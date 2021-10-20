Long-term Effects of Drinking Coffee Everyday Revealed in New Study

Coffee drinkers — you’re going to love what this study has to say!

It’s not uncommon for most people to drink at least one cup of coffee a day.

In fact, for some, getting that daily dose of caffeine through God’s greatest bean is as necessary to their overall survival as breathing.

But it is those very people who need to pay attention to this article. Because they are the ones who are actually doing themselves a huge solid with their coffee consumption.

A new recent study has come out and shown some of the significant benefits of drinking coffee every single day. Included in these results are decreased risk of heart attack, stroke, and other illnesses that could result in death.

What were the findings?

The study included close to 500,000 participants, and it divided them into three groups based on coffee consumption.

One group drank no coffee, or irregularly consumed it.

A second group, which consumed a moderate amount of coffee, which was defined as 0.5 to 3 cups per day.

And finally, the third group who consumed high amounts of coffee, meaning 3 cups a day or more.

These participants were followed for 10 to 15 years of their life, and it is from that data that this new study was written.

Researchers found that the groups of light to moderate coffee drinkers were significantly healthier, and that their risk of all-cause death was 12% lower. They also found a 17% lower risk for death related to cardiovascular disease, as well as a 21% lower risk of stroke.

What this means is that those who are drinking 0.5 to 3 cups of coffee per day were overall the healthiest participants with a much lower percentage risk of death related to all medical causes, but in particular cardiovascular disease and stroke.

So what does this mean for our overall health, and what should we be doing instead?

Researchers found that those who drink little to moderate amounts of coffee every day tended to have better physical sized as well as healthier functioning hearts.

Ultimately, this is great news for a lot of people! If you are someone who drinks 3 of coffee per day, you are greatly helping your health in a big way. That said, 0.5–3 cups per day is considered the beneficial quota, and that when reaching for that 4th cup you should consider decaf.

It is suggested to take regular breaks from drinking caffeine, such as a full week or a full month, and to only drink caffeine an hour after waking up, and 10 hours before going to sleep. For the 3+ cups of coffee per day drinkers, switching to decaf is also a smart choice.

For the 3+ cups per day crowd — here are the benefits of switching to decaf.

The plus side here is that these days you’re not losing taste quality when it comes to switching to decaffeinated drinks. Most decaf beverages tend to have a very similar taste to their caffeinated alternatives.

That said, one of the biggest benefits of switching to decaf (other than the ones brought forward in this study), are a decrease in anxiety throughout the day, and a clearer functioning mind as you go.

When I was drinking strictly caffeine tea, I found that I routinely felt anxious and scatterbrained, and it felt like there just wasn’t enough time in the day for me to get everything done that I needed to.

Those who have switched from caffeinated beverages to decaf (after that 3rd cup, of course!) have reported feeling a lot more relaxed, at peace, and focused, which allows them to be more productive and efficient throughout their day.