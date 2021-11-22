Sister Refuses to Let 600lb Brother Move in With Her

Gillian Sisley

She's turning to the internet to find out if she was in the wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPuU6_0d3u7Jf500
Photo by Christopher Williams on Unsplash

A Reddit post published on November 17th has gone viral since a sister is asking the internet to be honest about whether or not she's in the wrong for refusing to let her morbidly obese brother, Teddy, move in with her.

The post has already received 16,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. Internet users have a lot to say about this situation.

The sister begins her post by explaining that her brother, Teddy, was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, and for the first 3 minutes of his life he wasn't breathing. Though there was no serious harm from this incident, her parents have always used his birth story as "an excuse" for all of his bad behavior.

The woman explains that her childhood was virtually "a living hell" because of this, and it hasn't gotten any better in adulthood.

Favoring one child over the other.

She goes on to explain that she would be forced to give her little brother her candy, let him open her presents on her birthday, and each time she tried to complain to her parents about it, they would remind her that "he died coming into this world".

"I had to put up with Teddy's tantrums, abuse, fits and bad behavior. If I touched a single hair on his head, I got punished while Teddy got away with whatever he did."

The situation even got so bad that the sister moved out of the house at age 15, and began living with other family members.

Now adults, but the parents are still babying their favorite son.

The woman is now 35, and Teddy is 26. She has very limited contact with her parents and brother. She says that things got even more complicated when Teddy turned 18 and decided he wanted to be "a competitive eater".

The sister explains how this just became an excuse for Teddy to eat as much as he wanted, and now he weighs close to 600lb. This weight gain has caused serious issues for her parents.

"He can't hold a job and lives with our parents who still cater to him and pay for everything. Since Teddy requires around the clock care, my parents hardly leave the house."

Because of their son's constant needs, her parents did not attend their daughter's wedding and they have only seen their grandchildren a handful of times when she hosted them for dinner.

What are an adult's responsibilities when it comes to the care of their siblings?

Things got even worse when Teddy had a fall and ended up in the hospital. When the sister went to visit him, her parents took her aside and asked for her and her husband to provide "a large amount of money" to cover the costs of Teddy's care.

Her parents went on to explain that they were out of money, and were even taking funds from their retirement accounts. They suggested that Teddy move in with his sister once he recovered, because the woman and her husband were "well off with a bigger house".

The sister refused their requests for money to cover his care, and absolutely shut down any chance of Teddy moving in with her.

Once leaving the hospital, the woman who authored the Reddit post said that her mother called her and accused her of "abandoning the family", whereas the woman replied that she was not caring for her brother under any circumstances and that he was "not her problem".

The sister is now conflicted and feeling bad, wondering if she is being a bad daughter for refusing to help out her parents.

The internet was quick to come to her defense, stating firmly that all responsibility falls squarely on Teddy's parents. The parents enabled him to become morbidly obese, and allowed his bad behavior his entire life. Users say that his current situation is the result of their bad parenting, and that they failed their son.

What are your thoughts? Should the sister help her parents fund Teddy's care, or is she in the right to create a line in the sand and offer no further assistance?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
viralsocial mediaobesityparentingfamily

Comments / 15

Published by

Online solopreneur. Tea drinker. Committed optimist. I write about trending news, viral Reddit content, and anything else that tickles my fancy.

8091 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Bans Addict Brother from Thanksgiving Dinner

Their mother is not taking this decision well. We don't get to choose the family we're born into. This reality can become even more unpleasant for some around the holiday season.

Read full story

Brother Accuses Twin of 'Forcing His Girlfriend to Get Abortion'

The twin is asking complete strangers whether or not he's in the wrong. A 24-year-old Reddit user, whose gender was not specified in the post, has turned to the internet for the advice of strangers on a rather contentious issue.

Read full story
16 comments

Man Accused of "Ruining" Thanksgiving for Entire Family

His recent choice to remarry is adding a lot of complications to the family dynamic. With the family politics of Thanksgiving at an all-time high, many are finding it difficult to navigate so many different familial relationships at once.

Read full story
22 comments

Man Takes Daughter's Thanksgiving Present after She Refuses to Eat Stepmother's Food

The father is asking strangers on the internet whether he was in the wrong. The holidays are difficult in general, and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, Reddit is blowing up with people asking for advice on whether or not they're behaving appropriately.

Read full story
92 comments

Woman's Girlfriend Excluded from Sister's Anti-Gay Wedding

The author is wondering what she should do in response, and is asking strangers for their advice. A post on Reddit has gone mega-viral after a woman has shared her dilemma about how her current partner, also a woman, has not been invited to her sister's wedding as the bride's fiance's family is "very traditional and anti-gay".

Read full story
4 comments

Husband Complains about Wife's Eating Habits After Weight Loss Surgery

She is beyond confused by her husband's logic. Reddit is up in arms after a woman claims in a viral post that her husband is criticizing her eating habits post weight loss surgery.

Read full story
51 comments

Dog Comforted by Toddler During Thunderstorm

This footage is melting hearts all around the internet. Internet users are going crazy over an adorable video of a young child comforting their scared dog during a thunderstorm.

Read full story

Man Refuses to Adopt Ex-Girlfriend's Purebred Dog

The purebred pup was ultimately sent to the pound. The internet has come in hoards to support a Reddit user after he went to the site to share the story of how you refused to take in his ex-girlfriend's purebred dog, who was ultimately sent to a pound.

Read full story
10 comments

Parent Presses Charges Against Son's 18-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend

The mother of the ex claims that this was unjust, and is an instance of racial discrimination. A parent has turned to Reddit after a dispute with her son's ex-girlfriend, an 18-year-old woman who allegedly keyed his car.

Read full story
359 comments

Husband Steals Former Son's Savings for Golf Trip

The wife is understandably distraught and angry. A viral Reddit post that was published on November 20th has already collected 17,000 upvotes for a very upsetting story. A grieving mother, whose son recently passed away, has turned to Reddit to ask internet users if she is rightfully justified to be so angry with her husband. Her husband is her second marriage, making him the stepfather of her recently deceased son.

Read full story
2 comments

Mother Calls Daughter-in-Law "Disrespectful" for Bringing Her Own Food to Thanksgiving Dinner

She's wondering if she was in the right for being so offended. A frustrated mother has turned to Reddit to get advice when it comes to her relationship with her daughter-in-law, Sara.

Read full story
90 comments

Woman Won't Let Sister-in-Law Stay at Her House for Thanksgiving While Menstruating

She's wondering if she's in the wrong for putting her foot down. A woman has taken to Reddit to find out if she's the bad guy for refusing to let her sister-in-law stay at her house over Thanksgiving if she's menstruating.

Read full story
199 comments

Retired Husband Laments About Chores after Wife Returns to Work

For 47 years, this man has never had to lift a finger. Why should we start now?. In a post on Reddit that has gone viral, a husband asks for moral support from the internet after he complains that his wife has returned to work, leaving him with all of the house chores.

Read full story
27 comments

Woman Is Not Okay with her Kids Calling their Stepmother 'Mom'

The stepmother was her former best friend, who had an affair with the author's husband. The history of this one is messy, so buckle up. A woman turned to Reddit on November 18th to get some advice as to whether or not she's in the wrong on a recent thing she said to her daughter.

Read full story
47 comments

Student Reported Harasser Despite "Potentially Ruining" His Career

She is now wondering if she took things too far by formally reporting him. A 20-year-old female college student has turned to Reddit for their opinion on a rather controversial subject. In a viral Reddit post published on November 18th, which has collected 19,000 upvotes and almost 3,000 comments, the college student asks if she was in the wrong for going to her school's administration to report her harasser.

Read full story

Mother Refused to Protect her Daughter from Neglect and Abuse

The 'spineless' mom is being absolutely slammed by the internet for her failing her daughter. In a viral Reddit post published on Wednesday, November 17th, a mother is asking the internet if she was in the wrong for not calling out her son for treating her daughter badly.

Read full story

Blind Man Claims People Steal His Belongings and Money

His experiences sound both horrible and terrifying. A Reddit post has gone viral after a man who lost his eyesight at work posted a disturbing account of what he's experienced being visually impaired out in the world.

Read full story
18 comments

Wife Learns Husband Had Secret Background Check Done on Her

And not only that, but it's an entirely normal procedure in his family. As if marriage weren't hard enough already, a Reddit post published November 17 has gone viral after a woman claims that for three years her husband has been keeping a massive secret from her. The post has already garnered close to 12,000 upvotes and over 2,000 comments in just 24 hours.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Refuses to Host Thanksgiving for 20+ Family Members of Fiancé

Would you host dinner for dozens of people every year, without ever receiving a 'thank you' for your hard work?. A Reddit post from November 17th has gone viral after a woman refuses to host Thanksgiving for her fiance's extended family.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy