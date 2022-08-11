Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYwDy_0hDOZWhQ00
Image by tirachardz in Freepik.com

If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.

As a former nurse who worked in the addictions and mental health field, I want people to know more about what alcohol does to their bodies. Alcohol is a toxin that causes serious changes in the nervous system and puts pressure on all the organs to complete their functions.

But what I want people to understand is that a hangover is not just the haphazard fallout of drinking alcohol. It’s actually alcohol withdrawal. Whenever you drink past the safe limit, you set yourself up for alcohol withdrawal as soon as you stop drinking.

Alcohol withdrawal has many symptoms depending on how much alcohol was consumed and the person’s drinking history. The symptoms range from mild headache, nausea, and anxiety to more severe symptoms such as vomiting, hallucinations, and seizures.

Most people are aware of these mild and severe symptoms. However, there are some symptoms of alcohol withdrawal that people may not know about. I think it’s important to talk about this so people can make more informed decisions about their alcohol use. At the very least, these lesser-known symptoms can be demystified which can help calm down the panic or confusion associated with them.

1. Tingling

A feeling of tingling in the hands and feet after drinking is a sign of nervous system damage. Alcohol is toxic to the nervous system and can cause damage even after one night of heavy drinking. Although these effects often subside and the damage reverses, repeated withdrawals may make it more difficult for the body to recuperate over time.

2. Nightmares

Once a person stops drinking, their nervous system becomes hyper-excitable, which affects how the brain functions. This hyper-excitability can cause changes in behavior, perceptions, and processing of information. These toxic changes in the brain can result in symptoms like nightmares.

3. Migraines

Alcohol has long been known as a migraine trigger. Migraines are worse than regular headaches as they affect the nerves and blood vessels in the brain. Alcohol’s effect on the blood vessels and nerves of the brain often triggers a new migraine. Also, some people who have an allergy to red wine will get a migraine within minutes of drinking. Alcohol often causes the blood vessels in the brain to dilate, which can set off a new migraine attack. People who suffer from chronic migraines shouldn’t consume alcohol at all.

4. Anxiety and panic attacks

Anxiety and panic disorders affect about 284 million people worldwide. Because this is a relatively common condition, it can be challenging to figure out what triggered the anxiety or panic attack. Many other issues and conditions overlap, so many people wouldn’t think of alcohol as a significant trigger. However, the number one symptom that happens in virtually everyone that drinks past the safe limit is — anxiety. Again, this is due to alcohol’s detrimental effect on the nervous system. The anxiety of alcohol withdrawal is often accompanied by the following two symptoms: depersonalization and flushing/sweating.

5. Depersonalization

Depersonalization is described as feeling “not real.” It’s as if the world is going on around you, but you don’t feel a part of it. This symptom is often accompanied by anxiety and can trigger a full-blown panic attack. Again, this is a result of alcohol’s toxic effect on the nervous system. This symptom can progress to more serious withdrawal symptoms depending on the amount of alcohol consumed and how long the person has engaged in heavy drinking.

6. Flushing and sweating

Flushing, which is often accompanied by sweating, is a feeling of heat rushing to the face. Afterward, the sweating is often described as a “cold sweat.” This is due to the effects of alcohol on the nervous system as well as the blood vessels. For some people, alcohol use can trigger big swings in blood pressure, often producing a cold sweat feeling. Many people experience this symptom along with anxiety, panic, and a sense of depersonalization.

7. Blurry vision

Blurry vision often happens due to alcohol-related nervous system changes in the area of the brain that deals with vision. Also, alcohol is very dehydrating, which can also exacerbate blurry vision.

8. Swelling

Because alcohol is a toxin, the liver, kidneys, and digestive tract must work hard to process and remove the toxin. If alcohol was consumed in large amounts, it may be difficult for the organs to keep up. This is especially problematic if a person has other comorbid conditions that cause stress on the organs. These conditions are things like diabetes, cardiovascular issues, renal disease, autoimmune problems, etc. If the body struggles with processing the alcohol, there can be swelling in the face, hands, and feet.

9. Lack of concentration

Having difficulties with concentration is another mild and relatively common symptom of alcohol withdrawal. I draw attention to it because many people don’t realize that alcohol use may be the culprit. Difficulties with concentration can be due to many other issues with physical and mental health. However, many people who drink past the safe limits struggle with this symptom more than others.

10. Sugar craving or changes in food preferences

Alcohol is loaded with sugar and carboydrates. Although these are empty calories, the body nonetheless begins to rely on these sugars while drinking. Also, drinking causes the body to have big spikes in blood sugar followed by a crash once drinking stops. This can lead people to have sugar cravings during alcohol withdrawal. It may also cause some aversions to other foods that the person once enjoyed. This is because sugar crashes can sometimes also cause nausea in some people. The stomach lining is often irritated during alcohol withdrawal which can mean that some foods are not as palatable during these times.

11. Thirst

As most people are aware, heavy alcohol use is very dehydrating. There is a chemical compound in alcohol that causes us to urinate more while drinking. During drinking binge, we will urinate quite frequently and often don’t take in enough regular fluids since we are replacing that by drinking alcohol. Heavy habitual alcohol use also causes people to decrease their fluid intake so as not to disturb the “high.” Because of this, people who use alcohol frequently tend to be chronically dehydrated. This is especially potent during alcohol withdrawal and may give rise to intense thirst.

All of these symptoms can happen to anybody, especially if they drink past the safe limits (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man). It’s essential to know these symptoms as many people may be confused by them and mistake them for a different condition. Although most people know about hangovers and serious withdrawal, most don’t recognize all the symptoms that can happen to anyone.

The more we learn about how alcohol affects our body and mind, the more we can make better decisions around alcohol use.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# alcoholism# alcohol withdrawal

Comments / 32

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9.

N/A
23575 followers

More from Gillian May

Generational Alcoholism Makes Sobriety More Challenging

I have been sober for six and a half years. Before I quit drinking, I had contemplated getting sober for several years but couldn’t quite get there. I knew alcohol was killing me and stripping away all my motivation. Still, I couldn’t imagine my life without it.

Read full story
40 comments

Supporting an Alcoholic Loved One

In my family, alcoholism goes back several generations. There have been many deaths and many disabilities due to the excessive consumption of alcohol. As far as I know, I’m the only one who ever got sober and stayed sober for a reasonable length of time.

Read full story
49 comments

Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.

Read full story
39 comments

Heavy Alcohol Consumption and High Cholesterol

High cholesterol is a major health issue in the US. According to the CDC, 94 million US adults have a total cholesterol level over 200 mg/dl and 28 million have a total cholesterol over 240 mg/dl. Normal cholesterol levels are anything under 200 mg/dl. These numbers are staggering and are putting people at risk for major health complications and disability.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Alcohol is Worse Than Other Drugs

I am six and half years sober and as a former nurse and health educator, I have looked deeper into alcohol and its effects on health. It was important to me to understand alcohol better as I knew it had been eroding my health for years before I quit. What I’ve learned about alcohol has shocked me and made me wonder how it can be so easily distributed and marketed given that it’s one of the worst drugs out there. In fact, it’s worse than all the illegal or dangerous substances that we know of.

Read full story
202 comments

Relationships Are Ripe For Triggering Trauma

Trauma triggers may be confusing to some people, especially if you’re not familiar with how triggers work. For people who have previous trauma, the emotional significance can remain in the body and psyche for a long time. Therapy and awareness help a lot, but often, trauma stays with us for the rest of our lives. Triggers are when the trauma is brought back to us, often in unconscious and uncomfortable ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Reducing the Risk For Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since I lost my dad six years ago to alcoholic liver disease, I’ve researched and wrote about the condition hoping to help others. I often write about the confusing aspects of the condition and physical clues about the disease to help people get the treatment they need. My goal is to help prevent the sudden death and disability that alcoholic liver disease can create.

Read full story
74 comments

The Key to Alcohol Addiction Recovery May Be Neuroplasticity

I am six and half years sober from alcohol addiction. It was no easy feat to quit drinking, but through a combination of therapy and changing up my habits, I succeeded. I drank for over 25 years, which is a fairly long time. No doubt, my drinking habit was entrenched in my nervous system, which made recovery more difficult.

Read full story
53 comments

Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.

Read full story
73 comments

Alcohol Damages Important Body Systems

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I have been sober from alcohol for five and half years. After moving through recovery and reflecting on how alcohol damaged my health, I’m committed to providing education for those who want to know more about how alcohol affects various bodily systems.

Read full story
86 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease Usually Sneaks Up on People

In 2016, I watched my father die very rapidly from alcoholic liver disease. Although he had been ill for months before, none of us understood that his liver was in danger. He had been to a renal specialist and an internist who diagnosed him with renal disease and uncontrolled diabetes. No one knew that these issues were directly related to a failing liver.

Read full story
108 comments

It's Possible to Have Alcoholic Hepatitis and Not Know It

As a former nurse, recovering alcoholic and daughter of a father who lost his life to alcoholic liver disease, I am committed to providing proper education about this sneaky and serious condition. Alcoholic liver disease accounts for up to 20% of all liver-related mortality and yet it remains misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Alcohol Saves People From Pain Before it Harms Them

I quit drinking six years ago after decades of alcohol abuse that left me sick, emotionally distraught, and seriously depressed. As a former nurse, I also have a professional understanding of addiction. So when I quit, it lit a fire in me to research more about alcohol addiction and how it affects people physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Read full story
89 comments

Detoxing From Alcohol Should Be Done with Medical Supervision

I’ve been sober from alcohol for over six years. When I quit drinking, I made the decision after some complicated healing work during a retreat. Before the retreat, I rented a house for five months in a rural Mexican town. I had friends around, but I was on my own when it came to the detox process.

Read full story
68 comments

Fatigue and Alcoholic Liver Damage

There are many signs of alcoholic liver damage, especially towards the end-stage of the disease. However, most people don't recognize the early signs. That's because they are vague and confusing and overlap with many other illnesses.

Read full story
101 comments

The Effects of Alcohol on Young People

Many alcoholic families let their young people drink and place it under the mask of “well they’re going to drink anyway, may as well do it at home where we can monitor it.” Unfortunately my drinking was never monitored by anyone, and as I got older, I started using it in increasingly dangerous and addictive ways.

Read full story
14 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Affects Your Mental Health

I engaged in heavy alcohol use between the ages of 14 and 41. I quit drinking six and a half years ago, and one of the biggest reasons I got sober was that my mental health was at an all-time low. My physical health was also declining, but my mental health symptoms were the most painful to endure.

Read full story
149 comments

Excessive Alcohol Use Reduces Our Quality of Life

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a lot to say about alcohol, heavy drinking, and health. I write about it because I know firsthand the damages that alcohol can inflict and I want other people to know too. Most people appreciate this knowledge, but occasionally I have people write to me feeling upset that I’ve rained on their parade. They tell me things like, “YOLO! We’re all going to die someday, so let’s eat, drink and be merry.”

Read full story
55 comments

What Families of People with Alcoholic Liver Disease Need to Know

I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. The diagnosis came on June 24th, and he died only three weeks later. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, his diagnosis and death lit a fire in me to understand more about this sneaky and deadly condition. I was in a unique position of being his daughter yet also knowing a lot about health issues and the inner workings of the healthcare system.

Read full story
7 comments

Alcohol Consumption Prevents Trauma Healing

After I quit drinking, I embarked on a long journey to heal my physical and mental health. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand how alcohol affects our bodies and minds. As a nurse, I wanted to understand the deeper physiological aspects of why alcohol seems to make us so sick in all facets of our life. It’s one thing to realize that alcohol is toxic, but it’s another to understand the exact mechanisms for how this toxin destroys our ability to function and heal.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy