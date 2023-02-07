Am I Boring Without Alcohol?

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSPBT_0kfIlLiE00
Photo byImage by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

My pre-sober self was a very different person. I was outgoing, slightly hyper, always ready for new things. I loved meeting new people, and the sunset happy hour was my favorite time of the day.

My now-sober self, however, is a whole other person. I’m more reserved, more level, and more uncertain of new people. I need a balance of both dull routine and spontaneity. Also, early mornings are now my favorite time of day.

These changes happened without much effort or pushing on my part. When I stripped the story and toxicity of alcohol from my life, reality showed me who I really was. I’d been drinking heavily since high school, so how could I know who I was without the veil of alcohol all those years?

When I first got sober, I asked the same question that many newly sober people ask. Am I boring now that I don’t drink? Is life no longer pretty, fun, and entertaining without the raucous that we cause in our lives while we’re drunk?

As newly sober people, it’s hard not to recognize that some of those drunk moments were fun. I still have fond memories of wild nights partying with my friends, waking up hungover, working all day, then going right back to the party later on.

Unfortunately, those wild drunk days catch up to some of us and set fires to our lives. It begins to hurt our bodies and the people and things we hold dear. Getting sober then becomes a new chapter. We let go of the old and begin anew.

The truth is, we’re just different now that we’re sober. Actually, we’re back to regular life, but we struggle to admit that regular life is actually boring sometimes. We are boring sometimes. But we just never understood this or learned how to be comfortable with it.

We often drink because we like how it makes life seem more attractive, even when it’s not. We like how it makes others seem more attractive, even when they’re not. And we want everything to be more fun and exciting, even when it’s not.

It’s really a bitter pill to swallow when we realize how much the drunk facade was glossing over regular, everyday, monotonous life. Sobriety becomes an exercise in re-learning how to be an average person who can manage some discomfort without trying to make it prettier than it is.

“Boring,” in my opinion, is the least useful adjective in the English language. The word “boring” in itself seems to be a facade. Because we’re not actually bored, we’re just uncomfortable with our day-to-day life, and we don’t know what to do about it.

So, you may not necessarily be boring now that you’re sober. Instead, you may be uncomfortable with yourself and how to be in the world. You may be uncertain of how to live without something that helps pass the time, makes things burn a little brighter, or dulls the melancholy of our human condition.

Yes, the glaze of alcohol adds some spice and drama to our lives. I won’t dispute that. If you’re looking for something to toss your life into a salad of who-knows-what-will-happen-next, then alcohol is definitely a way to achieve that.

I no longer wish to describe sobriety as better than non-sobriety. The truth is, my drinking days had their purpose. In some cases, alcohol may have even saved me during certain moments. But then, it stopped saving me and started to drown me.

What I will say is that it really depends on what you’re looking for in life. I once had a friend who’d given up a powerful job that gave her lots of money and prestige. She sold everything to go live in a rural tropical village where the costs were low, and life was sublime.

She said clearly, “all I wanted was to sit by the ocean, look at nature, and drink my beers.” She feels passionate about her happiness and that she got everything she wanted. How can I say that her life would be that much better if she were sober?

It’s just that we each need different things at various points in our lives. For me, I was looking for reality. I wanted to be able to touch the uncertainty of adventure without recoiling just because I was scared to deal with discomfort.

Like my friend, I had a short foray into living by the ocean with copious amounts of booze to make it all even prettier. But then, something just felt like it was missing all the time. I couldn’t connect, couldn’t make the pieces add up. I felt like I was chasing myself around in circles and getting nowhere. For me, my drunk-by-the-beach life wasn’t enough.

Sobriety brought a definite fact in front of my face. I missed the ability to sit with aloneness or tediousness and finally — finally feel ok with it. The last time I was able to do that was likely in childhood. And I can not tell you how wonderful it is to feel this freedom. That I could be in any situation, with anything happening (or not happening) and just simply be.

In a way, I missed being “bored”, even though I don’t really believe in that word. But now that I know what’s really behind the feeling of boredom, everything comes clear.

So, yes, maybe you’re boring now that you don’t drink; if you choose to see it that way. Or you could also see it a new way — that you’re becoming comfortable with the discomfort of everyday life.

Maybe you’re just learning how to be a person in a regular life who doesn’t have to turn to substances to make everything prettier and more enjoyable. Not that this is inherently a wrong choice, but maybe you’re making a different choice based on what you need for a life you’re trying to build.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# sobriety# alcoholism# psychology

Comments / 11

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
38K followers

More from Gillian May

The Science of Alcohol Induced Anxiety

As a nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand the biological processes that precipitate anxiety in alcohol users. I also have a deep understanding of how alcohol affects the nervous system. The trouble is, this info just isn’t out there. Doctors and other health professionals don’t teach anyone about this. I aim to change that by creating educational articles like this.

Read full story
12 comments

Long-Term Effects of Alcoholism on the Nervous System

I write a lot about my alcohol recovery and alcohol health knowledge as a former mental health and addictions nurse. I am also 7 years into my recovery as an alcoholic. Having these experiences has taught me a lot about what alcohol does to our body.

Read full story
39 comments

The Myth of Safe Drinking

I am an alcoholic in recovery. Before I quit drinking five years ago, I meandered through a slippery contemplation phase for several years. I knew I had a problem, but the perceived relief I got from drinking outweighed my desire to do something about my addiction. Instead, I tried to follow the safe drinking guidelines as a way to manage my relationship with alcohol.

Read full story
26 comments

The Hardest Part of Alcohol Addiction Is Not the Alcohol

I’ve been sober now for seven years so I’ve had time to settle into sobriety and reflect. The first step into sobriety is always the most difficult one and you won’t know what it’s like until you do it. A lot of us are flying blind in the beginning so I hope to provide some support to those who are newly sober.

Read full story

Alcohol and Medication Interactions

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’ve been very concerned by the lack of health education given to the general public about the dangers of mixing alcohol with certain medications. The common practice is to place warnings on medications that they should not be combined with alcohol. Doctors will also provide warnings and some education, but not always. Often this is because education takes up a lot of time in a busy healthcare environment. Plus, many doctors underestimate the ability of patients to retain education. Lastly, discussing this may prompt people to stop taking their vital medications so it becomes a risk/benefit issue.

Read full story

The Link Between Alcohol Use and Diabetes

As a former nurse and recovered alcoholic, I’m on a quest to educate people more about the harmful effects of alcohol and other health conditions. I do this because the general public doesn’t always know about the dangers of alcohol. And in their defense, education is sparse, if not completely unavailable.

Read full story
7 comments

A Guide to Liver Damage From Alcohol Abuse

My father died of liver failure six and a half years ago. I thought I knew a lot about the liver being a nurse for almost 20 years, but it turns out the liver is more complex than what I had learned. I didn’t realize that liver damage was so insidious, confusing, and caused symptoms everywhere else except the liver. In fact, I didn’t realize that my father had been showing signs of liver damage for many years before his death.

Read full story
19 comments

Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness

As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.

Read full story
16 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Addiction and Trauma

Trauma is becoming a pervasive problem in our current society. In one Netherlands-based study, the researchers estimated that the prevalence of lifetime traumatic events was as high as 71%. Another global study showed a prevalence of around 70%. This means that most people we meet these days have been through some sort of adverse or traumatic event.

Read full story
5 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.

Read full story
33 comments

Sobriety is About More Than Extending Your Life

I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. I’m also a former nurse who worked in mental health and addictions. As you can imagine, this gave me a unique perspective on alcohol and health problems.

Read full story
15 comments

Planning for Sobriety

I’ve been sober from alcohol for almost seven years. The reasons why I was successful in getting sober are complex and unique to me. The truth is everyone who quits any kind of substance will have a unique ride into sobriety. Many of us relapse many times before finally getting sober.

Read full story
6 comments

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Read full story
171 comments

Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Read full story
10 comments

Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.

Read full story
53 comments

The Key to Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
24 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.

Read full story
20 comments

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Read full story
17 comments

Holiday Binge Drinking and Nervous System Damage

Behold, it’s the holiday season, and you know what that means? A plethora of hungover people everywhere you go. I can almost feel the dull irritability of damaged brains on every street corner. Worse yet, they’re behind the wheel or operating other dangerous equipment.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy