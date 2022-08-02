Generational Alcoholism Makes Sobriety More Challenging

I have been sober for six and a half years. Before I quit drinking, I had contemplated getting sober for several years but couldn’t quite get there. I knew alcohol was killing me and stripping away all my motivation. Still, I couldn’t imagine my life without it.

Who was I without alcohol? How would I fit in anywhere?

For me, and probably many other alcoholics, drinking was more than just self-soothing. It was an identity that I learned from an early age growing up in a family and culture that uses alcohol as a salve for everything. Whether you’re sad, mad, happy, or glad, alcohol is always there to cheer you on or cheer you up.

In my family, we talk about our Scottish/Irish ancestry and how we love to “fight, drink, and smoke” our way through everything. The story of my great grandfather, who passed out in a snowbank after a “bender” has been re-told, in jest, to every generation. In fact, every family story involving alcohol has been told with humor. And I took it as such, until it wasn’t funny anymore.

Alcohol was, and still is, the cornerstone of my family life. Whether it was good news or bad news, we drank. No matter how much the alcohol hurt us, we were loyal as hell to it. And not only were these loyalties upheld in my family, they were also secured by a culture that values and advertises alcohol use for every problem or celebration.

But of course, no one talks about the aftermath of drinking. In my family, we laughed off hangovers, even when they were deadly serious. This is how we could continue drinking despite the negative consequences — just downplay the ill-effects, and you’re good to go.

No matter how bad I felt, something in my twisted brain thought of hangovers like a “no pain, no gain” type of thing. Hangovers were just par for the course; you get up and dust yourself off and keep going.

And this is why there’s more to quitting drinking than merely putting down the bottle. It’s one thing to get through the physical withdrawal; it’s quite another to break your loyalties to a generational and cultural tradition.

There’s more to the alcoholic family than just genes. Yes, we inherit a physical aptitude for dependency. Still, that alone doesn’t account for why it’s so easy to get addicted and so damn hard to quit.

When generations of family members hold a strict loyalty to alcohol, it can feel almost impossible to get over that. Especially because this loyalty is never made apparent. It hides behind the curtain like the magical Oz that no one ever talks about.

For an alcoholic family, alcohol becomes like an abuser that everyone must elevate and cater to. No one can call it out or refuse its presence. Any ill-effects must be denied or downplayed lest we risk becoming disloyal.

To my dismay, I realized after quitting drinking, that I also had to semi-quit my family too. I couldn’t participate in all the gatherings anymore. When I visited, I always left before things started to get weird. Reducing time with my family had nothing to do with my love for them (which remains infinite), and everything to do with learning to love myself.

In essence, if I was to finally break away from alcohol, I had to break the loyalty that my family had followed for generations. I suspect that other recovered alcoholics with strong family loyalties may have a similar experience.

When we are loyal to a behavior, substance, or pattern in a family line, it becomes increasingly hard to break away from these loyalties as each new generation is born. The loyalty becomes more ingrained over time — that is until someone breaks the line.

I was that someone. I broke the line of loyalty, which has been one of the hardest parts of getting sober.

If you’re struggling with early sobriety and you have a long line of family alcoholism, it could be that you’re working through feeling disloyal to a pattern that has been around longer than you. Most of us alcoholics come from other alcoholics. And research shows that we have four times the risk of developing an addiction. And for those who develop addictions, but who have no family addiction history, they have a better time sticking to sobriety.

Research shows that genetics are 50% of the reason why alcoholics develop the disorder. The other 50% has to do with socio-economic issues, culture, stressors, etc. But as I look deeper into family constellation theories that discuss generational loyalties, I wonder if that may be part of the picture as well.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that we need to break up with our alcoholic families. But perhaps, this understanding can help us move through the discomfort of being around our families once we decide to get sober.

It’s a fact that many newly sober people return to drinking after spending time with their families. Many of us think it’s a matter of being too tempted by watching everyone else drink. But perhaps it’s something more profound. Strong loyalty to our families is often a survival strategy. So it makes sense that we’d want to maintain these loyalties, even if they aren’t very good for us.

For me, looking more closely at my family’s generational loyalty to alcohol helped me free myself.

But perhaps the most positive outcome for me is dropping the mysterious guilt associated with this loyalty. Looking back and coming to terms with my ancestral line has added a new level to my healing.

For recovering alcoholics, healing generational alcoholism may give us a new sense of purpose and pride. After all, we are the ones who finally break the chain and end a devastating family pattern.

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9.

More from Gillian May

Supporting an Alcoholic Loved One

In my family, alcoholism goes back several generations. There have been many deaths and many disabilities due to the excessive consumption of alcohol. As far as I know, I’m the only one who ever got sober and stayed sober for a reasonable length of time.

Read full story
45 comments

Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.

Read full story
39 comments

Heavy Alcohol Consumption and High Cholesterol

High cholesterol is a major health issue in the US. According to the CDC, 94 million US adults have a total cholesterol level over 200 mg/dl and 28 million have a total cholesterol over 240 mg/dl. Normal cholesterol levels are anything under 200 mg/dl. These numbers are staggering and are putting people at risk for major health complications and disability.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Alcohol is Worse Than Other Drugs

I am six and half years sober and as a former nurse and health educator, I have looked deeper into alcohol and its effects on health. It was important to me to understand alcohol better as I knew it had been eroding my health for years before I quit. What I’ve learned about alcohol has shocked me and made me wonder how it can be so easily distributed and marketed given that it’s one of the worst drugs out there. In fact, it’s worse than all the illegal or dangerous substances that we know of.

Read full story
201 comments

Relationships Are Ripe For Triggering Trauma

Trauma triggers may be confusing to some people, especially if you’re not familiar with how triggers work. For people who have previous trauma, the emotional significance can remain in the body and psyche for a long time. Therapy and awareness help a lot, but often, trauma stays with us for the rest of our lives. Triggers are when the trauma is brought back to us, often in unconscious and uncomfortable ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Reducing the Risk For Alcoholic Liver Disease

Ever since I lost my dad six years ago to alcoholic liver disease, I’ve researched and wrote about the condition hoping to help others. I often write about the confusing aspects of the condition and physical clues about the disease to help people get the treatment they need. My goal is to help prevent the sudden death and disability that alcoholic liver disease can create.

Read full story
73 comments

The Key to Alcohol Addiction Recovery May Be Neuroplasticity

I am six and half years sober from alcohol addiction. It was no easy feat to quit drinking, but through a combination of therapy and changing up my habits, I succeeded. I drank for over 25 years, which is a fairly long time. No doubt, my drinking habit was entrenched in my nervous system, which made recovery more difficult.

Read full story
53 comments

Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.

Read full story
73 comments

Alcohol Damages Important Body Systems

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I have been sober from alcohol for five and half years. After moving through recovery and reflecting on how alcohol damaged my health, I’m committed to providing education for those who want to know more about how alcohol affects various bodily systems.

Read full story
86 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease Usually Sneaks Up on People

In 2016, I watched my father die very rapidly from alcoholic liver disease. Although he had been ill for months before, none of us understood that his liver was in danger. He had been to a renal specialist and an internist who diagnosed him with renal disease and uncontrolled diabetes. No one knew that these issues were directly related to a failing liver.

Read full story
108 comments

It's Possible to Have Alcoholic Hepatitis and Not Know It

As a former nurse, recovering alcoholic and daughter of a father who lost his life to alcoholic liver disease, I am committed to providing proper education about this sneaky and serious condition. Alcoholic liver disease accounts for up to 20% of all liver-related mortality and yet it remains misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Alcohol Saves People From Pain Before it Harms Them

I quit drinking six years ago after decades of alcohol abuse that left me sick, emotionally distraught, and seriously depressed. As a former nurse, I also have a professional understanding of addiction. So when I quit, it lit a fire in me to research more about alcohol addiction and how it affects people physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Read full story
89 comments

Detoxing From Alcohol Should Be Done with Medical Supervision

I’ve been sober from alcohol for over six years. When I quit drinking, I made the decision after some complicated healing work during a retreat. Before the retreat, I rented a house for five months in a rural Mexican town. I had friends around, but I was on my own when it came to the detox process.

Read full story
68 comments

Fatigue and Alcoholic Liver Damage

There are many signs of alcoholic liver damage, especially towards the end-stage of the disease. However, most people don't recognize the early signs. That's because they are vague and confusing and overlap with many other illnesses.

Read full story
101 comments

The Effects of Alcohol on Young People

Many alcoholic families let their young people drink and place it under the mask of “well they’re going to drink anyway, may as well do it at home where we can monitor it.” Unfortunately my drinking was never monitored by anyone, and as I got older, I started using it in increasingly dangerous and addictive ways.

Read full story
14 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Affects Your Mental Health

I engaged in heavy alcohol use between the ages of 14 and 41. I quit drinking six and a half years ago, and one of the biggest reasons I got sober was that my mental health was at an all-time low. My physical health was also declining, but my mental health symptoms were the most painful to endure.

Read full story
148 comments

Excessive Alcohol Use Reduces Our Quality of Life

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a lot to say about alcohol, heavy drinking, and health. I write about it because I know firsthand the damages that alcohol can inflict and I want other people to know too. Most people appreciate this knowledge, but occasionally I have people write to me feeling upset that I’ve rained on their parade. They tell me things like, “YOLO! We’re all going to die someday, so let’s eat, drink and be merry.”

Read full story
55 comments

What Families of People with Alcoholic Liver Disease Need to Know

I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. The diagnosis came on June 24th, and he died only three weeks later. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, his diagnosis and death lit a fire in me to understand more about this sneaky and deadly condition. I was in a unique position of being his daughter yet also knowing a lot about health issues and the inner workings of the healthcare system.

Read full story
7 comments

Alcohol Consumption Prevents Trauma Healing

After I quit drinking, I embarked on a long journey to heal my physical and mental health. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand how alcohol affects our bodies and minds. As a nurse, I wanted to understand the deeper physiological aspects of why alcohol seems to make us so sick in all facets of our life. It’s one thing to realize that alcohol is toxic, but it’s another to understand the exact mechanisms for how this toxin destroys our ability to function and heal.

Read full story
34 comments

