Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbVPb_0jqBCqqb00
Photo byPhoto by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Sometimes this doesn’t bother me at all. But often it brings grief as I’m reminded of things I’ve had to lose to choose sobriety. I’ve lost important activities, family members, some friends, and my old “party girl” self (that I thought was me but wasn’t).

To be honest, these losses are one of the most challenging parts of getting sober. But we rarely talk about the grief we experience when, as sober people, we see things with brand new eyes. And often, this new perception prompts more changes or loss.

For many newly sober people, the world can seem to flip on its head. What we once thought was a great friend, or cool place to hang out, or our favorite time of day turns out to be too connected to our alcohol abuse and we have to turn away.

I often reflect on the place I used to go to in Mexico during the winter. It was my salvation, my healing place, and my second home. I have a lot of friends there, and I have many memories of gatherings, bonfires, music jams, long hikes, potlucks, and deep healing work.

Several years ago, I spent my first ever winter there where I was completely sober. I still had a good time, but everything seemed so different. I no longer wanted to go to certain places or join in on activities I used to do because most of them involved heavy drinking. Frankly, I used to be the one drinking alongside everyone else.

Thankfully I had a few friends who were either sober or didn’t drink as much. But still, the place just felt different, and it broke my heart. I thought that feeling would get better over the 7 months we spent there, but it didn’t.

When we finally left, I had to admit that things just changed for me, and there wasn’t much I could do about it. I still love the place, the memories, and the beautiful people, but I may have idealized it through the lens of my rum bottle rather than seeing it for what it really was.

But during the years I went to this place, it also saved my life, just like alcohol saved my life at times. It was exactly what I needed all those years when I was trying to heal and find myself. But then, it started to haunt me rather than help me — just like alcohol.

Sometimes this happens when we get sober. We have a place, or a person, or an activity that was once our salvation, but then it becomes associated with our relationship with booze. Sometimes we can repair these associations, but sometimes we can’t, and we have to let them go.

There can be a lot of grief with getting sober. Not only do we start to feel all the unresolved sadness we stuffed down through drinking, we also have to say goodbye to important places or people. Often, this is unbearable for some, and they end up returning to alcohol for this reason only.

I’m not going to lie, the grief and goodbyes do hurt a lot. But like any grief, it gets easier with time. We may never really get over these losses, but we learn to accept and create a new path.

In one month, I will be returning to my Mexican village to visit friends and take some time for myself. This will be my first visit in five years. I am super excited about it, but I also know that it will still feel different without alcohol. I’m curious to see if I can create new positive associations and repair my relationship with this place. But I’m also open to the fact that I may not be able to do that. Since I’ve been gone, the place has become very touristy with a lot more emphasis on parties and drinking. So if it doesn’t work for me, I may have to move on for good.

Sometimes, expressing a “thank you” to alcohol and all the places we drank in and people we drank with can be healing in itself. It’s a beautiful way to show compassion for the journey we’ve taken to understand and give ourselves love.

At one point, alcohol helped us, or else we wouldn’t have abused it. But then, it begins to ruin our life, and we have to quit. Inevitably, sobriety will open our eyes, and we will see things differently.

Then we realize that we need to say goodbye to all things associated with alcohol. Honoring these goodbye’s through gratitude and feeling the loss can help us begin our new path.

What or who have you had to say goodbye to so you could begin your sober life? Or, if you’re contemplating sobriety, what or who are you frightened to say goodbye to?

Know that grief is a part of getting sober. It will hurt for a time. But your new life awaits, and you’ll find you’re better at coping with change than you once thought.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# addiction# alcohol# sobriety# grief# mental health

Comments / 17

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
37384 followers

More from Gillian May

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.

Read full story
7 comments

Holiday Binge Drinking and Nervous System Damage

Behold, it’s the holiday season, and you know what that means? A plethora of hungover people everywhere you go. I can almost feel the dull irritability of damaged brains on every street corner. Worse yet, they’re behind the wheel or operating other dangerous equipment.

Read full story
5 comments

The First Year of Sobriety Is Challenging

Sobriety is an adventure and that’s putting it mildly. It’s more like a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “this sucks, why am I doing this?”

Read full story
21 comments

The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug

Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.

Read full story
5 comments

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.

Read full story
179 comments

Check Your Liver if You’re a Heavy Drinker

My father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease, a condition that is entirely preventable, but highly complicated. I am also a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’m committed to helping others understand alcoholism and liver issues better.

Read full story
35 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. The time between when he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death, was only one month.

Read full story
18 comments

Signs of Alcoholic Liver Failure

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and have turned my forces over to writing educational health-promoting articles. In particular, ever since my own father died of alcoholic liver disease, I want more people to understand this confusing condition. Alcoholic liver failure often comes as a surprise with devastating results for families and those suffering from addiction.

Read full story
100 comments

Alcohol Abuse Causes Complicated Indigestion

I quit drinking alcohol almost seven years ago now, but I can clearly recall the stomach upsets I used to get after drinking. I felt like I was always battling with indigestion. Over time, my stomach upsets got much worse, and I had to use medications to help me cope.

Read full story
46 comments

Understanding Alcoholic Liver Disease and Fatty Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I also lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD). I have been focusing my educational writing efforts on helping people better understand alcoholic liver disease, as it’s a very sneaky condition with horrible outcomes that often happen too late. One concern that readers have been raising with me lately is understanding the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Read full story
12 comments

Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks

It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.

Read full story
112 comments

Reversing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching this mysterious and misunderstood condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a unique viewpoint on this condition. As a result, I can research and understand the deeper health and addiction issues behind ALD. The truth is, my father had this condition for many years; we just didn’t know. Likewise, those who drink heavily may also have ALD in its early stages, but they don’t know either.

Read full story
88 comments

Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships

I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.

Read full story
29 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease And Gut Dysbiosis

Ever since my father died from Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about this condition. Recently, however, I’ve discovered a new piece of the puzzle. Research shows that alcohol compromises and changes the gut biome to such a degree that it may be a key to understanding ALD more fully.

Read full story
6 comments

Young People and Binge Drinking

Binge drinking used to be my jam. From my early teens until my early forties, I binged alcohol regularly. My pattern would be to drink heavily one day and then stop to “rest” for a few days. In my addicted mind, I thought “not drinking every day” meant that I was a safe and average drinker.

Read full story
6 comments

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.

Read full story
148 comments

The First Sign of Alcoholic Liver Damage

Since my father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease (ALD), I have researched and written articles to help others become more aware of this dangerous condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic myself, I know I can make a difference by providing the education that seems fairly unknown in the general population.

Read full story
258 comments

Surviving Alcoholic Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse, recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) several years ago. These experiences have given me a unique perspective on the world of alcoholism. I have also developed a strong desire to educate others about ALD. This disease is a quiet killer that slowly sneaks up and takes people down before they know what’s happening.

Read full story
16 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Reduces Quality and Quantity of Life

I started drinking in my teen years — not just with my friends, but with my family too. In fact, my family considers it a right of passage to have your first drink in your teens. The idea goes something like this, “well we know you’re going to drink, so you may as well start with us so you can learn how to drink properly,” whatever properly means.

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy