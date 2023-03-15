Understanding Depression Versus Emotional Issues

Photo by Photo by Naomi August on Unsplash

I’ve been through a couple emotional breakdowns in my life. One happened quite recently which prompted a very dramatic change. I have also struggled with clinical depression at different times in my life as well. However, emotional breakdowns aren’t always the same as depression, but the symptoms most definitely overlap and are similar. I think it's important to distinguish between emotional breakdowns and depression because the causes are so different and require totally different interventions.

There are times when life circumstances are such that our emotional wellness becomes unstable without necessarily turning into depression. Perhaps our nervous system is dysregulated from stress, loss, or drastic change that we didn’t anticipate. Often times emotional breakdowns are a sign that something needs to change. That said, any time there are signs of emotional issues, a person should always consult their doctor.

Many people who go through significant life changes like job loss, a breakup, a death, etc., may have emotional breakdowns in response. Indeed, they could also be depressed, but not always. Nonetheless, we do need to know what’s happening to ourselves so we can get a handle on it before it gets out of control.

Below are 7 signs that an emotional breakdown may be on the horizon. By knowing these signs, you can take action ahead of time to help yourself. You can see your doctor, increase your self-care, and make necessary changes to help yourself cope better.

1. Losing interest in activities

This is also a sign of depression, but can also be due to emotional issues based on life circumstances. If you’re involved in something you don’t want to be in, you will obviously lose interest in it quickly. If we are pressured to continue with it, it can become very daunting. We might think we want to continue with something, but deep down, our body and psyche may not. This is a clue to stop and listen and see what you really want. However, if you used to enjoy something and suddenly stop having the motivation to do it, it could also be a sign of depression as well.

2. Struggling with daily activities

When we aren’t feeling emotionally healthy, we can often struggle with daily activities. Getting to work, caring for our family, even brushing our teeth can feel too much. It’s good to pay attention to these signs as they are alerting us that something is off and we need to listen. Again, this can happen with depression, but can also be a sign that something in our life isn’t working and requires change or at the very least a deeper awareness.

3. Irritability and emotional instability

When our emotions are not in a good place, we can often feel irritable and unstable. We might get angry quickly or become really sad. This is particularly true if we struggle with our daily activities and lose interest in our day to day lives. We can start feeling very helpless. Again, this can be a sign of depression as well.

This is also a sign of a dysregulated nervous system, which can be a physical health issue, or re-activation of PTSD, or just a sign that we aren’t happy in our lives and need to make a change.

4. Extreme anxiety

Anxiety is slightly different than irritability. It can feel like an awful sensation in the gut that spreads out across the body. Some people feel like they can’t sit still and can’t get a handle on their bodily sensations. Your mind can often wander to terrible conclusions and “what if’s.” Sometimes the anxiety can progress to panic attacks.

Anxiety is a very uncomfortable thing to live with, and you may need to consult a doctor if it gets bad enough. Of course, day-to-day life and difficult situations can bring on anxiety, too, without it becoming a disorder. If you feel anxious for no reason at all, this could be a sign of depression or anxiety disorder. But if you have things happening in your life that are traumatic or something isn’t serving you, anxiety can be a clue that you need to make a change. This is especially true for anxiety that just seems to build as you continue to ignore the thing that isn’t serving you.

5. Physical symptoms like nausea or pain

Frequently, symptoms like nausea or pain sensations are because our body is telling us something is wrong. These are somatic symptoms that often don’t have a medical explanation. Perhaps we don’t like the situation we’re in, or something doesn’t feel right. Of course, these symptoms can also be due to a medical issue, so it’s good to get it checked out. But if nothing shows up in any tests or examinations, then often, these symptoms are somatic signs of emotional disturbance. Unresolved trauma can often produce somatic issues as well as life situations that require change.

6. Feeling overwhelmed

This is a meaningful sign, and although it can be due to a mental health issue, it is also a typical sign that things are not right. We may be doing too much or unhappy with our life circumstances, and something needs to change. It is definitely a sign that an emotional breakdown could be on the horizon, especially if the overwhelm seems to increase day by day.

7. Sleep issues

Again, this sign can be due to mental health or a physical health issue, so it’s best to consult a doctor. But this can also be a sign that something needs our attention. This often goes along with feeling anxious or overwhelmed. We can either sleep too little or sleep too much. It depends on your unique situation. But this is a sign that something isn’t sitting well with us.

These 7 signs should alert us to an impending emotional breakdown. Yes, they can also go hand in hand with mental health and even physical health issues, so it’s best to check with a doctor. But sometimes, we just have these symptoms due to our life situation or something that isn’t sitting well with us. When we ignore things that don’t serve us, our nervous system can become dysregulated. Also, unresolved trauma that is bubbling up can also dysregulate the nervous system.

Not all emotional signs are a result of medical issues. Sometimes our bodies and psyches are trying to wake us up to pay attention to where we’re overwhelmed or unhappy in our lives. Sometimes an emotional breakdown is the only way our bodies can get us to listen. Our bodies are very wise, so even if you do descend into an emotional breakdown, know that it may actually be a beginning and not an end.