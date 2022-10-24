Alcoholic Liver Disease And Gut Dysbiosis

Image by pch.vector in Freepik.com

Ever since my father died from Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about this condition. Recently, however, I’ve discovered a new piece of the puzzle. Research shows that alcohol compromises and changes the gut biome to such a degree that it may be a key to understanding ALD more fully.

The gut biome consists of diverse bacteria and microorganisms, and they play a crucial role in our gut health and the health of our brain, nervous system, immune system, and nutrient absorption. To put it simply, the bacteria in our gut help us digest and absorb food. They protect our gut from harmful bacteria or microbes, and they prevent inflammatory reactions. Without a healthy, diverse blend of bacteria, our gut becomes inflamed, and this inflammation becomes widespread in our body.

Researchers have found that alcohol, consisting primarily of sugar and ethanol, has a devastating effect on the bacteria in our gut . It makes sense since we use alcohol to kill bacteria on our hands; the same thing happens in the gut. Intense exposure to alcohol and poor eating habits (that often accompany alcoholism) kill helpful bacteria, causing gut dysbiosis.

Unfortunately, gut dysbiosis is not something that gets talked about enough in mainstream health care, even though most doctors and researchers know that it can cause health problems. And if it’s downplayed in the general population, it likely won’t be talked about with alcoholics until it becomes a significant problem.

However, research shows that alcohol’s effect on the gut biome has a solid link to liver inflammation. It turns out that gut microbes influence liver inflammation, neutrophil infiltration and the creation of fatty liver deposits. On top of that, the liver is already under duress as it fights to clear the alcohol toxin from the body. When you add in the problem of dysbiosis, it’s like a double assault on the liver. Unfortunately, this makes the organ less capable of recovering each time it becomes inflamed.

The other issue is that liver inflammation is hard to catch in medical tests and observation. The first line of detection is usually a blood test for raised liver enzymes. However, the liver is adept at compensating and dealing with so many insults, so it can be challenging to catch moments of inflammation on a blood test . This is because l iver enzymes (a sign of inflammation) tend to rise and fall quickly as the liver re-establishes equilibrium. Nonetheless, every moment of inflammation is a moment where the liver is becoming more damaged.

What I find interesting is that up until now, I had thought that alcohol alone was the cause of severe inflammation in the liver. But it turns out that it’s a multifactor process, and the gut biome is a vital part of the problem. Research shows that ALD patients often present with severe and clear evidence of gut dysbiosis , and the worse the dysbiosis is, the more the liver is damaged.

Research also shows that alcohol kills a few essential bacteria responsible for protecting the lining of the gut and the rest of the digestive tract (including the liver). More so, once these bacteria are gone, an overgrowth of harmful bacteria and fungi takes their place . These harmful microbes then cause further damage to the lining of the gut as mentioned above.

Researchers are beginning to explore the use of anti-fungal medication for people with early ALD . However, more studies with human subjects are needed. There’s also a need to examine the use of probiotics. Still, since it can be challenging to measure the potency and strains of bacteria included in probiotics, medical researchers haven’t wanted to explore this option. This is also why the American FDA has not approved probiotics.

In any case, the more that alcoholics and the general public understand the nuances in ALD, the better off they are to make decisions. Often, advocacy starts between the doctor and the patient. The more we ask questions of our doctors, the more we can prompt deeper exploration into the role of dysbiosis and alcohol abuse. Also, the more we advocate, the more we can pressure the medical community to conduct the needed research.

The truth is, ALD is becoming more of a problem as time goes by. In the last year alone, ALD rose by 30% as the pressures of the pandemic have pushed many to increase their drinking. These increases are exceptionally sharp amongst women and young adults, a cohort that had never dealt much with ALD before. If this is the case, then I hope researchers will take this seriously and look deeper into the nuances of ALD.

Unfortunately, both the gut biome and ALD have been largely ignored by family doctors and specialists. The evidence for this rests in the fact that most people know nothing about the condition. Even alcoholics aren’t even sure what’s happening to their liver. My father knew nothing about his failing liver. Neither did I, and I’m a medical professional. Like any condition, however, ALD patients rely solely on their doctors for help, yet their advice and treatments are limited.

But like I always say, the more you know, the better you can advocate for yourself. Anyone who drinks heavily (more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men) ought to question their doctors about their liver health, gut health, and how they can adequately reduce harm. Then the next step would be for doctors and researchers to listen.