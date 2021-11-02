Cleanup of Great Pacific Garbage Patch Looking Viable After Successful Testing of System 002

Removal of the trash is set to begin immediately, sparking hope for the eventual total cleanup of the world's precious waters.

Environmentalists around the world are rejoicing after a monumental announcement that could change the entire future of the ocean’s trash, plastic and garbage problem.

In an October 20th press release by The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit that develops and scales technology to rid the oceans of plastic, the organization announced the completion of successful trials in a recent testing campaign meant to target the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

What is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?

For those who are unaware, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is infamous for being the ocean’s largest accumulation of plastic debris. It has also been nicknamed the Pacific trash vortex. The garbage patch is made up of two distinct collections of debris brought together by the massive North Pacific subtropical gyre. It spans waters from the west coast of North America to Japan.

The amount of debris has been able to accumulate because it’s made up of garbage that is not biodegradable. It mostly consists of plastics, which do not wear down, but instead just break into smaller and smaller pieces.

While many might envision this garbage patch as some sort of floating island, it is actually patches of water that are made up almost entirely of microplastics. They can’t necessarily be seen by the naked eye but they can make the water within this area look very cloudy.

The seafloor underneath the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is also known to contain an underwater trash heap. Unfortunately, oceanographers and ecologists discovered only recently that about 70% of garbage within the ocean sinks to the very bottom and just stays there.

What's this new technology, and how can it help?

On October 20th, The Ocean Cleanup posted a press release about their successful trials in their testing campaigns. System 002 (also nicknamed Jenny) was the technology used for these trials, and it collected an astounding amount of marine plastics and garbage. The organization has announced that they are already initiating the development of a larger, more upgraded System 003. This new system is expected to be the blueprint design for scaling an entire fleet of these systems to tackle ocean cleanup.

Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, had this to say:

“Today, I am most proud of the team and supporters for their dedication and perseverance that brought us to this moment. Getting here was not always easy, but we remained focused on our mission and its necessity.

“While it’s just the tip of the iceberg, these kilograms are the most important ones we will ever collect, because they are proof that cleanup is possible. We still have a lot of things to iron out, but one thing we know now is that, with a small fleet of these systems, we can clean this up.”

System 002 successfully and repeatedly harvested plastics, from tiny debris to large ghost nets. With nine test extractions, the system collected a total of 28,659 kg (or 63,182 lb) of plastic from the ocean, some of which was 9,014 kg (or 19,872 lb) that was removed in a single haul using the system.

What’s next?

With the official announcement of successful trials coming to completion, the development of System 003 is already set to begin. The Ocean Cleanup plans to remain fully operational with System 002 until 003 can be deployed.

The new and improved System 003 is expected to be three times larger than System 002, and is also planned to incorporate some insights that were collected from the testing done during the campaigns with System 002.

Based on their previous test findings, the organization is expecting to deploy a fleet of ten systems capable of reducing 50% of the gyre (spiral vortex of microplastics) every 5 years. At the same time, its efforts to stop plastic from entering the ocean via rivers will continue with their new Interceptor projects which they are planning to begin developing this year and the next.

Among the items found within the garbage hauls were toilet seats, laundry baskets, toothbrushes, shoes, crates, sleds, and discarded fishing gear. This garage problem is not just one the ocean is facing but a major one for all humanity as well.

These new findings and technology are a massive step forward in Reading oceans of further plastic pollution. It will be exciting to see how these campaigns will do moving forward.

That said, there is certainly hope for a better future, environmentally speaking. And that’s something we can all rejoice over.