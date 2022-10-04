Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile

Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash

I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.

The problem with self-medicating with alcohol is that even though it initially helps decrease the discomfort associated with painful emotions, it eventually erodes our ability to feel altogether. In fact, heavy alcohol use can subsequently make our emotions (and our ability to handle them) fairly fragile. What I mean is that alcohol use can compromise our ability to feel and respond to regular life stressors.

For example, about a decade ago, I had an emotional breakdown. Before the breakdown, I went through a divorce, had to move a couple of times, and I hated my job. I had always been a heavy drinker, but then the drinking became much worse with these intense stressors. At first, the alcohol made me feel better. But eventually, it made me more emotionally unstable and unable to cope with my life — then followed the breakdown.

Looking back, I can see how fragile my emotions had become. I was already going through so much, but when I began drinking heavily, it was as if every part of my emotional life had become chaotic. Soon, I was unable to make sense of my emotions. I now realize that alcohol had made me so fragile that I couldn’t cope at all, hence why I broke down.

As a former nurse, I could look deeper into this once I got sober and could organize my thoughts and feelings again. It turns out there’s a medical and physiological reason why alcohol makes our emotions fragile.

Studies show that heavy alcohol use damages the hippocampus , which helps with memory, thinking, and decision-making. This damage can be l ong-lasting and lead to a cycle of more alcohol use . It seems the more we drink, the more we damage our brain, which leads to even more drinking.

On top of that, alcohol directly affects certain neurotransmitters responsible for feeling and processing emotions and thoughts. More drinking leads to worsening brain damage, which leads to more drinking and worsening effects on neurotransmitters responsible for emotional responses. For example, binge drinking followed by withdrawal causes serious emotional symptoms such as irritability, extreme anxiety, and paranoia . Unfortunately, many people opt to continue drinking to help stave off withdrawal symptoms.

Concerning withdrawal, most people don’t know about the kindling effect, which can be devastating and possibly life-threatening. The kindling effect refers to how repeated withdrawals can worsen future withdrawals dramatically. With each withdrawal, the brain is damaged in cumulative ways , leading to serious seizures, personality changes, and psychosis.

You can see how alcohol abuse can quickly become a very vicious and dangerous cycle.

Many of us drink to comfort ourselves and dull our emotions. We don’t realize that we are making our emotions more fragile. Many heavy drinkers go on to make dysfunctional decisions and develop mental health problems . I believe this happened to me when I had my serious breakdown.

Alcohol’s effect on our emotional life is not talked about nearly enough. It’s frustrating that alcohol is widely used and advertised as a great way to “unwind” and “feel good.” Unfortunately, heavy alcohol use feels good for a short while before making us feel much worse.

Many heavy drinkers will turn to increased alcohol use during stress only to compound the stress. However, once the alcohol is in our system, we can’t really distinguish which part is the stress and which is the result of the damaging effects of alcohol. And not being able to determine this often leads to dangerous alcohol abuse and compounding emotional decline .

We must talk more about the effect of alcohol on our emotional life. As it stands, the general public has the impression that alcohol is helpful for periods of stress, and this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Chances are, if you’re going through a stressful time, heavy alcohol use will make you even more fragile and unable to cope with those stressors.

Also, we need to talk more about how alcohol damages the liver and heart and impedes our ability to absorb vital nutrients . These physical issues also lead to problems with our brain and mental health. For example, alcohol abuse causes thiamine deficiency , which damages our cognitive skills and nervous system. Chronic alcoholic liver damage directly affects our brain and emotions as well. So over time, heavy alcohol use can affect many parts of our body and mind. All the dangerous effects of alcohol combined make our emotions even more fragile.

If more people understood these critical facts, they might make better decisions about alcohol before it becomes too late. I know if I had known these facts, I might have also made different decisions. Maybe I could have avoided my breakdown and prevented the long-lasting damage I sustained as a result.