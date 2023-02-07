The Myth of Safe Drinking

Photo by Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

I am an alcoholic in recovery.

Before I quit drinking five years ago, I meandered through a slippery contemplation phase for several years. I knew I had a problem, but the perceived relief I got from drinking outweighed my desire to do something about my addiction. Instead, I tried to follow the safe drinking guidelines as a way to manage my relationship with alcohol.

Safe drinking is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men. Moderate weekly drinking would then be less than seven drinks per week for a woman and less than 14 drinks per week for a man. The CDC also recommends no more than four drinks on one occasion for a woman and no more than five drinks on one occasion for a man.

As an alcoholic, I obviously struggled with maintaining safe drinking.

I was an avid binge drinker and tended to drink heavily and then stop for a few days. I tried to follow a rule of no more than three drinks on one occasion and tried to keep those “occasions” for weekends only. Did I follow my own rules? Of course not. For most alcoholics, sticking to moderate drinking is not likely to happen.

As a side note, having any trouble sticking to the safe drinking guidelines is a sign of a problem in the first place. So, the realization that I couldn’t stick to safe drinking ultimately offered a strong impetus to quit.

However, what about people who can stick to the safe drinking guidelines: Does that mean they’re in the clear and all is well? Indeed, that’s what most “safe” drinkers believe. But are there circumstances where safe drinking is still unsafe? Current research suggests the answer is yes.

In recent years, several health authorities have said that any amount of alcohol may be unsafe for some people. The CDC and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) have stated that certain people should avoid alcohol altogether. This recommendation applies to people who:

Drive or operate machinery or participate in activities that require skill, focus, and coordination

Take certain over-the-counter and/or prescription medications

Have certain medical conditions

Are recovering from alcoholism or drug abuse or can’t control the amount of alcohol they drink

Are younger than 21 years old

Are pregnant or trying to become pregnant

Alcohol and medications

Several medications should not be mixed with alcohol, period. Many over-the-counter medications can be hazardous when mixed with alcohol, but people may never know unless they read the fine print.

The NIAAA has developed a list of medications that should not be mixed with alcohol. They also provide a brief explanation as to what reactions one may encounter with each drug. For anyone who drinks, I encourage them to read the list and see if they take any of the mentioned medications. They even provide information on some herbal remedies.

Alcohol can either inhibit or potentiate the actions of some medications . And some medicines can inhibit or potentiate alcohol. This means that alcohol can either decrease or increase the effectiveness of medications or vice versa. For those who rely on medication to treat certain conditions, drinking alcohol may reduce the treatment benefit at best. At worst, mixing alcohol with medications can be life-threatening.

Alcohol is known to inhibit the effect of some depression medications, such as Paxil or Celexa. This means the drug can’t do what it’s intended to do , leading to untreated depression. In some cases, taking antidepressants can actually lead to worsening alcoholism . For different classes of depression medication such as tricyclics or MAOIs , alcohol can cause dangerous sedation.

For other medicines like pain relievers or over-the-counter cough medicine, adding alcohol to the mix can potentiate or increase the effect of those medications leading to overdose, sedation, or severe intoxication.

Lastly, some medications are known to be hard on the liver, such as cholesterol-lowering drugs, Tylenol, mental health medications, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatories. Since alcohol is also hard on the liver , mixing the two can potentially increase or speed up liver damage leading to cirrhosis and liver failure.

Alcohol and metabolic disorders

Most people have heard that alcohol may increase cardiovascular problems, but few people know why. There are also other lesser-known metabolic issues that can be significantly impacted by alcohol.

When it comes to cardiovascular issues, alcohol can cause or exacerbate high blood pressure, heart arrhythmia, rapid heart rate, and ischemic episodes in the heart’s blood vessels. A rise in blood pressure is a side effect of alcohol and can happen for anyone who drinks even small amounts.

Also, alcohol skews the electrical mechanism that controls heart rate and rhythm . This is why people often feel a thumping sensation from palpitations the day after heavy drinking. Unfortunately, people who already have cardiovascular issues may experience problematic effects with even small amounts of drinking.

Another metabolic issue that is seriously impacted by alcohol yet rarely discussed is diabetes. Heavy alcohol use can actually contribute to the development of diabetes because of how alcohol is metabolized in the liver. Over time, heavy drinking can erode the liver’s role in blood sugar management. But if someone already has diabetes, drinking even small amounts will cause dangerous fluctuations in blood sugar and can interact with medications used to treat the condition (e.g., metformin). This can also lead to increases in blood sugar and further organ damage.

Finally, people who struggle with obesity may be negatively impacted by alcohol. For some, a large amount of body fat puts stress on the organs , especially the liver. Therefore, even small amounts of alcohol can further stress the liver and organs, impacting daily health and increasing the chances of disability and organ failure.

Alcohol and neurological issues

People turn to alcohol in the first place due to the perceived calming “high” that a drink can offer. This “high” is entirely mediated by the nervous system. Essentially, any amount of alcohol causes a nervous system imbalance — even one drink. To cope with the toxin, the nervous system rewires itself to find equilibrium again. And even moderate drinking can prompt this rewiring.

Unfortunately, when a person stops drinking, the rewired nervous system causes a rebound effect leading to hangovers and withdrawal. Alcohol withdrawal is dangerous for anyone, but particularly so for those with preexisting health issues. Also, some people are born with sensitive nervous systems and can be negatively affected by even small amounts of alcohol.

I used to get very sick with hangovers, and I could literally feel my nervous system jumping like a livewire inside my body. Unfortunately, those with delicate nervous systems are also more prone to alcohol abuse as they often continue drinking to ward off the discomforts of alcohol withdrawal.

A rewired and dysfunctional nervous system has the potential to affect any part of the body. Our entire body needs a balanced nervous system to function, so any disruption can affect our heart, digestion, immune system, urinary function, and endocrine system.

Alcohol and mental health disorders

As a former mental health nurse, a recovering alcoholic, and someone who has suffered from depression and anxiety, I can say with certainty that alcohol is terrible for mental health issues. Not only can alcohol use actually trigger mental health issues, but it can devastate an already established mental illness .

Alcohol basically rewires the nervous system, which substantially affects our mood and mental health. Alcohol withdrawal itself can cause severe anxiety and psychosis , so it’s no wonder that alcohol and mental health issues absolutely don’t mix.

Unfortunately, many people with mental health issues turn to alcohol for relief as they perceive the initial calming effect to help their symptoms. However, alcohol will only make these issues worse over time. Plus, alcohol often interferes with the function of medications used to treat mental health issues.

It is possible to develop mental health issues as a result of alcohol use and repeated withdrawals . Even small amounts of alcohol and its associated nervous system rewiring can devastate mental well-being.

Alcohol and extreme stress

In the same vein, alcohol use can make emotional and physical stress worse . Although alcohol may seem to calm us, it will eventually make coping much more challenging.

Dysfunctional coping may be especially problematic for social drinkers or moderate drinkers . This is because they’ve long understood that a couple of drinks here and there is not a problem. But since even small amounts of alcohol can disrupt the nervous system , it can begin to erode how we cope, communicate, and feel on a daily basis. Yet, because someone doesn’t see themselves as an “alcoholic,” they’re not likely to understand that their coping abilities may worsen due to alcohol.

Even in small amounts, alcohol is also problematic for physical stress from injury or illness or changes in routines, movement, or work. The body under physical stress is already challenged and coping with a shocked immune and nervous system. Adding alcohol can effectively increase that shock and cause more illness or injury.

Alcohol and estrogen

Women, in general, are affected more negatively by alcohol consumption. They are more likely to develop severe menstrual symptoms, infertility, hypertension, stroke, and cancer. Also, alcohol can cause serious fertility issues and damage to the fetus.

Alcohol greatly impacts the levels of circulating estrogen in both men and women due to the metabolism of alcohol and estrogen in the liver. This means that alcohol can cause more severe fluctuations of estrogen , which can impact both men and women. However, for women, higher levels of estrogen are linked to an increased risk of breast and reproductive cancers. Also, increased estrogen fluctuations for women can have devastating effects on menstrual cycles and cause more alcohol cravings . And for women taking hormone replacement therapy, alcohol can increase circulating estrogen to three times their normal level.

For women, the delicate interplay between the nervous system and immune and endocrine systems can become disturbed by alcohol even in small amounts. For women who drink, a sudden increase in severe mood or health issues related to their hormone cycles may be attributed to alcohol.

But again, women who see themselves as “social drinkers” may not pick up on the fact that alcohol could be causing many of their hormone-related symptoms. These symptoms may become particularly problematic during perimenopause and menopause , when estrogen levels are already fluctuating wildly.

During my years as a nurse working in mental health, I wasn’t aware of many of these risks when I was drinking. So it doesn’t surprise me that the general public is similarly unaware. Looking back, I’m aware that I suffered from some of these very health issues and, as such, feel certain that a pattern of continued drinking would have exacerbated them.