Young People and Binge Drinking

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxZF7_0icFqU0w00
Image by gpointstudio in Freepik.com

Binge drinking used to be my jam. From my early teens until my early forties, I binged alcohol regularly. My pattern would be to drink heavily one day and then stop to “rest” for a few days. In my addicted mind, I thought “not drinking every day” meant that I was a safe and average drinker.

It turns out that binge drinking, despite many warnings about the dangers, is on the rise. One pandemic drinking study showed that 34.1% of study participants engaged in binge drinking (more than four drinks on one occasion for a woman and more than five drinks for a man), and a staggering 7% of study participants engaged in extreme binge drinking, classified as more than ten binge-drinking episodes in a month. The majority of the study participants were between the ages of 26–49 years old.

Unfortunately, binge drinking is also on the rise for young people (under 26). A 2019 study shows that 10.2% of US boys ages 16–17 engaged in binge drinking and 11.2% of girls of the same age group were binge-drinking. It seems drinking is on the rise for women at any age, as another study shows a 90% rise in emergency room visits by women due to heavy drinking.

Most people think that if you’re young, you’ll be protected from the effects of binge drinking, but this is simply not the case. However, what is true is that the long-term effects of binge drinking may not be noticed at a young age. Instead, the consequences will slowly change the body and manifest as health problems later on. But the “invincibility” of being young and the subsequent YOLO culture may prevent young people from understanding the risks.

Most of us take our bodies for granted when we’re young; I know I did. You don’t understand something if you’ve never actually experienced it. I felt perfectly fine after a binge, maybe a little fuzzy around the edges, but otherwise, I carried on with my day. And really, why would a young person in perfect health and who bounces back from a binge seemingly unscathed think there’s anything wrong in having a little fun?

Well, here are the facts. Binge drinking is one of the worst things we can do to our nervous system, and even though we may feel fine after a night out with our buddies, our nervous system is paying the price.

Our nerves are like tiny fibers wound through almost every part of our body. And for a body to withstand the assault of alcohol, our nervous system has to “bend” itself to accommodate. That’s a simple way of saying that our neurotransmitters have to change their function to ensure that our nervous system can re-balance.

In particular, GABA, which slows down nerve messages, gets hijacked by alcohol, causing more sedation. So the receptors that receive GABA have to close down a bit. Meanwhile, glutamate, which speeds up messages, has to overcompensate to make sure messages are getting through.

When we’re young, our bodies may be able to re-balance more quickly. But over time, with repeated binge sessions, this mechanism becomes the “norm,” which creates a nervous system hard-wired for excitation. And as the body ages, this process won’t be as effective, making alcohol withdrawal more dangerous over time.

So, while it may seem that a young body can “withstand” binge-drinking sessions, the time spent engaging in this risky activity will cause more problems down the road. These dangerous drinking episodes may explain the rise in anxiety and mental health issues among young adults who drink heavily. Unfortunately, the longer a nervous system is “bent” out of shape, the less it can re-balance and accommodate, which sets it up for a host of problems, like mental illness.

Many young people may look at older alcoholics and wonder how they could allow themselves to get so bad, so unhealthy, and so irresponsible with their drinking. The answer is — they started binge drinking in their youth and, well, never stopped. Some took their drinking to the daily, while others just kept bingeing — like me.

The problem with repeated episodes of heavy drinking is that the nervous system becomes so changed by the alcohol that when a person stops drinking, it goes into a crisis. And every crisis further erodes the nervous system causing several long-term effects in cognition, metabolism, immune issues, and neuropsychological functioning.

One study examines the neuroplasticity effect of long-term drinking. Neuroplasticity refers to how well our nervous system can reshape and heal after repeated assaults. It turns out that the more episodes of heavy drinking we throw at our nervous systems, the less neuroplastic it becomes. When does this begin? — when we’re young and likely assaulting our nervous systems with frequent party nights.

Unfortunately, young problem drinkers can often become older problem drinkers. But when we’re older, our bodies finally start showing the damage in a more obvious way. I can’t say that I changed my drinking patterns much between my young adult years and my middle-aged years. I pretty much drank the same way from 14 years old until I quit drinking at 41. The only thing that changed was how bad the hangovers started to get. I just started feeling more ill as the years went on.

Another interesting thing about neuroplasticity is that binge drinking is worse for our nervous system than daily problem drinking. By drinking every day, we are essentially training our nervous system to accommodate a certain amount of alcohol, and it can withstand that for a while so long as we don’t change the dose too much. However, with binge drinking, we’re continuously varying the amount of alcohol, which has a harsh impact on neurotransmitters.

So while we may not feel too bad about binge-drinking episodes in our youth, these episodes set us up for inevitable problems in the future. And the more serious the drinking, the sooner those problems will show up. Worse yet, some of the changes made by severe binge drinking may never go away. And as we continue to drink, we continue to reshape our nervous system in ever more destructive ways.

So while we may embrace the “you only live once” thing as young people, it really becomes a case of “binge now and pay later.”

