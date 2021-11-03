33,000 People Stuck in Disneyland after Sudden Lockdown

Gillian Sisley

The happiest place on Earth just became a total nightmare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyiBl_0clNHnVn00
Image via Global Times, Xinhua/Ren Long

For most, the idea of getting stuck in Disneyland isn’t such a bad concept. Hanging out with your favorite Disney friends, watching the parades, endlessly riding the different rides, considering it’s known as the happiest place on Earth, full of magic and joy, after the last few years many of us have had, this doesn’t sound like such a bad way to spend a couple of days.

But for over 30,000 patrons at the Shanghai Disneyland, the most magical place on Earth turned into a total Halloween nightmare.

On Saturday, October 30th, it was found that one female patron had tested positive for COVID-19. For that reason, the entire amusement park was locked down on Sunday, October 31st to ensure for their spreading did not take place.

What happened to the people left inside?

One can only imagine how much of a nightmare this would have been. These families went to the park for some joy and magic, only to be barricaded within and unable to leave.

Health commission officials from a neighboring province showed up on the scene and every single patron within the park had to undergo testing and swabbing for coronavirus, to ensure no one else was sick.

Patrons who had paid a lot of money to visit the park and stand in line for fun rides instead spent hours upon hours standing in line to get nose and mouth swabs. Not exactly the way most people would choose to spend their holiday.

Once a patron was confirmed to have a negative result, they were permitted to finally leave the park and head home.

What will be the aftermath?

Health professionals still requested that the patrons who had been tested self-isolate either at home, or in their hotel rooms. They were also required to get retested in 24 hours as an additional safety measure.

Disneyland Shanghai stated that they took these extreme measures to follow strict health protocols, and would be shutting down the park for two days. The 33,000 patrons who experience this unpleasant event will either have the option to return to the park within the next six months or receive a full refund for their tickets.

