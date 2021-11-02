Cleanup of Great Pacific Garbage Patch Looking Viable After Successful Testing of System 002

Gillian Sisley

Removal of the trash is set to begin immediately, sparking hope for the eventual total cleanup of the world's precious waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S89dJ_0ckO8xnv00
Image via The Ocean Cleanup’s website

Environmentalists around the world are rejoicing after a monumental announcement that could change the entire future of the ocean’s trash, plastic and garbage problem.

In an October 20th press release by The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit that develops and scales technology to rid the oceans of plastic, the organization announced the completion of successful trials in a recent testing campaign meant to target the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

What is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?

For those who are unaware, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is infamous for being the ocean’s largest accumulation of plastic debris. It has also been nicknamed the Pacific trash vortex. The garbage patch is made up of two distinct collections of debris brought together by the massive North Pacific subtropical gyre. It spans waters from the west coast of North America to Japan.

The amount of debris has been able to accumulate because it’s made up of garbage that is not biodegradable. It mostly consists of plastics, which do not wear down, but instead just break into smaller and smaller pieces. 

While many might envision this garbage patch as some sort of floating island, it is actually patches of water that are made up almost entirely of microplastics. They can’t necessarily be seen by the naked eye but they can make the water within this area look very cloudy. 

The seafloor underneath the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is also known to contain an underwater trash heap. Unfortunately, oceanographers and ecologists discovered only recently that about 70% of garbage within the ocean sinks to the very bottom and just stays there.

What's this new technology, and how can it help?

On October 20th, The Ocean Cleanup posted a press release about their successful trials in their testing campaigns. System 002 (also nicknamed Jenny) was the technology used for these trials, and it collected an astounding amount of marine plastics and garbage. The organization has announced that they are already initiating the development of a larger, more upgraded System 003. This new system is expected to be the blueprint design for scaling an entire fleet of these systems to tackle ocean cleanup.

Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, had this to say:

“Today, I am most proud of the team and supporters for their dedication and perseverance that brought us to this moment. Getting here was not always easy, but we remained focused on our mission and its necessity. 
While it’s just the tip of the iceberg, these kilograms are the most important ones we will ever collect, because they are proof that cleanup is possible. We still have a lot of things to iron out, but one thing we know now is that, with a small fleet of these systems, we can clean this up.”

System 002 successfully and repeatedly harvested plastics, from tiny debris to large ghost nets. With nine test extractions, the system collected a total of 28,659 kg (or 63,182 lb) of plastic from the ocean, some of which was 9,014 kg (or 19,872 lb) that was removed in a single haul using the system.

What’s next?

With the official announcement of successful trials coming to completion, the development of System 003 is already set to begin. The Ocean Cleanup plans to remain fully operational with System 002 until 003 can be deployed.

The new and improved System 003 is expected to be three times larger than System 002, and is also planned to incorporate some insights that were collected from the testing done during the campaigns with System 002. 

Based on their previous test findings, the organization is expecting to deploy a fleet of ten systems capable of reducing 50% of the gyre (spiral vortex of microplastics) every 5 years. At the same time, its efforts to stop plastic from entering the ocean via rivers will continue with their new Interceptor projects which they are planning to begin developing this year and the next.

Among the items found within the garbage hauls were toilet seats, laundry baskets, toothbrushes, shoes, crates, sleds, and discarded fishing gear. This garage problem is not just one the ocean is facing but a major one for all humanity as well.

These new findings and technology are a massive step forward in Reading oceans of further plastic pollution. It will be exciting to see how these campaigns will do moving forward.

That said, there is certainly hope for a better future, environmentally speaking. And that’s something we can all rejoice over.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Online solopreneur. Tea drinker. Committed optimist. I write about trending news, funny viral content, and anything else that tickles my fancy!

4729 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Global Carbon Emissions Returning to Pre-COVID Levels

The window to limit temperature rise at critical threshold of 1.5C is closing fast. The COP26 is currently being held in Glasgow, and could make for historic changes to finally save our world from the horrific impacts of global warming.

Read full story

Australian Man Charged in Cleo Smith Abduction

The young girl is now back home with her family, and thankfully someone is being held responsible. Image released by police following Cleo Smith’s rescue. 4-year-old Cleo Smith, a missing Australian girl, was recently found after her abduction caught global headlines.

Read full story

‘Squid Game’-inspired Cryptocurrency with 23 Million Percent Increase Collapses in Apparent Scam

The coin’s developers drained its value and ran off with $3.3 million dollars. Image via Netflix screenshot of "Squid Games" television series. In what is Netflix’s highest-grossing series to date, “Squid Games", characters played games to gamble with their lives.

Read full story
4 comments

33,000 People Stuck in Disneyland after Sudden Lockdown

The happiest place on Earth just became a total nightmare. For most, the idea of getting stuck in Disneyland isn’t such a bad concept. Hanging out with your favorite Disney friends, watching the parades, endlessly riding the different rides, considering it’s known as the happiest place on Earth, full of magic and joy, after the last few years many of us have had, this doesn’t sound like such a bad way to spend a couple of days.

Read full story
214 comments
Washington State

Hundreds of Dogs in Halloween Costumes Showed Up to the Washington Square Parade

Here are some of the best ones that are guaranteed to make you smile. On October 31st, 2021, Washington Square held its annual Halloween parade. Even better, patrons not only of the human variety attended, but also their fury friends. The dog Halloween costumes at this events are always a huge hit, and this year the dressed-up pups didn't disappoint!

Read full story

Huge Spider Crawls Out of Man's Mouth Just in Time for Halloween

If you have arachnophobia, you may want to click away. In the spirit of spooky season, the internet is blowing up with creepy crawlers all over social media. Some people can't wait for the Halloween season to finally be over; however, many more are still happy to pull the last few tricks and treats off of the web.

Read full story
1 comments

Toddler Meets Dog for the First Time Due to Pandemic

The interaction is actually adorable, and has gone viral on the internet. For a lot of people, it would have been difficult to imagine making it through the pandemic without the companionship of the dog. In fact, there are many people who got dogs specifically due to the pandemic, to curb their loneliness and anxiety.

Read full story
1 comments

German Shepherd Attacks Vacuum Cleaner to Save Owner

This brave dog has captured 19 million hearts on the internet. It’s no secret that dogs are too good for this world. They are loyal companions, man’s best friends, and there for us through thick and thin.

Read full story
5 comments

New Research Shows Alarming Increase in Generation Z Debt During Pandemic

With close to a 70% debt increase in just one year, experts are sounding the alarm for Gen Zers to change their spending habits before it’s too late. Outstanding consumer debt in the US is currently close to 15 trillion dollars. This evens out to about $93,000 of individual debt per person, and a majority of this debt is carried by older generations.

Read full story
3 comments

Dog Rescued After Being Found Swimming in the Middle of the Ocean

If it weren’t for complete coincidence, this little angel wouldn’t have survived. In shocking footage that has been circulating social media this week — initially going viral on TikTok with over 10 million views — a dog was found by strangers swimming in the middle of the open sea.

Read full story

India Railways References Hit Netflix Show 'Squid Games' to Encourage Patrons to Follow COVID Safety Protocol

Nothing encourages participation in healthcare safety quite like viral memes. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or at least aren’t active on social media, you’ve likely heard about the hit Netflix Korean show, 'Squid Games’. It has quickly become the most successful show in Netflix history, and has been viewed over 142 million “member households" in the first 4 weeks of the show's premiere.

Read full story

Baby Elephant Gives Thank-You Hug to Forest Ranger

This adorable little calf delights the internet, and you need this spark of joy in your day!. With all of the darkness in the world right now, we all need a little something to make us smile.

Read full story
51 comments

Long-term Effects of Drinking Coffee Everyday Revealed in New Study

Coffee drinkers — you’re going to love what this study has to say!. It’s not uncommon for most people to drink at least one cup of coffee a day. In fact, for some, getting that daily dose of caffeine through God’s greatest bean is as necessary to their overall survival as breathing.

Read full story
182 comments

Good Boy Golden Retriever Sets New World Record

There’s no denying that dogs are a human’s best friend. They are loyal, loving, and they never judge us for our most shameful habits, like eating junk food for dinner or passing vile gas in our sweatpants.

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Owner’s Siberian Husky and Golden Retriever Have “Accidental" Puppy Together

This video is will bring joy to every internet user’s heart. When it comes to the internet, it's safe to say there are a lot of conflicting opinions. That said, there are certain things that most people can agree on. One of those things is that dog videos are amazing, and if you’re having a down day they can give you a much-needed boost to your mood!

Read full story
240 comments

What Your Favorite Emoji Says About Your Age

An emoji is worth a thousand words — here’s what the most popular ones are saying. Just a few years short of 30, I’m thinking more on the traits of my own generation (and how Gen Zers on Tik Tok are labeling the out-of-date trends of Millennials). It’s interesting to see how different generations view each other, and the quirky and weird ways that one can identify the other.

Read full story

These Generation Z Trends Make Me Feel Old as Dirt

Odds are, they'll make you feel the same way. Before diving in, just a disclaimer that I’m a millennial, and I was born in the early 1990s. The fact that there are now university and college students who were born in 2003 just entirely blows my mind.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Woman Called 911 on a Black Man for Babysitting Two White Children

Privileged White people need to get with the program — families come in all shapes and colors. In recent years, with the popularity and distribution of smartphones increasing, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to see everyday racism taking place on a global scale.

Read full story
745 comments

Doorbell Camera Captures Amazon Delivery Driver Throwing Parcel on Roof

In an attempt to swat away a fly, a delivery driver is now Tik Tok famous. Tik Tok user @Caseymcperry posted a video that is making its way around the platform at warp speed. This user couldn't hold in their amusement when they received a message from their Amazon delivery driver that something had gone awry while trying to drop off a parcel.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy