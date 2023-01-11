Planning for Sobriety

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Wl7z_0k9cpvlv00
Photo byPhoto by Dim Hou on Unsplash

I’ve been sober from alcohol for almost seven years. The reasons why I was successful in getting sober are complex and unique to me. The truth is everyone who quits any kind of substance will have a unique ride into sobriety. Many of us relapse many times before finally getting sober.

If you ask each person about their addiction recovery plan, you will find various techniques, supports, and reasons for getting sober. It’s essential to clearly understand your reasoning and how you plan to get and stay sober. It’s also important to know that most people who quit cold turkey without some kind of plan rarely stick with sobriety.

However, there are a few questions to ask yourself that can help you organize and plan for getting sober. These questions will also help you determine your motivations, unique health issues, and supports. I think understanding the answers to these questions before getting sober will set you up for more success.

1. How long were you drinking, and how heavy did you drink?

This is an incredibly important question that not too many people think about enough. The longer and heavier a person drank, the harder it will be to get through sobriety. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, it just means that you may need to be more thoughtful and rally more support.

Research shows that heavier and more frequent drinking can change the nervous system considerably. This is especially true if heavy drinking took place over a more extended period of time. Once the nervous system has been altered, it can be challenging to feel ok when getting sober. Unfortunately, this can lead to a higher incidence of relapse. You would need more professional help if you drank heavily and frequently.

If your drinking was less severe, it’s possible you can get through the initial stages of sobriety a little more easily. You will still need supports in place, but you’ll have an easier time of withdrawal and the reorganization of the nervous system.

2. Do you have an effective withdrawal management strategy?

This brings me to the second question — do you have a safe and effective withdrawal management strategy? If your drinking was very heavy and took place over a long period of time, you will definitely need to consult professional help to move through withdrawal safely.

Research shows that frequent and heavy drinkers are at a high risk of severe complications during withdrawal. These complications can happen pretty soon after quitting alcohol. The worst outcome is Delirium Tremens and it can cause life-threatening seizures, cardiovascular and nervous system issues. Do not attempt to stop drinking alone if you are a frequent and heavy drinker.

For those who don’t have a heavy and frequent history of alcohol use, quitting drinking can often be done at home. Still, the withdrawal symptoms can be very uncomfortable without some sort of medical support. Consider checking with your doctor first.

3. Do you have a support system?

One of the reasons people return to drinking is that they don’t have an adequate support system. People that are very close to you need to know your plans and support them unconditionally. At the very least, you need a friend or a sponsor that can help you move through those initial stages of sobriety.

In my case, I had sober friends and a supportive spouse that helped me feel grounded during that first year after I quit. I look back and don’t know if I could have got through it all without them. Be sure you have some supports as it is crucial, especially in the first year of sobriety.

4. Who are you quitting for?

You may already know this, but it bears repeating, if you’re not quitting primarily for yourself, sobriety may be very difficult for you. Many people hit rock bottom because a spouse left them or they feel guilty about their children. Wanting to be better for other people can be very motivating for sure, but if you aren’t getting sober for yourself, then you may not have the tenacity to get through the harder parts of sobriety.

Remember, actually stopping drinking is only the beginning. The more complex parts come later when you move through cravings and confront situations that trigger drinking. Not to mention that all the deeper traumas and emotional baggage that the drinking covered up will surface when you get sober. This is perhaps the most difficult part of getting sober — learning to feel again.

If you haven’t quit for yourself, then it may be harder to move through these cravings, triggers and emotional processes.

5. What is your goal for quitting drinking?

It should go without saying, but it’s important to understand that you have to have a goal for quitting drinking. As mentioned above, sometimes we want to stop drinking for our children or for someone we love. This goal can be a good one, but it’s more effective if the goal is something more personal.

For me, I quit because I didn’t want to feel so awful all the time. I hated always feeling sick and sluggish, and I also hated how it impeded my other goals in life. I wanted to be free to pursue new adventures and dreams without feeling like a slave to alcohol. This goal kept me motivated and committed to my path. Having a specific goal can help you get through those dark nights when cravings and triggers are high.

I think asking yourself these questions is a really great place to start when considering sobriety. They will help you formulate a good plan for how to get through sobriety in a healthy way. Many people quit without thinking through these issues, and they end up failing. Although you can always try again, it’s better to avoid repeated failures as they can make sobriety harder to attain. Also, the more a person goes through repeated withdrawals, the harder it is on their health.

If you’re considering sobriety, it’s worth taking some time to answer these questions and formulating a good plan before you commit to stopping drinking. By doing so, you will have a much better chance at getting and staying sober.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# addiction# alcohol# sobriety# health# mental health

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
38K followers

More from Gillian May

Sobriety is About More Than Extending Your Life

I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. I’m also a former nurse who worked in mental health and addictions. As you can imagine, this gave me a unique perspective on alcohol and health problems.

Read full story
9 comments

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Read full story
119 comments

Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Read full story
9 comments

Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.

Read full story
26 comments

The Key to Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
24 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.

Read full story
19 comments

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Read full story
17 comments

Holiday Binge Drinking and Nervous System Damage

Behold, it’s the holiday season, and you know what that means? A plethora of hungover people everywhere you go. I can almost feel the dull irritability of damaged brains on every street corner. Worse yet, they’re behind the wheel or operating other dangerous equipment.

Read full story
5 comments

The First Year of Sobriety Is Challenging

Sobriety is an adventure and that’s putting it mildly. It’s more like a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “this sucks, why am I doing this?”

Read full story
25 comments

The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug

Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.

Read full story
5 comments

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.

Read full story
211 comments

Check Your Liver if You’re a Heavy Drinker

My father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease, a condition that is entirely preventable, but highly complicated. I am also a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’m committed to helping others understand alcoholism and liver issues better.

Read full story
36 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. The time between when he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death, was only one month.

Read full story
20 comments

Signs of Alcoholic Liver Failure

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and have turned my forces over to writing educational health-promoting articles. In particular, ever since my own father died of alcoholic liver disease, I want more people to understand this confusing condition. Alcoholic liver failure often comes as a surprise with devastating results for families and those suffering from addiction.

Read full story
107 comments

Alcohol Abuse Causes Complicated Indigestion

I quit drinking alcohol almost seven years ago now, but I can clearly recall the stomach upsets I used to get after drinking. I felt like I was always battling with indigestion. Over time, my stomach upsets got much worse, and I had to use medications to help me cope.

Read full story
46 comments

Understanding Alcoholic Liver Disease and Fatty Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I also lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD). I have been focusing my educational writing efforts on helping people better understand alcoholic liver disease, as it’s a very sneaky condition with horrible outcomes that often happen too late. One concern that readers have been raising with me lately is understanding the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Read full story
12 comments

Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks

It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.

Read full story
114 comments

Reversing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching this mysterious and misunderstood condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a unique viewpoint on this condition. As a result, I can research and understand the deeper health and addiction issues behind ALD. The truth is, my father had this condition for many years; we just didn’t know. Likewise, those who drink heavily may also have ALD in its early stages, but they don’t know either.

Read full story
88 comments

Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships

I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy