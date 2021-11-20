Retired Husband Laments About Chores after Wife Returns to Work

Gillian Sisley

For 47 years, this man has never had to lift a finger. Why should we start now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrUu1_0d1y4jJG00
Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash

In a post on Reddit that has gone viral, a husband asks for moral support from the internet after he complains that his wife has returned to work, leaving him with all of the house chores.

As you can imagine, the internet had very little sympathy for him. And he seems absolutely baffled as to why that would be the case.

The post was published on November 17th, and it has already garnered 11,000 upvotes and 4,000 comments. Internet users had a lot to say about this Reddit post.

Untrained and housework, or just happily ignorant?

The husband explains that he and his wife are both 68, and he retired 3 years ago. His wife has recently returned to nursing, and he states that this has led to an "awkward dynamic" after he is being expected to take on the domestic duties of the household.

He goes on to claim that he has "0 experience" doing chores, as he lived with his mother until he and his wife got married and moved in together at 18.

He lamented online:

"I legitimately have never had to lift a finger at home till recently."

He adds the heartwarming sentiment that for the last 47 years, his wife would pack his lunch for him and kiss him goodbye as he left for work.

Being that the pair are in a marriage, now that the roles are reversed the wife expected the same treatment. She was in for quite a shock.

Learning basic life skills at 68-years-old.

After a full career in the workforce, this man is now claiming that he is entirely incapable of taking care of himself, let alone another person.

"She was a bit shocked to discover I won't be doing the same. She had to teach me how to cook since I had very little experience doing it (none actually), now the only thing I can do well is clean. So that is not an issue. But everything else that she used to do I'm just not capable of."

The retired man goes on to state that he feels chores should be split evenly, and readers are having absolutely none of his double standard nonsense.

A reality check for the 21st century, courtesy of the internet.

One commenter really hit the nail on the head when they pointed out all the ways this retired husband is in the wrong.

"In 47 years, he never once paid attention to what she was doing and how she did it. This level of entitlement may have been prevalent among men of this generation, but it's still absolutely wild."

Other internet users went on to shame the husband for refusing to learn new things, and refusing to function like a normal adult.

The husband, in a pathetic attempt to explain himself, said that his wife did at points in their marriage work outside the home, but it wasn't until recently that she was expecting him to help out around the house.

"She didn't outright ask me to help with chores at first, I just felt awkward sitting there all day and leaving messes. So I cleaned them, and now all of a sudden she expects me to attempt to play housewife."

To add salt to the wound, he went on to express that because he is still struggling to figure out how to clean, cook, and grocery shop all in one day, his wife will take on these tasks when needed. He finished his post by stating that to this day, he still hasn't grocery shopped once.

What do you think? If you were in this man's shoes, how would you react to your stay-at-home spouse becoming the breadwinner, and expecting you to then pull your weight with domestic duties?

Comments / 27

