Generational Alcoholism Makes Sobriety More Challenging

I have been sober for six and a half years. Before I quit drinking, I had contemplated getting sober for several years but couldn’t quite get there. I knew alcohol was killing me and stripping away all my motivation. Still, I couldn’t imagine my life without it.

Who was I without alcohol? How would I fit in anywhere?

For me, and probably many other alcoholics, drinking was more than just self-soothing. It was an identity that I learned from an early age growing up in a family and culture that uses alcohol as a salve for everything. Whether you’re sad, mad, happy, or glad, alcohol is always there to cheer you on or cheer you up.

In my family, we talk about our Scottish/Irish ancestry and how we love to “fight, drink, and smoke” our way through everything. The story of my great grandfather, who passed out in a snowbank after a “bender” has been re-told, in jest, to every generation. In fact, every family story involving alcohol has been told with humor. And I took it as such, until it wasn’t funny anymore.

Alcohol was, and still is, the cornerstone of my family life. Whether it was good news or bad news, we drank. No matter how much the alcohol hurt us, we were loyal as hell to it. And not only were these loyalties upheld in my family, they were also secured by a culture that values and advertises alcohol use for every problem or celebration.

But of course, no one talks about the aftermath of drinking. In my family, we laughed off hangovers, even when they were deadly serious. This is how we could continue drinking despite the negative consequences — just downplay the ill-effects, and you’re good to go.

No matter how bad I felt, something in my twisted brain thought of hangovers like a “no pain, no gain” type of thing. Hangovers were just par for the course; you get up and dust yourself off and keep going.

And this is why there’s more to quitting drinking than merely putting down the bottle. It’s one thing to get through the physical withdrawal; it’s quite another to break your loyalties to a generational and cultural tradition.

There’s more to the alcoholic family than just genes. Yes, we inherit a physical aptitude for dependency. Still, that alone doesn’t account for why it’s so easy to get addicted and so damn hard to quit.

When generations of family members hold a strict loyalty to alcohol, it can feel almost impossible to get over that. Especially because this loyalty is never made apparent. It hides behind the curtain like the magical Oz that no one ever talks about.

For an alcoholic family, alcohol becomes like an abuser that everyone must elevate and cater to. No one can call it out or refuse its presence. Any ill-effects must be denied or downplayed lest we risk becoming disloyal.

To my dismay, I realized after quitting drinking, that I also had to semi-quit my family too. I couldn’t participate in all the gatherings anymore. When I visited, I always left before things started to get weird. Reducing time with my family had nothing to do with my love for them (which remains infinite), and everything to do with learning to love myself.

In essence, if I was to finally break away from alcohol, I had to break the loyalty that my family had followed for generations. I suspect that other recovered alcoholics with strong family loyalties may have a similar experience.

When we are loyal to a behavior, substance, or pattern in a family line , it becomes increasingly hard to break away from these loyalties as each new generation is born. The loyalty becomes more ingrained over time — that is until someone breaks the line.

I was that someone. I broke the line of loyalty, which has been one of the hardest parts of getting sober.

If you’re struggling with early sobriety and you have a long line of family alcoholism, it could be that you’re working through feeling disloyal to a pattern that has been around longer than you. Most of us alcoholics come from other alcoholics. And research shows that we have four times the risk of developing an addiction. And for those who develop addictions, but who have no family addiction history, they have a better time sticking to sobriety.

Research shows that genetics are 50% of the reason why alcoholics develop the disorder. The other 50% has to do with socio-economic issues, culture, stressors, etc. But as I look deeper into family constellation theories that discuss generational loyalties, I wonder if that may be part of the picture as well.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that we need to break up with our alcoholic families. But perhaps, this understanding can help us move through the discomfort of being around our families once we decide to get sober.

It’s a fact that many newly sober people return to drinking after spending time with their families. Many of us think it’s a matter of being too tempted by watching everyone else drink. But perhaps it’s something more profound. Strong loyalty to our families is often a survival strategy. So it makes sense that we’d want to maintain these loyalties, even if they aren’t very good for us.

For me, looking more closely at my family’s generational loyalty to alcohol helped me free myself.

But perhaps the most positive outcome for me is dropping the mysterious guilt associated with this loyalty. Looking back and coming to terms with my ancestral line has added a new level to my healing.

For recovering alcoholics, healing generational alcoholism may give us a new sense of purpose and pride. After all, we are the ones who finally break the chain and end a devastating family pattern.