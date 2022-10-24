Alcoholic Liver Disease And Gut Dysbiosis

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTks2_0ikgHkVA00
Image by pch.vector in Freepik.com

Ever since my father died from Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about this condition. Recently, however, I’ve discovered a new piece of the puzzle. Research shows that alcohol compromises and changes the gut biome to such a degree that it may be a key to understanding ALD more fully.

The gut biome consists of diverse bacteria and microorganisms, and they play a crucial role in our gut health and the health of our brain, nervous system, immune system, and nutrient absorption. To put it simply, the bacteria in our gut help us digest and absorb food. They protect our gut from harmful bacteria or microbes, and they prevent inflammatory reactions. Without a healthy, diverse blend of bacteria, our gut becomes inflamed, and this inflammation becomes widespread in our body.

Researchers have found that alcohol, consisting primarily of sugar and ethanol, has a devastating effect on the bacteria in our gut. It makes sense since we use alcohol to kill bacteria on our hands; the same thing happens in the gut. Intense exposure to alcohol and poor eating habits (that often accompany alcoholism) kill helpful bacteria, causing gut dysbiosis.

Unfortunately, gut dysbiosis is not something that gets talked about enough in mainstream health care, even though most doctors and researchers know that it can cause health problems. And if it’s downplayed in the general population, it likely won’t be talked about with alcoholics until it becomes a significant problem.

However, research shows that alcohol’s effect on the gut biome has a solid link to liver inflammation. It turns out that gut microbes influence liver inflammation, neutrophil infiltration and the creation of fatty liver deposits. On top of that, the liver is already under duress as it fights to clear the alcohol toxin from the body. When you add in the problem of dysbiosis, it’s like a double assault on the liver. Unfortunately, this makes the organ less capable of recovering each time it becomes inflamed.

The other issue is that liver inflammation is hard to catch in medical tests and observation. The first line of detection is usually a blood test for raised liver enzymes. However, the liver is adept at compensating and dealing with so many insults, so it can be challenging to catch moments of inflammation on a blood test. This is because liver enzymes (a sign of inflammation) tend to rise and fall quickly as the liver re-establishes equilibrium. Nonetheless, every moment of inflammation is a moment where the liver is becoming more damaged.

What I find interesting is that up until now, I had thought that alcohol alone was the cause of severe inflammation in the liver. But it turns out that it’s a multifactor process, and the gut biome is a vital part of the problem. Research shows that ALD patients often present with severe and clear evidence of gut dysbiosis, and the worse the dysbiosis is, the more the liver is damaged.

Research also shows that alcohol kills a few essential bacteria responsible for protecting the lining of the gut and the rest of the digestive tract (including the liver). More so, once these bacteria are gone, an overgrowth of harmful bacteria and fungi takes their place. These harmful microbes then cause further damage to the lining of the gut as mentioned above.

Researchers are beginning to explore the use of anti-fungal medication for people with early ALD. However, more studies with human subjects are needed. There’s also a need to examine the use of probiotics. Still, since it can be challenging to measure the potency and strains of bacteria included in probiotics, medical researchers haven’t wanted to explore this option. This is also why the American FDA has not approved probiotics.

In any case, the more that alcoholics and the general public understand the nuances in ALD, the better off they are to make decisions. Often, advocacy starts between the doctor and the patient. The more we ask questions of our doctors, the more we can prompt deeper exploration into the role of dysbiosis and alcohol abuse. Also, the more we advocate, the more we can pressure the medical community to conduct the needed research.

The truth is, ALD is becoming more of a problem as time goes by. In the last year alone, ALD rose by 30% as the pressures of the pandemic have pushed many to increase their drinking. These increases are exceptionally sharp amongst women and young adults, a cohort that had never dealt much with ALD before. If this is the case, then I hope researchers will take this seriously and look deeper into the nuances of ALD.

Unfortunately, both the gut biome and ALD have been largely ignored by family doctors and specialists. The evidence for this rests in the fact that most people know nothing about the condition. Even alcoholics aren’t even sure what’s happening to their liver. My father knew nothing about his failing liver. Neither did I, and I’m a medical professional. Like any condition, however, ALD patients rely solely on their doctors for help, yet their advice and treatments are limited.

But like I always say, the more you know, the better you can advocate for yourself. Anyone who drinks heavily (more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men) ought to question their doctors about their liver health, gut health, and how they can adequately reduce harm. Then the next step would be for doctors and researchers to listen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# alcoholic liver disease# gut dysbiosis

Comments / 5

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational.

N/A
30151 followers

More from Gillian May

Young People and Binge Drinking

Binge drinking used to be my jam. From my early teens until my early forties, I binged alcohol regularly. My pattern would be to drink heavily one day and then stop to “rest” for a few days. In my addicted mind, I thought “not drinking every day” meant that I was a safe and average drinker.

Read full story
5 comments

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.

Read full story
79 comments

The First Sign of Alcoholic Liver Damage

Since my father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease (ALD), I have researched and written articles to help others become more aware of this dangerous condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic myself, I know I can make a difference by providing the education that seems fairly unknown in the general population.

Read full story
159 comments

Surviving Alcoholic Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse, recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) several years ago. These experiences have given me a unique perspective on the world of alcoholism. I have also developed a strong desire to educate others about ALD. This disease is a quiet killer that slowly sneaks up and takes people down before they know what’s happening.

Read full story
6 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Reduces Quality and Quantity of Life

I started drinking in my teen years — not just with my friends, but with my family too. In fact, my family considers it a right of passage to have your first drink in your teens. The idea goes something like this, “well we know you’re going to drink, so you may as well start with us so you can learn how to drink properly,” whatever properly means.

Read full story
49 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile

I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.

Read full story
13 comments

Coping With Trauma Triggers

Trauma has become a new popular topic in many forums. Suddenly people are realizing how important it is to acknowledge the trauma that has shaped many of our lives. It is not chic or trendy to talk about trauma — it is a lifesaver to talk about trauma. For decades this topic was swept under the carpet and hushed while we all just pretended to carry on with our lives as if nothing happened. But then, we woke up. Our hearts and psyches could no longer survive the silence.

Read full story
5 comments

Signs of Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.

Read full story
122 comments

Knowing the Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Damage Could Save Lives

During the pandemic, market research showed that online alcohol sales rose by 234%. And research showed that 34.1% of individuals engaged in binge drinking and 7% engaged in severe binge drinking. Binge drinking is consuming more than 4–5 beverages in a short period of time. This type of drinking seriously impacts the judgment, safety, and health of individuals.

Read full story
69 comments

The Link Between Alcohol and Depression

As a former mental health nurse who also struggled with alcohol abuse and depression, I have a unique take on this subject. In addition to my personal experience, I also watched my father die from alcoholism several years ago. However, I believe that my father died from intractable depression that got worse over the years and led to him abusing alcohol to self-medicate. My personal and professional experiences have given me a deeper insight into the profound link between alcohol and depression.

Read full story
29 comments

The Trauma Behind Heavy Drinking

As someone who’s personally lived through alcohol addiction and watched others cope with alcohol addiction, I know that this is not a simple problem that can be solved overnight. The reasons we drink are complex, much more than we once thought. As a former mental health nurse, I also have a unique perspective and passion for this topic.

Read full story
288 comments

Signs of Unresolved Trauma

Unresolved trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body and not just the brain. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma that manifest as symptoms and behaviors.

Read full story
62 comments

Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health

I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.

Read full story
47 comments

Daily Drinking as a Sign of Alcoholism

A lot of people wonder if daily drinking is a sign of alcoholism. As a recovering alcoholic and former mental health and addictions nurse, I can shed some light on this. When alcohol hits the bloodstream, it can instantly change the neurotransmitters in the nervous system. This change often brings about the pleasant feelings associated with alcohol use. For some people, this pleasant feeling can bring on a continuous craving for alcohol. The reasons for this are complicated and may not apply to every person.

Read full story
392 comments

Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.

Read full story
14 comments

Addiction Recovery Should Include Trauma Integration

I’m six and a half years sober and have no desire to go back to drinking at this point. I’m past the point of needing to tame my inner alcohol demons. I no longer need to take things one day at a time, as I feel free to live my life without the weight of alcohol looming over my shoulder.

Read full story
6 comments

Women and Alcohol Abuse

It’s no surprise to anyone that drinking has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic. As a pattern, drinking increases with any extreme stressor, and recent market research shows that alcohol sales went up by 55% during the pandemic’s peak.

Read full story
29 comments

Health Effects of Alcohol Abuse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m concerned with the lack of awareness that most of us have with regard to how alcohol destroys our health. Believe it or not, I also had little understanding of my own budding health issues when I was drinking heavily. It wasn’t until I quit and felt so much better that I realized how destructive alcohol is for our health. This led me to do some deep research and reading about alcohol and its effect on the body. This is timely, considering how alcohol abuse is on the rise.

Read full story
98 comments

Trauma Care in the Mental Health and Child Protection Systems

I was sitting in the meeting room with a pen in my hand. The psychiatrist was at the helm, with the social worker and nurse manager on either side of me. The patient, a 30-year-old woman with a diagnosis of severe borderline personality disorder, sat across from all of us, bouncing her leg so hard that the table was shaking. I’ll call her *Jane.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy