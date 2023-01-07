Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

Photo by Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Most people don’t realize that 90% of all suicides are associated with co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issues. Of course, in my father’s case, he didn’t get up one day and decide that was the day he would take his own life. Instead, he slowly drank himself to death over the 66 years he was alive on this planet.

In his final days, before he slipped into a coma, we had our first authentic discussions without booze being the buffer between us. Up until then, there was always an alcohol addiction between my dad and me. Because if he wasn’t drunk, I was.

I started drinking at 13 years old. And by my late twenties, it had blossomed into a full-blown addiction, which got progressively worse until I quit a mere 5 months before my father died. Interesting timing, you might say.

It was a monumental moment; me sitting on my fathers’ hospital bed, the two of us freshly sober, having our first ever authentic conversations. Two weeks was all we had as a sober father and daughter — two weeks in a whole lifetime.

He told me he didn’t actively decide to take his life through booze, but he didn’t ‘not’ decide either. He just said he was tired of life, tired of the pain, and tired of feeling like he wasn’t a good enough person. He knew alcohol might kill him, but he got to a point where it just didn’t matter anymore.

I know from my own alcoholism that sometimes you just don’t have the strength to choose a different path. I knew that alcohol was hurting me too. Still, in the years before my sobriety, the pain relief often outweighed the desire to be sober.

But ever since my father died, I’ve been contemplating why I chose life while my father seemingly chose death. And it comes down to the fact that I had more personal reasons to avoid death by addiction. It sounds stupidly simple, but trust me when I say it’s more complicated than that. And any person who’s struggled through addiction will know what I’m talking about.

Quitting an addiction is a deeply personal and existential experience and no one outside of you can help you. It is the ultimate hero’s journey .

A while back, I read an article by psychiatrist Dr. Mark Rego that really resonated with me. It was about mental versus physical pain . He says that mental pain can be worth pushing through so long as it is tolerable and there are worthwhile life experiences to look forward to. But the question remains around what we each f ind tolerable and what life experiences are actually worthwhile . Because if life becomes intolerable with no perceived benefit, then how can we push through the pain?

When it comes to mental pain, it is a complex and mostly subjective experience. It’s often hard to find common ground with others. And so, as Dr. Rego writes, many questions remain unresolved, like — is it really better to hold on and push through mental pain?

My father and I both suffered from chronic physical and mental pain, which no doubt was inherited from our ancestors. We have a long line of depression and chronic pain sufferers in our family tree. Subsequently, the alcohol remedy was also used for many generations.

Let me tell you, alcohol is a powerful anesthetic. And even though it bounces back and bites you in the ass after you stop drinking , it sure does the trick in those hours after a couple drinks.

The research clearly shows that people with chronic pain and depression are more likely to develop addictions to pain-relieving drugs. Unfortunately, alcohol and pain relief is like a Faustian bargain. You trade one pain for yet another one. Because most alcoholics don’t realize that although their pain seems better with the booze, it also causes — more pain .

By the time we realize what’s happening, it becomes an impossible Mount Everest. At that point, the only thing that provides comfort and relief is the very thing that’s also killing you.

And so when I think about why my father couldn’t or didn’t want to quit, I realize that he didn’t have enough reasons to quit. For him, his pain was absolutely intolerable. He also didn’t think he had enough worthwhile experiences to give him a reason to work through the pain. Or his life experiences just weren’t enough to prompt him to choose sobriety.

For me, I quit drinking because I had those reasons.

I had a desire for more life experiences like writing, travel, laughter, being creative, being authentically present with my loved ones and feeling healthy enough to enjoy a beautiful morning again.

But more importantly, I found treatments for both my mental and physical pain that actually worked. And — I had the privilege of being able to pay for them.

The fact that I valued the many good experiences in my life and that I could treat my pain were my reasons for quitting drinking. And these reasons make whatever pain I still live with — tolerable.

My father’s inability to quit was not because he was lazy, uneducated, or unwilling to try. He just didn’t have enough reasons to perceive that sobriety could be the right choice for him. This was very sad for my family and me to cope with, and we’ve asked ourselves why we weren’t enough. But, I also know, despite how meaningful it is, the love for our family may not be enough of a reason for some of us to quit an addiction.

Also, on a biological level, chronic alcohol addiction messes with our nervous system . It alters our ability to make decisions and rationalize essential life choices. This means that even if we do have reasons, we may not even see them.

When I look at my father’s death in this way, my insides soften. I find a new understanding that replaces the anger and black hole of grief. The sadness, however, will never leave me, and that’s ok.

I think we tend to over-medicalize things like addiction and what it means to live with mental and physical pain. Of course, the biology of addiction is a huge issue that we ought not to overlook. But, I think there are more profound social and existential issues happening around our reasoning regarding addiction.

As a recovering alcoholic myself, I know that describing my reasons for choosing both addiction and sobriety is often tricky in the realm of logic. I also understand that the tolerability and treatment of pain is a massive part of the addiction process.

But to this day, no one can really quantify or accurately measure the costs and experience of pain, and each of us is different when it comes to describing or living with it.

We also have very different levels of accessibility to the social determinants of health like money, meaningful work, unbiased healthcare, safe living arrangements, and social support. All of this plays into our reasoning around whether to get sober or not.

And unfortunately, without good reasons to cope with our lives and with our pain, addictions will continue to happen.