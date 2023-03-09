Alcohol Use Prevents Trauma Healing

Photo by Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

There are many reasons to reduce or quit using alcohol. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I chose to quit drinking for many of these reasons as well. Heavy alcohol use is notoriously hard on our bodies and brains; causing and worsening serious physical and mental health issues. It also significantly increases violence, accidents, and injuries.

I won’t write that heavy alcohol use “may or might” cause these things when the science shows us clear causation . Research shows that even low-dose alcohol can damage the body and emotions.

For clarity, heavy alcohol use is defined as more than 8 drinks per week for a woman and more than 15 drinks per week for a man. Binge-drinking , while more episodic in nature, is also considered heavy alcohol use.

However, of all the reasons to reduce alcohol use, one of the most important (and rarely talked about) issues is that alcohol stops us from processing trauma. Research also shows that the widespread effects of trauma also feeds heavy alcohol use .

According to Dr. Gabor Mate, a world-renowned trauma expert, “trauma is a psychic wound that hardens you psychologically that then interferes with your ability to grow and develop. It pains you, and now you’re acting out of pain. It induces fear, and now you’re acting out of fear. Trauma is not what happens to you, it’s what happens inside you as a result of what happened to you.”

If we look at a physical wound, there will always be evidence of it on the skin, the bones, or wherever the trauma occurred. The wound is still there with psychic/emotional trauma, yet it’s not as visible as physical trauma wounds. In this way, psychic/emotional trauma is much more complicated and confusing. Because this type of trauma damages the nervous system, it weaves its way into our behaviors, perceptions, and sense of self.

Without becoming deeply aware of how this works, we may forever walk around with gaping psychic/emotional wounds that colors our whole lives with a veil of darkness.

However, experts agree that the only way to process and understand trauma is to connect our feeling states and what happened to us in the past. This task requires the utmost awareness and an ability to sit with our feelings in the first place.

If we are honest with ourselves, most of us who drink heavily do so because we don’t want to feel, process, or be aware of our uncomfortable feelings. Thus, alcohol use is designed to help us NOT process trauma, which means we will always walk around in pain and remain unaware of why we’re in pain.

Furthermore, heavy alcohol use can damage the parts of our brain and nervous system that can help us calm down and be more aware. So not only does alcohol move us away from the effects of trauma , but the health outcomes of alcohol ensures we may never look at our trauma at all.

I need to mention one important caveat here though. Some of us are clearly not ready to process trauma.

Some of us may not be able to hold the feelings that come or manage our emotions as they come into our awareness. Or maybe it’s that we’re not in a safe enough space to sit with our feelings. In this sense, it may not always be a good thing to process past trauma before we’re ready.

Still, engaging in heavy alcohol use to escape the feelings we have due to trauma will ensure that we are never ready to process things at all.

It’s essential to keep this in mind if you or someone you know is grappling with the effects of a traumatic past and using alcohol to mask it. Perhaps the readiness to go inward may not be there, but it’s important to be informed about the risks of alcohol use when processing psychic/emotional trauma.

We’re not talking nearly enough about this either. While most addiction and mental health services advocate getting help for an addiction first before managing issues like trauma, they often don’t explain why or how. This leaves people to make up their own minds about how to cope with the uncomfortable feelings and bodily sensations often coupled with trauma and PTSD. Hence, why people seek out addictive substances to cope.

Also, given the abysmal state of mental health and addictions treatment in the world right now, many are forced to DIY their recovery. If so, then we are all sorely in need of more information about what’s happening to us and what we can do.

While heavy alcohol use may feel better in the short term, it will only keep us stuck in our behavior cycles. Alcohol hijacks the mind and steers us away from our feeling states and our true selves. The only way to heal from trauma is to “feel” what has happened to us, provided we are safe to do so first.

For those who engage in heavy alcohol use to manage past trauma, be sure you have emotional support before quitting or reducing drinking. Also, check with your doctor to ensure you have medical withdrawal support in case you need it.

The more we talk about how heavy alcohol use stops us from processing trauma, the more we can start a new conversation. One that helps us normalize feeling states no matter how difficult they are.

We need a new conversation that includes practical ways for how to process feeling states that make us want to run to alcohol in the first place. We know we need to stop running, but we also need a soft place to fall and proper information for when we do.