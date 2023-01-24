The Link Between Alcohol Use and Diabetes

Photo by Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

As a former nurse and recovered alcoholic, I’m on a quest to educate people more about the harmful effects of alcohol and other health conditions. I do this because the general public doesn’t always know about the dangers of alcohol. And in their defense, education is sparse, if not completely unavailable.

As far as diabetes care and education, the information is often said too quickly and is quite complicated for people to follow. Diabetes clinics can provide good care and education, but they have long waiting lists.

Also, I lost my father to alcoholism that was complicated by type 2 diabetes, which came as a shock to my whole family. We all thought he was ok even though we knew he drank far too much. And if I, as a nurse with a master’s degree, didn’t understand the danger my father was in, then I know the information is not getting out to the general public.

My father developed type 2 diabetes in his early 40’s. Now, there’s nothing that seems alarming about this since type 2 diabetes has become more common in the past few decades. But many people don’t realize that type 2 diabetes may also be a sign of a stressed liver from alcoholism.

Even more so, people don’t realize that this could be the first sign that our liver and organs are not holding up as well as we think against frequent heavy drinking.

One of the most prominent functions of the liver is to help moderate our blood sugar. Most people believe that it’s our pancreas that does all the work. But actually, the liver and pancreas are partners in maintaining blood sugar levels.

While the pancreas makes insulin to moderate the level of glucose in your blood, the liver acts as a storage container for glucose. Also, your liver can help manufacture glucose and ketones (in the absence of glucose), to keep the body energized.

The process of moderating and producing glucose in the liver gets suppressed during high alcohol intake, which may affect blood glucose levels. Indeed, excess alcohol confuses the pancreas and liver by causing huge spikes and crashes of blood sugar (just like other sources of refined sugar).

In simple terms, the suppression of glucose management, as well as the spiking and crashing of blood sugar, can cause a lot of wear and tear on the liver and pancreas. Not to mention that when the blood sugar dips too low, as it does after heavy drinking, it may cause overeating, which only adds more stress.

In general, type 2 diabetes is the result of a stressed liver and pancreas. Of course, many factors contribute to this stress, not just alcohol. Things like diet, genetics, obesity, age, inactivity, hormones, and other metabolic conditions all contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.

However, with the addition of excess alcohol and its damaging effects on the liver’s glucose management system, the risk of type 2 diabetes rises. Furthermore, once type 2 diabetes sets in, the impact of high blood glucose causes further damage to the liver and other metabolic processes. Then, it becomes a feedback loop causing more and more damage as time goes on.

In a research article published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, the authors state, “It is known that from the early stages of chronic liver disease, insulin resistance and glucose intolerance may be found in most of these patients.” This tells us that early liver issues, as seen in many heavy-drinking people, may contribute to insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. Inevitably, this can set people up to develop type 2 diabetes, which contributes to more liver damage.

What does this mean to people who drink heavily?

First, although not every person who drinks heavily will develop type 2 diabetes, unfortunately, the risk becomes much higher as alcohol consumption increases.

Second, if you already have type 2 diabetes, it’s safe to say that heavy drinking may be putting your liver and organs at serious risk. Also, many people with type 2 diabetes and alcoholism are at much higher risk of developing cirrhosis of the liver or other conditions that cause severe disability.

What can you do to decrease these risks?

Keeping alcohol consumption within safe limits or choosing sobriety (if you can not keep drinking in safe limits) are the obvious answers. Furthermore, if you already have type 2 diabetes, you can decrease your risks with the following actions:

Don’t drink more than two alcoholic drinks (if you’re a man) or one drink (if you’re a woman) per day.

Drink alcohol only with food.

Avoid high-sugar alcoholic drinks such as port wine or cordials.

Stick with club soda or water as a mix.

The more we know about the effects of alcohol on our bodies, the better. In particular, the more we understand how alcohol contributes to the development and worsening of type 2 diabetes, the more we can make decisions about our drinking.

Hopefully, this education can help the general public to make decisions about their alcohol consumption, so they can be in better control of their health.

