Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGlz2_0hTVjrKM00
Image from pch.vector from Freepik.com

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.

It’s important to understand what actually happens when ALD reaches the end-stages. Often this stage sneaks up on people, especially in alcoholism, and they can die very quickly like my father did. However, some individuals can hang on for a while, but cope with considerable disability.

Compensating versus decompensating liver

Survival and disability depend on whether a liver is compensating or not. However, a compensating liver can be a tricky balance. If a struggling liver loses a little more function, it can topple into decompensation leading to serious health issues and death.

A liver compensates when it has enough functionality for the basic necessities of survival. A compensating liver can still filter enough toxins, create blood products, manage blood glucose, and help with digestion. A compensating liver can still struggle (leading to those early symptoms), but it’s functioning well enough.

A decompensating liver is when certain vital liver functions become impaired. Often, this state leads to death. But sometimes, people can survive for a while longer with a decompensating liver. It depends on their state of health and whether they have other health problems at the same time.

A decompensating liver is what usually leads to end-stage ALD. People face certain realities when coping with end-stage ALD, and this often doesn’t get talked about in the general public either. Often families are left to suffer alone due to the stigma and emotional upheaval of alcohol addiction. Even doctors that treat end-stage ALD can often hold stigma. In any case, let’s talk about some of the realities of end-stage ALD.

Portal hypertension

When liver tissue becomes too scarred and hard, blood that filters through the liver is diverted into the upper abdominal cavity. This is one of the reasons why the liver fails — lack of blood flow. When blood gets pooled in the abdominal cavity, it increases blood pressure and creates swelling in various veins and arteries. This pooling puts pressure on the heart, which can lead to heart problems. The swollen veins and arteries are called varices, and they look a lot like varicose veins in the esophagus and other parts of the abdomen. These varices are prone to rupture.

Increased incidence of bleeding

The liver helps create blood products that aid in blood clotting. A failing liver slows down the production of these products, increasing the possibility of bleeding in any part of the body. On top of that, as stated above, the varices created by portal hypertension are often swollen and can easily break. With fewer blood clotting factors, this can lead to a severe hemorrhage.

Hepatic encephalopathy

A failing liver can’t filter out toxins as it used to, which means toxins like ammonia build up in the blood, which poisons the brain. This leads to something called hepatic encephalopathy, which is a type of brain disease. It can cause significant issues with cognition and balance. To decrease ammonia levels, people with ALD have to take laxatives to help clear the ammonia and other toxin levels through the bowels. Taking laxatives can cause diarrhea which can disrupt the electrolyte levels. All in all, hepatic encephalopathy can be extremely difficult to manage for both the patient and the caregivers.

Jaundice

One of the functions of the liver is to clear old dead red blood cells from the body. Red blood cells have a short life cycle, and the old ones burst and need to be removed from the body. Unfortunately, with end-stage ALD, the liver can’t do this job very well. This means the old red blood cells and their components build up in the body. One component is called bilirubin, and it has a yellowish pigment. The build-up of bilirubin causes jaundice, a yellowish tint to the skin. Bilirubin and old red blood cells can also cause damage to the kidneys, which can fail at the same time that a liver is failing.

Abdominal swelling

The liver helps to create a protein called albumin. We need a certain balance of albumin in our blood for various bodily functions, including fluid balance in the cells. As albumin decreases (because the liver can’t help create it anymore), more fluid enters the external abdominal cavity causing a fluid build-up called ascites. Often this fluid needs to be drained, which can be painful. Fluid can also build up in the lower legs.

Difficulties eating

Due to increased toxins in the blood and a liver that isn’t helping with digestion as much, eating can become difficult. Toxins can lead to a lot of nausea. Likewise, if the liver can’t aid in digestion, food is not metabolized correctly, which also causes bloating and nausea. This can make eating very difficult, which leads to weight loss and weakness.

These are some of the realities of end-stage alcoholic liver disease (ALD). The condition often leads to a quick death, but it can become a chronic condition that’s very difficult to treat and live with for some people.

End-stage ALD is rarely talked about in detail. Most people know their livers can fail with too much drinking, but they don’t know what happens or why. Hopefully, this article can shed some light on this topic and educate people more about ALD and its effects on the body.

The best prevention is to catch the disease early in the process, refrain from drinking alcohol, and allow the liver to heal. Although this is easier said than done, hopefully, more education can help people make better decisions about their drinking.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# alcoholism# addiction# health# liver failure

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9.

N/A
24338 followers

More from Gillian May

Daily Drinking as a Sign of Alcoholism

A lot of people wonder if daily drinking is a sign of alcoholism. As a recovering alcoholic and former mental health and addictions nurse, I can shed some light on this. When alcohol hits the bloodstream, it can instantly change the neurotransmitters in the nervous system. This change often brings about the pleasant feelings associated with alcohol use. For some people, this pleasant feeling can bring on a continuous craving for alcohol. The reasons for this are complicated and may not apply to every person.

Read full story
144 comments

Addiction Recovery Should Include Trauma Integration

I’m six and a half years sober and have no desire to go back to drinking at this point. I’m past the point of needing to tame my inner alcohol demons. I no longer need to take things one day at a time, as I feel free to live my life without the weight of alcohol looming over my shoulder.

Read full story
3 comments

Women and Alcohol Abuse

It’s no surprise to anyone that drinking has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic. As a pattern, drinking increases with any extreme stressor, and recent market research shows that alcohol sales went up by 55% during the pandemic’s peak.

Read full story
25 comments

Health Effects of Alcohol Abuse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m concerned with the lack of awareness that most of us have with regard to how alcohol destroys our health. Believe it or not, I also had little understanding of my own budding health issues when I was drinking heavily. It wasn’t until I quit and felt so much better that I realized how destructive alcohol is for our health. This led me to do some deep research and reading about alcohol and its effect on the body. This is timely, considering how alcohol abuse is on the rise.

Read full story
71 comments

Trauma Care in the Mental Health and Child Protection Systems

I was sitting in the meeting room with a pen in my hand. The psychiatrist was at the helm, with the social worker and nurse manager on either side of me. The patient, a 30-year-old woman with a diagnosis of severe borderline personality disorder, sat across from all of us, bouncing her leg so hard that the table was shaking. I’ll call her *Jane.

Read full story

Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms

If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.

Read full story
38 comments

Generational Alcoholism Makes Sobriety More Challenging

I have been sober for six and a half years. Before I quit drinking, I had contemplated getting sober for several years but couldn’t quite get there. I knew alcohol was killing me and stripping away all my motivation. Still, I couldn’t imagine my life without it.

Read full story
40 comments

Mixing Certain Medications With Alcohol Can Accelerate Liver Damage

When my father died of alcoholic liver disease in 2016, I wanted to understand how this condition happened. As a former nurse, I should have known that he was sick, but the truth is we didn’t. Liver disease can be sneaky, and liver failure, especially from alcoholism, can happen quicker than you think.

Read full story
67 comments

Supporting an Alcoholic Loved One

In my family, alcoholism goes back several generations. There have been many deaths and many disabilities due to the excessive consumption of alcohol. As far as I know, I’m the only one who ever got sober and stayed sober for a reasonable length of time.

Read full story
49 comments

The Beginning of Sobriety Can be Challenging

So you’ve quit drinking and are awaiting the rush of health, vitality, and all things nice. Most of us quit because we want to feel better, or else why bother stopping, right? Except that now you feel a bit worse and can’t figure out why. You’re beginning to question your decision and can’t figure out why you would feel worse than ever.

Read full story
194 comments

Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.

Read full story
39 comments

Heavy Alcohol Consumption and High Cholesterol

High cholesterol is a major health issue in the US. According to the CDC, 94 million US adults have a total cholesterol level over 200 mg/dl and 28 million have a total cholesterol over 240 mg/dl. Normal cholesterol levels are anything under 200 mg/dl. These numbers are staggering and are putting people at risk for major health complications and disability.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Alcohol is Worse Than Other Drugs

I am six and half years sober and as a former nurse and health educator, I have looked deeper into alcohol and its effects on health. It was important to me to understand alcohol better as I knew it had been eroding my health for years before I quit. What I’ve learned about alcohol has shocked me and made me wonder how it can be so easily distributed and marketed given that it’s one of the worst drugs out there. In fact, it’s worse than all the illegal or dangerous substances that we know of.

Read full story
205 comments

Relationships Are Ripe For Triggering Trauma

Trauma triggers may be confusing to some people, especially if you’re not familiar with how triggers work. For people who have previous trauma, the emotional significance can remain in the body and psyche for a long time. Therapy and awareness help a lot, but often, trauma stays with us for the rest of our lives. Triggers are when the trauma is brought back to us, often in unconscious and uncomfortable ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Reducing the Risk For Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since I lost my dad six years ago to alcoholic liver disease, I’ve researched and wrote about the condition hoping to help others. I often write about the confusing aspects of the condition and physical clues about the disease to help people get the treatment they need. My goal is to help prevent the sudden death and disability that alcoholic liver disease can create.

Read full story
74 comments

The Key to Alcohol Addiction Recovery May Be Neuroplasticity

I am six and half years sober from alcohol addiction. It was no easy feat to quit drinking, but through a combination of therapy and changing up my habits, I succeeded. I drank for over 25 years, which is a fairly long time. No doubt, my drinking habit was entrenched in my nervous system, which made recovery more difficult.

Read full story
53 comments

Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.

Read full story
73 comments

Alcohol Damages Important Body Systems

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I have been sober from alcohol for five and half years. After moving through recovery and reflecting on how alcohol damaged my health, I’m committed to providing education for those who want to know more about how alcohol affects various bodily systems.

Read full story
86 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease Usually Sneaks Up on People

In 2016, I watched my father die very rapidly from alcoholic liver disease. Although he had been ill for months before, none of us understood that his liver was in danger. He had been to a renal specialist and an internist who diagnosed him with renal disease and uncontrolled diabetes. No one knew that these issues were directly related to a failing liver.

Read full story
109 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy