The Link Between Alcohol Use and Diabetes

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajdVy_0kPZKozp00
Photo byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

As a former nurse and recovered alcoholic, I’m on a quest to educate people more about the harmful effects of alcohol and other health conditions. I do this because the general public doesn’t always know about the dangers of alcohol. And in their defense, education is sparse, if not completely unavailable.

As far as diabetes care and education, the information is often said too quickly and is quite complicated for people to follow. Diabetes clinics can provide good care and education, but they have long waiting lists.

Also, I lost my father to alcoholism that was complicated by type 2 diabetes, which came as a shock to my whole family. We all thought he was ok even though we knew he drank far too much. And if I, as a nurse with a master’s degree, didn’t understand the danger my father was in, then I know the information is not getting out to the general public.

My father developed type 2 diabetes in his early 40’s. Now, there’s nothing that seems alarming about this since type 2 diabetes has become more common in the past few decades. But many people don’t realize that type 2 diabetes may also be a sign of a stressed liver from alcoholism.

Even more so, people don’t realize that this could be the first sign that our liver and organs are not holding up as well as we think against frequent heavy drinking.

One of the most prominent functions of the liver is to help moderate our blood sugar. Most people believe that it’s our pancreas that does all the work. But actually, the liver and pancreas are partners in maintaining blood sugar levels.

While the pancreas makes insulin to moderate the level of glucose in your blood, the liver acts as a storage container for glucose. Also, your liver can help manufacture glucose and ketones (in the absence of glucose), to keep the body energized.

The process of moderating and producing glucose in the liver gets suppressed during high alcohol intake, which may affect blood glucose levels. Indeed, excess alcohol confuses the pancreas and liver by causing huge spikes and crashes of blood sugar (just like other sources of refined sugar).

In simple terms, the suppression of glucose management, as well as the spiking and crashing of blood sugar, can cause a lot of wear and tear on the liver and pancreas. Not to mention that when the blood sugar dips too low, as it does after heavy drinking, it may cause overeating, which only adds more stress.

In general, type 2 diabetes is the result of a stressed liver and pancreas. Of course, many factors contribute to this stress, not just alcohol. Things like diet, genetics, obesity, age, inactivity, hormones, and other metabolic conditions all contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.

However, with the addition of excess alcohol and its damaging effects on the liver’s glucose management system, the risk of type 2 diabetes rises. Furthermore, once type 2 diabetes sets in, the impact of high blood glucose causes further damage to the liver and other metabolic processes. Then, it becomes a feedback loop causing more and more damage as time goes on.

In a research article published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, the authors state, “It is known that from the early stages of chronic liver disease, insulin resistance and glucose intolerance may be found in most of these patients.” This tells us that early liver issues, as seen in many heavy-drinking people, may contribute to insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. Inevitably, this can set people up to develop type 2 diabetes, which contributes to more liver damage.

What does this mean to people who drink heavily?

First, although not every person who drinks heavily will develop type 2 diabetes, unfortunately, the risk becomes much higher as alcohol consumption increases.

Second, if you already have type 2 diabetes, it’s safe to say that heavy drinking may be putting your liver and organs at serious risk. Also, many people with type 2 diabetes and alcoholism are at much higher risk of developing cirrhosis of the liver or other conditions that cause severe disability.

What can you do to decrease these risks?

Keeping alcohol consumption within safe limits or choosing sobriety (if you can not keep drinking in safe limits) are the obvious answers. Furthermore, if you already have type 2 diabetes, you can decrease your risks with the following actions:

  • Don’t drink more than two alcoholic drinks (if you’re a man) or one drink (if you’re a woman) per day.
  • Drink alcohol only with food.
  • Avoid high-sugar alcoholic drinks such as port wine or cordials.
  • Stick with club soda or water as a mix.

The more we know about the effects of alcohol on our bodies, the better. In particular, the more we understand how alcohol contributes to the development and worsening of type 2 diabetes, the more we can make decisions about our drinking.

Hopefully, this education can help the general public to make decisions about their alcohol consumption, so they can be in better control of their health.

Below is the research I used to write this article:

Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes and Alcohol
The Liver and Blood Sugar
Liver Cirrhosis and Diabetes
Spectrum of Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes and Management of Patients with Diabetes and Liver Disease
Alcoholism and Diabetes Mellitus

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# addiction# alcohol# health# diabetes# lifestyle

Comments / 5

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
38K followers

More from Gillian May

Alcohol and Medication Interactions

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’ve been very concerned by the lack of health education given to the general public about the dangers of mixing alcohol with certain medications. The common practice is to place warnings on medications that they should not be combined with alcohol. Doctors will also provide warnings and some education, but not always. Often this is because education takes up a lot of time in a busy healthcare environment. Plus, many doctors underestimate the ability of patients to retain education. Lastly, discussing this may prompt people to stop taking their vital medications so it becomes a risk/benefit issue.

Read full story

A Guide to Liver Damage From Alcohol Abuse

My father died of liver failure six and a half years ago. I thought I knew a lot about the liver being a nurse for almost 20 years, but it turns out the liver is more complex than what I had learned. I didn’t realize that liver damage was so insidious, confusing, and caused symptoms everywhere else except the liver. In fact, I didn’t realize that my father had been showing signs of liver damage for many years before his death.

Read full story
6 comments

Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness

As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.

Read full story
15 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Addiction and Trauma

Trauma is becoming a pervasive problem in our current society. In one Netherlands-based study, the researchers estimated that the prevalence of lifetime traumatic events was as high as 71%. Another global study showed a prevalence of around 70%. This means that most people we meet these days have been through some sort of adverse or traumatic event.

Read full story
4 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.

Read full story
28 comments

Sobriety is About More Than Extending Your Life

I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. I’m also a former nurse who worked in mental health and addictions. As you can imagine, this gave me a unique perspective on alcohol and health problems.

Read full story
15 comments

Planning for Sobriety

I’ve been sober from alcohol for almost seven years. The reasons why I was successful in getting sober are complex and unique to me. The truth is everyone who quits any kind of substance will have a unique ride into sobriety. Many of us relapse many times before finally getting sober.

Read full story
6 comments

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Read full story
155 comments

Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Read full story
9 comments

Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.

Read full story
37 comments

The Key to Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
24 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.

Read full story
20 comments

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Read full story
17 comments

Holiday Binge Drinking and Nervous System Damage

Behold, it’s the holiday season, and you know what that means? A plethora of hungover people everywhere you go. I can almost feel the dull irritability of damaged brains on every street corner. Worse yet, they’re behind the wheel or operating other dangerous equipment.

Read full story
5 comments

The First Year of Sobriety Is Challenging

Sobriety is an adventure and that’s putting it mildly. It’s more like a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “this sucks, why am I doing this?”

Read full story
30 comments

The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug

Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.

Read full story
5 comments

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.

Read full story
223 comments

Check Your Liver if You’re a Heavy Drinker

My father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease, a condition that is entirely preventable, but highly complicated. I am also a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’m committed to helping others understand alcoholism and liver issues better.

Read full story
38 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. The time between when he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death, was only one month.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy