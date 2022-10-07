Surviving Alcoholic Liver Disease

I’m a former nurse, recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) several years ago. These experiences have given me a unique perspective on the world of alcoholism. I have also developed a strong desire to educate others about ALD. This disease is a quiet killer that slowly sneaks up and takes people down before they know what’s happening.

However, there are opportunities for prevention and treatment and there are also success stories too. I recently met Mike through one of my articles on ALD and he shared his remarkable story with me. Mike is one of the few people who survived ALD and had a liver transplant.

We can learn a lot from Mike’s story about the nature of alcohol and how it affects our health, particularly the liver. Most people who drink heavily have reservations about reaching out for help or asking their doctors for information. This is likely due to stigma as well as the denial inherent in addictions. Hopefully, articles like this can help others who may be curious about this condition either for themselves or someone they love.

Mike’s story

Mike had been drinking for most of his life. In fact, he never thought much about his drinking until he found himself doubled over in pain at work one day. In the previous months, Mike felt more tired than usual and was getting uncomfortably cold but he felt ok otherwise. He was shocked by the pain and called his wife to bring him to the hospital.

After many tests, the doctors told him he was in end-stage liver failure and would need a transplant in order to survive. Mike and his wife were shocked — they had no idea that his health was in such a bad state. Even worse was that before he could qualify for a transplant, Mike had to remain sober and medically stable for at least a year.

In the following year, Mike’s condition continued to worsen, but his treatments kept him going as much as possible. He had a problem called ascites, which is a fluid build-up in the abdomen causing a swollen belly. This meant that he had to get the fluid drained regularly.

He also had hepatic encephalopathy, perhaps the worst side effect of a failing liver. When the liver can’t filter out toxins properly, ammonia builds up in the bloodstream, causing confusion, slurred speech, sleep issues, mood and personality changes, and motor dysfunction. The best treatment for this is the frequent use of lactulose which causes severe diarrhea but helps clean out all the toxins built up in the blood and bowel.

Lastly, Mike had frequent esophageal bleeding, which can be life-threatening. Liver failure stops the production of blood clotting agents, which increases the potential for bleeding. Also, it causes portal hypertension, a build-up of blood in the upper stomach and chest area. The pressure of this blood causes varices in the esophagus, which are like internal hemorrhoids. These varices can swell up and burst. Add a reduced platelet count and lowered blood clotting factors, and you have a high risk for severe internal bleeding. Mike required several treatments to stop the bleeding he’d often get in his esophagus.

Mike didn’t have a lot of hope of survival as he was getting sicker by the day, but then a miracle came from an old friend who wanted to help. His friend, having the same blood type, offered Mike a piece of his healthy liver. The liver is a remarkable organ that can grow and regenerate if conditions are right. One only needs a portion of a healthy liver, and it can eventually fulfill the functions of a whole liver.

Mike is currently doing well and credits his wife and his friend for helping save his life. He has to take medications to keep from rejecting his new liver, but so far, things are going well for Mike now.

Did Mike Show Any Early Signs?

I am committed to talking about ALD in my work because it’s such an elusive and sneaky disease. Most of the time, the earliest signs are so vague, common, and confusing that it’s hard to know anything is wrong at all. In Mike’s case, he didn’t show any alarming signs until his liver was so far gone that he ended up in the hospital. Unfortunately, many people with ALD meet a similar fate. My father was one of them.

Like Mike, it was too late for his liver by the time my father went to the hospital. Mike had a bit more liver function than my father, which is why he could survive the year while waiting for a transplant. My father’s doctor told him the same story that Mike’s doctor relayed — to qualify for a transplant, a person has to remain sober for one year and be medically stable. Unfortunately, my father didn’t make it past three weeks. But luckily for Mike, he survived long enough to receive a healthy liver.

As mentioned above, Mike says the only symptoms he can think of before his hospitalization were extreme fatigue and feeling extra cold all the time. It turns out that he had low hemoglobin and lowered white cell and platelet count. Once the liver stops functioning correctly, these blood products tend to decrease causing the tell-tale signs of anemia — feeling cold and tired.

The fact that he had few other signs is both baffling yet common. The liver is a surprisingly vital organ and will continue to function until there are no healthy liver cells left. At that point, liver failure happens very quickly and very aggressively, but it can often seem as if everything is perfectly fine until then.

Would Mike have survived without a donor friend?

The reality of liver failure is that there’s no going backward once the damage reaches a certain level. At that point, a transplant is the only thing to save a person’s life. Likely, Mike would not have survived much longer without a liver transplant.

However, there are currently over 11,000 people waiting for a liver in the US. And those with alcohol abuse issues are required to wait longer to ensure sobriety. The chances of Mike receiving a liver from the national donor list were pretty slim. This means that Mike’s friend, quite literally, saved his life.

What preventative measures could have been taken other than the apparent decision to quit drinking?

What struck me about Mike’s story was that he said he never went to the doctor for checkups. As is the fate of many Americans, it’s pretty hard to maintain health and prevent issues from coming up without health insurance. For many years Mike didn’t have health insurance, so he rarely visited the doctor. If he had, they might have found something earlier in his tests.

Early signs of liver issues can often deliver clues like raised liver enzymes, anemia, low blood counts, clotting issues, digestive problems, malnutrition, etc. However, sometimes there are no clues at all. Nonetheless, if Mike had been able to see a doctor, it may have helped him discover the problem sooner. Lastly, it’s not enough to see a doctor when you drink heavily. Instead, it’s important to tell the doctor how much you drink and that you’d like to know if your drinking has done any damage to your organs.

For Mike, this was difficult due to lack of health insurance, but also, Mike knew that doctors can often be dismissive and judgemental about addiction. Unfortunately, when Mike was first diagnosed, he received judgment from the doctor who gave him his diagnosis rather than a supportive and educational professional. Health professionals who are judegmental to people with addictions can be a huge barrier for them to ask for help.

How Can Mike’s story help us?

In the US, the average adult consumes 9.97 liters of alcohol per year and alcohol use disorder affects approximately 25.8% of the adult population.Even more disturbing is that during the pandemic, alcohol abuse rose considerably. In one US study, one-third of all study participants reported increased binge drinking during the pandemic. These numbers are concerning, to say the least. Unfortunately, it may signal an uptick in problematic liver issues in the years to come.

As we’ve learned from Mike’s story, ALD and liver failure can be silent and deadly killers. However, most people don’t understand ALD and how to prevent or diagnose it before it causes irreversible damage. Hopefully, Mike’s story can show us the importance of getting access to health care and decreasing the judgment and mystery behind alcoholic liver disease and those who suffer from it. The more we talk about this, the more we can help ourselves and our loved ones.

