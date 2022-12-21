Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

Photo by Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.

Sometimes this doesn’t bother me at all. But often it brings grief as I’m reminded of things I’ve had to lose to choose sobriety. I’ve lost important activities, family members, some friends, and my old “party girl” self (that I thought was me but wasn’t).

To be honest, these losses are one of the most challenging parts of getting sober. But we rarely talk about the grief we experience when, as sober people, we see things with brand new eyes. And often, this new perception prompts more changes or loss.

For many newly sober people, the world can seem to flip on its head. What we once thought was a great friend, or cool place to hang out, or our favorite time of day turns out to be too connected to our alcohol abuse and we have to turn away.

I often reflect on the place I used to go to in Mexico during the winter. It was my salvation, my healing place, and my second home. I have a lot of friends there, and I have many memories of gatherings, bonfires, music jams, long hikes, potlucks, and deep healing work.

Several years ago, I spent my first ever winter there where I was completely sober. I still had a good time, but everything seemed so different. I no longer wanted to go to certain places or join in on activities I used to do because most of them involved heavy drinking. Frankly, I used to be the one drinking alongside everyone else.

Thankfully I had a few friends who were either sober or didn’t drink as much. But still, the place just felt different, and it broke my heart. I thought that feeling would get better over the 7 months we spent there, but it didn’t.

When we finally left, I had to admit that things just changed for me, and there wasn’t much I could do about it. I still love the place, the memories, and the beautiful people, but I may have idealized it through the lens of my rum bottle rather than seeing it for what it really was.

But during the years I went to this place, it also saved my life, just like alcohol saved my life at times. It was exactly what I needed all those years when I was trying to heal and find myself. But then, it started to haunt me rather than help me — just like alcohol.

Sometimes this happens when we get sober. We have a place, or a person, or an activity that was once our salvation, but then it becomes associated with our relationship with booze. Sometimes we can repair these associations, but sometimes we can’t, and we have to let them go.

There can be a lot of grief with getting sober. Not only do we start to feel all the unresolved sadness we stuffed down through drinking, we also have to say goodbye to important places or people. Often, this is unbearable for some, and they end up returning to alcohol for this reason only.

I’m not going to lie, the grief and goodbyes do hurt a lot. But like any grief, it gets easier with time. We may never really get over these losses, but we learn to accept and create a new path.

In one month, I will be returning to my Mexican village to visit friends and take some time for myself. This will be my first visit in five years. I am super excited about it, but I also know that it will still feel different without alcohol. I’m curious to see if I can create new positive associations and repair my relationship with this place. But I’m also open to the fact that I may not be able to do that. Since I’ve been gone, the place has become very touristy with a lot more emphasis on parties and drinking. So if it doesn’t work for me, I may have to move on for good.

Sometimes, expressing a “thank you” to alcohol and all the places we drank in and people we drank with can be healing in itself. It’s a beautiful way to show compassion for the journey we’ve taken to understand and give ourselves love.

At one point, alcohol helped us, or else we wouldn’t have abused it. But then, it begins to ruin our life, and we have to quit. Inevitably, sobriety will open our eyes, and we will see things differently.

Then we realize that we need to say goodbye to all things associated with alcohol. Honoring these goodbye’s through gratitude and feeling the loss can help us begin our new path.

What or who have you had to say goodbye to so you could begin your sober life? Or, if you’re contemplating sobriety, what or who are you frightened to say goodbye to?

Know that grief is a part of getting sober. It will hurt for a time. But your new life awaits, and you’ll find you’re better at coping with change than you once thought.