trying to avoid child support payments, in fact, he is eager to offer support to his biological son as long as he can be involved in his life.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong to only provide child support if he can meet his son and be involved in his childhood? Or is it unreasonable for Jane and Ted to continue to keep the author from meeting his son even after confirming that he is the biological father?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Viral# Social media# Law

Comments / 1

Published by

Professional writer. Tea drinker. Committed optimist. I write about trending news, viral Reddit content, and anything else that tickles my fancy.

N/A
18284 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Man Chooses the Gym over New Family

Fitness is a common pastime for many US citizens. Whether it be at-home workouts or workouts at the gym, there are many people who try to exercise routinely. An active lifestyle has many benefits such as better health, better endurance, better stress management, and much more.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Catches Stepson Trying to Steal Jewelry

What should a person do when a loved one is repeatedly trying to steal from them?. Theft is a common crime regularly committed in the United States. It’s estimated that larceny thefts in the country added up to over 4,600,000 cases in 2020. Of all of those cases, over 1 million of them were cited as burglary incidents.

Read full story

Woman Angry after Receiving Wrong Coffee Order

Is there really that much difference between light and dark roasts?. The National Coffee Association reports that coffee has been America's favorite beverage for the last decade. 58% of people would choose coffee over any other beverage.

Read full story
131 comments

Wife Refuses to Share Inheritance with Husband

Who is owed the estate of a loved one who passes away?. Data shows that over 7,000 people die every day in the United States. When a person passes away, the next of kin are generally the ones who inherit the estate and all possessions of the loved one.

Read full story
756 comments

Daughter Angry with Parents for Spoiling Her Entitled Little Sister

When does ensuring your child ‘wants for nothing’ cross into the territory of problematic spoiling?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world. The responsibilities of a parent include raising a child to be a productive member of society, who is responsible and well adjusted. Experts warn against the dangers of spoiling children, as it can result in behaviors of entitlement, not only in childhood but also into adulthood.

Read full story
27 comments

Uncle Arrested for Wife's Theft of Family Heirlooms

Would you go down for a crime someone else committed?. Crime takes place every day and is certainly not something unheard of in the United States. Data shows that 7.63 million arrests took place in 2020, which amounts to over 20,000 arrests per day each year. Among these arrests would include non-violent crimes such as theft or fraud, all the way to the most violent of crimes such as assault or murder.

Read full story
27 comments

Bride Demands Gift from Uninvited Guest

When it is considered inappropriate to ask people for gifts?. Weddings are a booming industry and bring in $60 billion dollars every year in the United States. With so many weddings postponed because of the pandemic, 2022 is on track to be one of the biggest years for weddings in the last decade.

Read full story

Man Plans to Miss Child's Birth to See Batman Movie

Is there anything more important to attend than the birth of your own kid?. Cinema plays a large role in our society as a form of entertainment and a powerful tool for storytelling. About 700 movies premiere each year in the United States, with a weekly total of about 13 movies per week.

Read full story
69 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Ex-Boyfriend into Dorm Room

Is it really a breakup if only one person agrees to it?. Young love can be an absolute roller coaster of euphoria. Hormones are high, and every experience feels like the first time of something amazing and addictive. Young people are just trying to find their way, and looking to feel loved by someone else. With that said, most people will experience a breakup in their lifetime.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Refuses to Sell Horse to Please Boyfriend

Who has the right to tell someone they should sell their beloved pet?. Over 2 million people in the US own horses, either for leisure, as pets, or for competition. An additional 7 million people are involved in the horse industry in terms of service, care, or volunteering, with a majority of the industry existing in Texas.

Read full story
91 comments

Ex-Wife Refuses to Share Husband's Inheritance with Girlfriend

Marriage isn't easy. In fact, many who get married cite extreme difficulties in their relationship, resulting in over 750,000 divorces taking place in the US each year. Upon separation, assets are split and a household is separated into two.

Read full story
212 comments

Father Refuses to Watch 4-Year-Old Son While Mother is at Work

How far does an ex-spouse's responsibility go in terms of childcare?. Research and psychologists agree that it’s necessary for fathers to spend quality time with their children to strengthen their parent-child bond, and to help with the child's overall development through activities involving play. That said, maintaining this consistent bond can get tricky when there is split custody of a child involved, and blended families are thrown into the mix.

Read full story
988 comments

Groom and Bride Arrested at Wedding for Stealing Family Heirlooms

Crime doesn't go on pause just because there's a wedding. Weddings are a big deal. Especially as so many had to be canceled or rescheduled in the last two years due to the pandemic, wedding season is back and many couples are finally tying the knot after so many years of waiting.

Read full story
82 comments

Man Criticized for Hiding Four Children from His Fiancée

Are there some secrets that are too important to keep to yourself?. Everyone has secrets. In fact, a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sky History shows that the top secrets that people keep from loved ones are details about mental illnesses and embarrassing incidents. 18% of respondents admitted that they keep secrets from their partners to avoid relationship issues.

Read full story
20 comments

Man Refuses to Be Free Babysitter at Sister's Wedding

How much is too much to ask of a loved one on your wedding day?. IBIS World has reported that the wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, and thus certain decisions for a wedding can potentially lead to costly mistakes for those paying for the event. With this in mind, it’s not too hard to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding, and try to cut corners on costs when possible.

Read full story
36 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.

Read full story
931 comments

Mother Refuses to Buy $60K Car for Stepdaughter

What qualifies as an extreme birthday gift for a teenager?. Blended families are not an uncommon household setup in the United States. The US Bureau of Census reports that 1,200 new blended households are formed every day, and 16% of all families are considered blended families of children, stepchildren and the like.

Read full story
368 comments

Wife Furious After Husband Cancels Her Job Interview

Should one spouse ever have an executive say over another’s choices?. The pandemic has seen one of the most widespread job losses in decades. As of 2021, 225 million jobs were lost worldwide due to the pandemic. This has certainly been a reality for many workers in the US, and means that regaining stability becomes more difficult in trying economic times.

Read full story
24 comments

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.

Read full story
521 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy