Pets Saved from Burning House after Stranger Alerts Owners through Ring Doorbell

This stranger was out for a jog when he noticed the house fire.

Two dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat in California have an absolute stranger to thank for saving their lives.

On November 14, an anonymous jogger noticed smoke from the window of a burning house, and ran up to the home to alert the owner Courtney Polito of the housefire.

If it weren't for this incredible jogger, these pets would have succumbed to the flames. But instead, they were rescued!

Escaping mortal danger by a 'hare'.

This was one close call, but thankfully, luck were on the side of all the paws in that household. Polito told ABC7,

"I saw him running back and forth. So I answered it and he said, 'Hello, do you see there's smoke coming out of the top of your house?'"

From there, Courtney Polito heard the smoke alarm in the background, and she told the jogger the house code for her home. The stranger then hurried in so that he could save the pets.

The absolute hero then ran in and rescued the crew of innocent furry friends from the terrifying blaze. The homeowners were not home at the time, and wouldn't have been able to get back in time.

Polito continued on to say,

"The fire department said 10 more minutes and the house would have gone."

The heroic stranger didn't even hesitate to rush into the burning home to rescue the adorable gaggle of fluffy pets.

Heroism comes in all shapes (and paws).

Courtney Polito's husband, Tony, also had many thank you's to give to the anonymous stranger, who still has yet to be identified. Tony said,

"It takes a special kind of person [to] go into a burning house to save animals."

And he's absolutely right.

The animals were thankfully saved just in time -- however, the house has significantly smoke damaged, having started in the garage and blazing through the house. The Polito family state that their Chevy Blazer car and all Christmas presents were destroyed.

Andrew LoFranco, Scotts Valley Battalion, Chief of the local fire department said that it was the first time they've seen a passerby use Ring doorbell technology being used in this way.

A humble hero disappears into the night.

Despite completely saving the day, the anonymous jogger left the scene before the family had a chance to thank him for saving their pets. They're hoping they'll get to meet him soon and offer a proper thank you.

"I want to give him a hug. I'll bring him to lunch. I'll bring him dinner. I don't know....I just want to thank him so much and let him know how thankful we are. My kids, my husband, we would be devastated if we lost our pets let alone our home," said Courtney Polito.

What would you do if you saw the same thing? What would you do if you noticed that a stranger's home was burning, and there were innocent creatures inside who were at risk of real harm?