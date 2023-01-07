Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsHUe_0k61OtJ100
Photo byPhoto by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Most people don’t realize that 90% of all suicides are associated with co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issues. Of course, in my father’s case, he didn’t get up one day and decide that was the day he would take his own life. Instead, he slowly drank himself to death over the 66 years he was alive on this planet.

In his final days, before he slipped into a coma, we had our first authentic discussions without booze being the buffer between us. Up until then, there was always an alcohol addiction between my dad and me. Because if he wasn’t drunk, I was.

I started drinking at 13 years old. And by my late twenties, it had blossomed into a full-blown addiction, which got progressively worse until I quit a mere 5 months before my father died. Interesting timing, you might say.

It was a monumental moment; me sitting on my fathers’ hospital bed, the two of us freshly sober, having our first ever authentic conversations. Two weeks was all we had as a sober father and daughter — two weeks in a whole lifetime.

He told me he didn’t actively decide to take his life through booze, but he didn’t ‘not’ decide either. He just said he was tired of life, tired of the pain, and tired of feeling like he wasn’t a good enough person. He knew alcohol might kill him, but he got to a point where it just didn’t matter anymore.

I know from my own alcoholism that sometimes you just don’t have the strength to choose a different path. I knew that alcohol was hurting me too. Still, in the years before my sobriety, the pain relief often outweighed the desire to be sober.

But ever since my father died, I’ve been contemplating why I chose life while my father seemingly chose death. And it comes down to the fact that I had more personal reasons to avoid death by addiction. It sounds stupidly simple, but trust me when I say it’s more complicated than that. And any person who’s struggled through addiction will know what I’m talking about.

Quitting an addiction is a deeply personal and existential experience and no one outside of you can help you. It is the ultimate hero’s journey.

A while back, I read an article by psychiatrist Dr. Mark Rego that really resonated with me. It was about mental versus physical pain. He says that mental pain can be worth pushing through so long as it is tolerable and there are worthwhile life experiences to look forward to. But the question remains around what we each find tolerable and what life experiences are actually worthwhile. Because if life becomes intolerable with no perceived benefit, then how can we push through the pain?

When it comes to mental pain, it is a complex and mostly subjective experience. It’s often hard to find common ground with others. And so, as Dr. Rego writes, many questions remain unresolved, like — is it really better to hold on and push through mental pain?

My father and I both suffered from chronic physical and mental pain, which no doubt was inherited from our ancestors. We have a long line of depression and chronic pain sufferers in our family tree. Subsequently, the alcohol remedy was also used for many generations.

Let me tell you, alcohol is a powerful anesthetic. And even though it bounces back and bites you in the ass after you stop drinking, it sure does the trick in those hours after a couple drinks.

The research clearly shows that people with chronic pain and depression are more likely to develop addictions to pain-relieving drugs. Unfortunately, alcohol and pain relief is like a Faustian bargain. You trade one pain for yet another one. Because most alcoholics don’t realize that although their pain seems better with the booze, it also causes — more pain.

By the time we realize what’s happening, it becomes an impossible Mount Everest. At that point, the only thing that provides comfort and relief is the very thing that’s also killing you.

And so when I think about why my father couldn’t or didn’t want to quit, I realize that he didn’t have enough reasons to quit. For him, his pain was absolutely intolerable. He also didn’t think he had enough worthwhile experiences to give him a reason to work through the pain. Or his life experiences just weren’t enough to prompt him to choose sobriety.

For me, I quit drinking because I had those reasons.

I had a desire for more life experiences like writing, travel, laughter, being creative, being authentically present with my loved ones and feeling healthy enough to enjoy a beautiful morning again.

But more importantly, I found treatments for both my mental and physical pain that actually worked. And — I had the privilege of being able to pay for them.

The fact that I valued the many good experiences in my life and that I could treat my pain were my reasons for quitting drinking. And these reasons make whatever pain I still live with — tolerable.

My father’s inability to quit was not because he was lazy, uneducated, or unwilling to try. He just didn’t have enough reasons to perceive that sobriety could be the right choice for him. This was very sad for my family and me to cope with, and we’ve asked ourselves why we weren’t enough. But, I also know, despite how meaningful it is, the love for our family may not be enough of a reason for some of us to quit an addiction.

Also, on a biological level, chronic alcohol addiction messes with our nervous system. It alters our ability to make decisions and rationalize essential life choices. This means that even if we do have reasons, we may not even see them.

When I look at my father’s death in this way, my insides soften. I find a new understanding that replaces the anger and black hole of grief. The sadness, however, will never leave me, and that’s ok.

I think we tend to over-medicalize things like addiction and what it means to live with mental and physical pain. Of course, the biology of addiction is a huge issue that we ought not to overlook. But, I think there are more profound social and existential issues happening around our reasoning regarding addiction.

As a recovering alcoholic myself, I know that describing my reasons for choosing both addiction and sobriety is often tricky in the realm of logic. I also understand that the tolerability and treatment of pain is a massive part of the addiction process.

But to this day, no one can really quantify or accurately measure the costs and experience of pain, and each of us is different when it comes to describing or living with it.

We also have very different levels of accessibility to the social determinants of health like money, meaningful work, unbiased healthcare, safe living arrangements, and social support. All of this plays into our reasoning around whether to get sober or not.

And unfortunately, without good reasons to cope with our lives and with our pain, addictions will continue to happen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# addiction recovery# existentialism

Comments / 7

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
38K followers

More from Gillian May

Planning for Sobriety

I’ve been sober from alcohol for almost seven years. The reasons why I was successful in getting sober are complex and unique to me. The truth is everyone who quits any kind of substance will have a unique ride into sobriety. Many of us relapse many times before finally getting sober.

Read full story
2 comments

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Read full story
95 comments

Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.

Read full story
24 comments

The Key to Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
24 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.

Read full story
19 comments

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Read full story
17 comments

Holiday Binge Drinking and Nervous System Damage

Behold, it’s the holiday season, and you know what that means? A plethora of hungover people everywhere you go. I can almost feel the dull irritability of damaged brains on every street corner. Worse yet, they’re behind the wheel or operating other dangerous equipment.

Read full story
5 comments

The First Year of Sobriety Is Challenging

Sobriety is an adventure and that’s putting it mildly. It’s more like a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “this sucks, why am I doing this?”

Read full story
24 comments

The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug

Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.

Read full story
5 comments

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.

Read full story
211 comments

Check Your Liver if You’re a Heavy Drinker

My father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease, a condition that is entirely preventable, but highly complicated. I am also a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’m committed to helping others understand alcoholism and liver issues better.

Read full story
36 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. The time between when he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death, was only one month.

Read full story
20 comments

Signs of Alcoholic Liver Failure

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and have turned my forces over to writing educational health-promoting articles. In particular, ever since my own father died of alcoholic liver disease, I want more people to understand this confusing condition. Alcoholic liver failure often comes as a surprise with devastating results for families and those suffering from addiction.

Read full story
107 comments

Alcohol Abuse Causes Complicated Indigestion

I quit drinking alcohol almost seven years ago now, but I can clearly recall the stomach upsets I used to get after drinking. I felt like I was always battling with indigestion. Over time, my stomach upsets got much worse, and I had to use medications to help me cope.

Read full story
46 comments

Understanding Alcoholic Liver Disease and Fatty Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I also lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD). I have been focusing my educational writing efforts on helping people better understand alcoholic liver disease, as it’s a very sneaky condition with horrible outcomes that often happen too late. One concern that readers have been raising with me lately is understanding the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Read full story
12 comments

Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks

It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.

Read full story
114 comments

Reversing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching this mysterious and misunderstood condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a unique viewpoint on this condition. As a result, I can research and understand the deeper health and addiction issues behind ALD. The truth is, my father had this condition for many years; we just didn’t know. Likewise, those who drink heavily may also have ALD in its early stages, but they don’t know either.

Read full story
88 comments

Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships

I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.

Read full story
30 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease And Gut Dysbiosis

Ever since my father died from Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about this condition. Recently, however, I’ve discovered a new piece of the puzzle. Research shows that alcohol compromises and changes the gut biome to such a degree that it may be a key to understanding ALD more fully.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy