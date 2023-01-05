Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yofj1_0k4Ri6OQ00
Photo byImage by pch.vector in Freepik.com

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.

A lot of people ask me if the body actually heals and repairs itself once we quit drinking alcohol. The short answer is yes, absolutely. However, to what extent this repair happens, and how long it takes, depends on how much we drank, how long we drank, and whether we have other health conditions.

Amount and frequency of alcohol use

The degree to which we can physically recover from alcohol abuse depends on how much we drank and for how long. For example, a younger alcoholic who drank heavily for five years may likely recover faster than an older alcoholic who drank for decades. Simply put, the more damage the body receives from alcohol over time, the less it can recover. But that’s not to say recovery doesn’t happen even for the older alcoholic.

I should say that age itself is not a predictor, rather it’s how long and heavy a person drank over the lifespan. Because even younger alcoholics can get into trouble with their health if they drink extreme amounts very frequently.

Medications and other health issues

The degree of damage our bodies sustain from alcohol abuse also depends on our other health issues and the medications we take. As we know, alcohol damages various body systems and organs. But if we have other health problems and take medications, mixing alcohol with these things can be much worse for our health making recovery more strained.

For example, people with diabetes who take medications may sustain more damage from alcohol than other people. This is because diabetes causes damage as well and the medications used to treat diabetes are hard on the organs. So adding another substance like alcohol just adds more fuel to the fire. This is also true for heart disease or cholesterol issues. For example, mixing alcohol with statin medications used to treat cholesterol can cause liver damage.

Sometimes, it’s actually alcohol that can contribute to the development of many health issues. This means that once we quit, many of these issues could actually resolve. However, the damage to the body as a result of mixing alcohol with these health problems and medications can make for a longer physical recovery.

The effects of neuroplasticity

Neuroplasticity refers to the ability of neurons in the nervous system to adapt to changes. Recent research shows that our neurons have the ability to grow or make new connections, hence they are malleable and have plasticity. This means, our nervous system has the capacity to create different connections based on our behaviors and external stimuli. This is both good news and bad news for alcoholics.

On the one hand, our alcohol habit can become strengthened due to creating new connections in our nervous system that support use. In fact, according to a 2015 review published in Alcohol research, “evidence suggests that chronic, heavy alcohol consumption is related to neuronal changes that target critical central nervous system (CNS) functions governing homeostasis, emotion regulation, and decision-making. These changes, in turn, may make it significantly more challenging for people to stop drinking and may result in various comorbid, psychological, and physiological symptoms.”

But on the other hand, the review also discusses that the act of not drinking can strengthen neuroplastic changes aimed at supporting our recovery. However, the researchers explain that people who have consumed very high amounts of alcohol over a longer period of time may have less ability to abstain from alcohol than others with less severe alcoholism. And this effect is mediated by neuroplastic changes in the brain that are difficult to rewire. Unfortunately, this research shows that the nervous system may be the last to recover once we quit drinking.

Can other organs recover?

Yes, they can. The best news about alcohol recovery is that our organs can and do recover eventually.

Alcohol is notoriously hard on the heart and can cause increased blood pressure and electrical disturbances even in low doses. These issues usually resolve after a few months of sobriety so long as the person is fairly healthy, to begin with.

Alcohol causes a lot of skin issues due to inflammation, swelling, reduced nutritive absorption, and electrolyte issues. These issues are usually resolved within several months of achieving sobriety.

Lastly, I’ve written extensively on the effects of alcohol on the liver. Unfortunately, for some people excessive alcohol use can damage the liver beyond repair once the damage becomes too entrenched. However, for those with a good amount of healthy liver cells left, the liver can regenerate and create new healthy liver cells once the person commits to sobriety. It will take some work and committment to eating well, getting enough rest, and not taking hepatotoxic medications or drugs.

It’s important to know though, that liver damage can cause a cascade of other health problems that may make physical recovery more challenging. This doesn’t mean all is lost, it just means that some people with alcoholic liver damage may need more time to recover than others.

The gastrointestinal system is also connected to liver health in alcoholism. Excessive alcohol use is most certainly hard on the stomach, esophagus, pancreas, liver, and intestines. Alcohol causes slowed metabolism and digestion, reduced nutrient absorption, increased acid production, gastritis, and inflammation. Almost any person who abuses alcohol will have issues with the gastrointestinal system. Thankfully, with sobriety, many of these issues resolve themselves fairly quickly.

However, the liver and pancreas may have sustained permanent damagedepending on the level of alcohol abuse. But as I said above, the liver can regenerate and the healthy cells can make up for the damaged ones so long as the person is relatively healthy otherwise. Unfortunately the pancreas does not regenerate and acute or chronic pancreatitis from alcoholism can eventually be fatal, especially if alcohol use continues. However, with sobriety, the inflammation in the pancreas can resolve.

What do you need to know if you’ve recently quit drinking alcohol?

Before you quit drinking, the most important thing you can do for yourself is to get a full physical and tell your doctor how much you drank, how often, and how many years you kept that pattern. This way, the doctor can have a baseline of your health and can accurately diagnose any health issues that may have surfaced due to the drinking (i.e. liver issues). The doctor can also help you through the withdrawal process safely.

Once you know where your health is at, you can have a better idea of how long it may take to fully recover. As mentioned above, the nervous system may take the longest, and depending on how much you drank and how long, the nervous system may never fully recover.

It’s good to give yourself at least a year of sobriety before you can assess how well your body has recovered from alcohol abuse. Self-care is paramount and this includes eating healthy, sleeping well, reducing stress, and finding a way to maintain your sobriety in whatever way works for you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# addiction recovery# health# sobriety

Comments / 24

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
38K followers

More from Gillian May

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Read full story
75 comments

Alcohol Addiction Recovery is a Deeply Personal and Existential Experience

My father died from his alcohol addiction six and a half years ago. The grief I have felt is complicated, to say the least. I can get over losing a parent, as I understand that this will happen to all of us at some point. But the fact that his death felt like a kind of suicide has left a hole in me.

Read full story
7 comments

The Key to Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
24 comments

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.

Read full story
19 comments

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Read full story
17 comments

Holiday Binge Drinking and Nervous System Damage

Behold, it’s the holiday season, and you know what that means? A plethora of hungover people everywhere you go. I can almost feel the dull irritability of damaged brains on every street corner. Worse yet, they’re behind the wheel or operating other dangerous equipment.

Read full story
5 comments

The First Year of Sobriety Is Challenging

Sobriety is an adventure and that’s putting it mildly. It’s more like a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “this sucks, why am I doing this?”

Read full story
24 comments

The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug

Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.

Read full story
5 comments

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.

Read full story
211 comments

Check Your Liver if You’re a Heavy Drinker

My father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease, a condition that is entirely preventable, but highly complicated. I am also a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’m committed to helping others understand alcoholism and liver issues better.

Read full story
36 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. The time between when he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death, was only one month.

Read full story
20 comments

Signs of Alcoholic Liver Failure

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and have turned my forces over to writing educational health-promoting articles. In particular, ever since my own father died of alcoholic liver disease, I want more people to understand this confusing condition. Alcoholic liver failure often comes as a surprise with devastating results for families and those suffering from addiction.

Read full story
107 comments

Alcohol Abuse Causes Complicated Indigestion

I quit drinking alcohol almost seven years ago now, but I can clearly recall the stomach upsets I used to get after drinking. I felt like I was always battling with indigestion. Over time, my stomach upsets got much worse, and I had to use medications to help me cope.

Read full story
46 comments

Understanding Alcoholic Liver Disease and Fatty Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I also lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD). I have been focusing my educational writing efforts on helping people better understand alcoholic liver disease, as it’s a very sneaky condition with horrible outcomes that often happen too late. One concern that readers have been raising with me lately is understanding the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Read full story
12 comments

Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks

It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.

Read full story
114 comments

Reversing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching this mysterious and misunderstood condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a unique viewpoint on this condition. As a result, I can research and understand the deeper health and addiction issues behind ALD. The truth is, my father had this condition for many years; we just didn’t know. Likewise, those who drink heavily may also have ALD in its early stages, but they don’t know either.

Read full story
88 comments

Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships

I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.

Read full story
30 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease And Gut Dysbiosis

Ever since my father died from Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about this condition. Recently, however, I’ve discovered a new piece of the puzzle. Research shows that alcohol compromises and changes the gut biome to such a degree that it may be a key to understanding ALD more fully.

Read full story
6 comments

Young People and Binge Drinking

Binge drinking used to be my jam. From my early teens until my early forties, I binged alcohol regularly. My pattern would be to drink heavily one day and then stop to “rest” for a few days. In my addicted mind, I thought “not drinking every day” meant that I was a safe and average drinker.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy