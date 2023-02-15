Alcoholism Is Initially About Pain Relief

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjYPp_0koIxM1K00
Photo byPhoto by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash

It was more than coincidence that I quit drinking alcohol a few months before my father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. I didn’t exactly know he was going to die, but I had watched him become more disabled in the year before his death. He had alcoholic liver disease, a condition that haunts many alcoholics because it can sneak up on you pretty quickly.

I didn’t want to be sick all the time like my father. And unfortunately, that’s where I was headed — constant headaches, nerve pain, bloating, digestive problems, tremors, and a foggy brain. Yes, alcohol makes you sick, yet 85.6% of the US population has consumed alcohol in the past year. Also, 25.8% of US people over 18 engage in binge drinking, which is very heavy drinking.

Why do we drink so much if we know that alcohol makes us sick? Well, that’s because initially alcohol also makes you feel numb and we want to feel numb instead of feeling all the pain we have on a day-to-day basis. The truth is, alcoholism, like many addictions, is about pain. Many of us are in terrible pain, either physically or emotionally and alcohol helps with this even if it’s only briefly.

It’s important we understand this fact about alcohol and other addictions because, without this crucial understanding, we may never truly be able to help people with their addictions. Alcohol use is often driven by pain and according to research, may have a cyclical relationship. Meaning that pain drives people to drink, but drinking also brings more pain, which makes people drink more.

People who abuse alcohol also could benefit from understanding this important relationship. Often, those of us who drink heavily may not understand the nature of our relationship with alcohol. I know I didn’t. I drank because it was a habit that gave me a sense of comfort. But it wasn’t until I quit drinking that I realized how pain really influenced my alcohol use.

It’s no wonder then, that with the pandemic, alcohol use went way up. One study shows that heavy alcohol use went up by 60% during the pandemic with most people citing stress as the number one reason they were drinking more. Stress is a source of emotional and physical pain and as such, no wonder people were turning to alcohol more during the pandemic.

My father was in chronic pain most of his life. He had diabetic nerve damage and compressed discs in his back. He also suffered from crippling depression since his teen years. He drank to quiet the demons in his head and soften the electrical pain from his nerves. Little did he know though that drinking was actually making these conditions much worse. I often say a little prayer that he wasn’t around during the pandemic because he would have suffered a lot through it.

The point is, pain is an important reason why people drink or engage in any addiction for that matter. The more we look at this important factor, the more we may be able to unravel the mysteries behind alcohol abuse and other addictions. One animal study shows that when pain is involved, animals are more likely to choose a substance to help them deal with pain too.

So what can we do with this knowledge? First, we need to stop demonizing people with addictions. They are human beings in pain and have found something to help them quell it. Most people who are in chronic unrelenting pain will find something to help them cope with it. This is what’s happening to people with addictions. The more the general public understands this, the more we can work from compassion rather than criminalization.

Secondly, it’s worth advocating for more research and treatment strategies that address underlying pain conditions as a way to also treat addictions. In other words, if we start at the root, we will see better results. We need not only more resources for physical pain relief, but also for mental health and trauma recovery. The emotional pain from mental illness and unresolved trauma is excruciating and relentless. It’s time we recognize this and put more supports in place.

Lastly, the more we talk about this in the general public, the more that people with addictions can gather the information they need to make better decisions. Had I understood that my addiction was related to untreated pain, it would have made a difference to me. I may have even quit sooner and found better recovery strategies.

Many relapses happen because the first few months without the addictive substance feel like you’re an exposed nerve. You feel physically and emotionally raw, which is in itself, painful. It’s so tempting to go back to the addiction because you’re feeling all the pain at once. Perhaps the more we understand the relationship of pain, the more we can create sobriety strategies that protect people.

Yes, alcoholism eventually becomes a chemical addiction that moves beyond the presence of the initial pain. However, physical and emotional pain is the reason why people begin excessive drinking in the first place. Afterwards, the withdrawal from alcohol ensures that the pain not only continues, but gets worse which perpetuates the strong chemical cravings of the addictive process.

I’m pretty sure if my father could speak to the masses from wherever he is, he would say that pain was his number one reason for continuing to drink despite knowing the health repercussions.

In the words of Dr. Gabor Mate, instead of asking why the addiction, we should be asking why the pain?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# pain# psychology

Comments / 10

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
39K followers

More from Gillian May

Myths About Alcohol as a Beneficial Tool

Most people who drink will largely defend drinking as a helpful tool in their lives. Although alcohol can seem like it helps us, in the end it really doesn’t. I’ve written many times about the research that shows how dangerous alcohol is for our health. But most people choose to ignore that information in exchange for the dysfunctional ways they think alcohol “helps” them.

Read full story
2 comments

Risk Factors in the Development of Alcoholic Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and my mission is to provide solid education around how alcohol abuse affects health and mental health. Recently, I received a good question regarding alcohol abuse and alcoholic liver disease (ALD).

Read full story
5 comments

Symptoms of Alcohol Related Health Damage

I had a chat with fellow reader Heather, who struggles with her alcohol use but was open enough to reach out and talk to me. Heather is currently contemplating a move towards sobriety as her health issues are getting worse, and she’s tired of feeling crappy all the time. Of course, sobriety is no easy feat, and I told her how amazing it is that she’s even reaching out and being honest about her drinking. That, in and of itself, will likely save her life.

Read full story
64 comments

The Science of Alcohol Induced Anxiety

As a nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand the biological processes that precipitate anxiety in alcohol users. I also have a deep understanding of how alcohol affects the nervous system. The trouble is, this info just isn’t out there. Doctors and other health professionals don’t teach anyone about this. I aim to change that by creating educational articles like this.

Read full story
12 comments

Long-Term Effects of Alcoholism on the Nervous System

I write a lot about my alcohol recovery and alcohol health knowledge as a former mental health and addictions nurse. I am also 7 years into my recovery as an alcoholic. Having these experiences has taught me a lot about what alcohol does to our body.

Read full story
50 comments

Am I Boring Without Alcohol?

My pre-sober self was a very different person. I was outgoing, slightly hyper, always ready for new things. I loved meeting new people, and the sunset happy hour was my favorite time of the day.

Read full story
11 comments

The Myth of Safe Drinking

I am an alcoholic in recovery. Before I quit drinking five years ago, I meandered through a slippery contemplation phase for several years. I knew I had a problem, but the perceived relief I got from drinking outweighed my desire to do something about my addiction. Instead, I tried to follow the safe drinking guidelines as a way to manage my relationship with alcohol.

Read full story
29 comments

The Hardest Part of Alcohol Addiction Is Not the Alcohol

I’ve been sober now for seven years so I’ve had time to settle into sobriety and reflect. The first step into sobriety is always the most difficult one and you won’t know what it’s like until you do it. A lot of us are flying blind in the beginning so I hope to provide some support to those who are newly sober.

Read full story

Alcohol and Medication Interactions

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’ve been very concerned by the lack of health education given to the general public about the dangers of mixing alcohol with certain medications. The common practice is to place warnings on medications that they should not be combined with alcohol. Doctors will also provide warnings and some education, but not always. Often this is because education takes up a lot of time in a busy healthcare environment. Plus, many doctors underestimate the ability of patients to retain education. Lastly, discussing this may prompt people to stop taking their vital medications so it becomes a risk/benefit issue.

Read full story

The Link Between Alcohol Use and Diabetes

As a former nurse and recovered alcoholic, I’m on a quest to educate people more about the harmful effects of alcohol and other health conditions. I do this because the general public doesn’t always know about the dangers of alcohol. And in their defense, education is sparse, if not completely unavailable.

Read full story
7 comments

A Guide to Liver Damage From Alcohol Abuse

My father died of liver failure six and a half years ago. I thought I knew a lot about the liver being a nurse for almost 20 years, but it turns out the liver is more complex than what I had learned. I didn’t realize that liver damage was so insidious, confusing, and caused symptoms everywhere else except the liver. In fact, I didn’t realize that my father had been showing signs of liver damage for many years before his death.

Read full story
10 comments

Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness

As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.

Read full story
17 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Addiction and Trauma

Trauma is becoming a pervasive problem in our current society. In one Netherlands-based study, the researchers estimated that the prevalence of lifetime traumatic events was as high as 71%. Another global study showed a prevalence of around 70%. This means that most people we meet these days have been through some sort of adverse or traumatic event.

Read full story
5 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.

Read full story
35 comments

Sobriety is About More Than Extending Your Life

I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. I’m also a former nurse who worked in mental health and addictions. As you can imagine, this gave me a unique perspective on alcohol and health problems.

Read full story
15 comments

Planning for Sobriety

I’ve been sober from alcohol for almost seven years. The reasons why I was successful in getting sober are complex and unique to me. The truth is everyone who quits any kind of substance will have a unique ride into sobriety. Many of us relapse many times before finally getting sober.

Read full story
6 comments

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Read full story
178 comments

Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Read full story
10 comments

Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy