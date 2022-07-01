Reducing the Risk For Alcoholic Liver Disease

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sawg1_0gS2Xyhl00
Image by lyashenko from Freepik.com

Ever since I lost my dad six years ago to alcoholic liver disease, I’ve researched and wrote about the condition hoping to help others. I often write about the confusing aspects of the condition and physical clues about the disease to help people get the treatment they need. My goal is to help prevent the sudden death and disability that alcoholic liver disease can create.

The number one way to prevent or reduce the risk of harm from this condition is to cut back or quit drinking. However, this is much easier said than done. Addiction is one of the most complex conditions out there. People often say, “why don’t you just quit then,” but they don’t understand how deep addiction goes and how hard it is to stop. For those without any support, resources, or meaning in their life, quitting an addiction may be close to impossible.

For this reason, I often target my education towards understanding the disease and learning what to look for when the disease starts to harm the liver. My thought is, if people at least understand how this condition creeps up on them, they may seek help sooner before real danger arrives.

Of course, this still requires a person to actually quit drinking or reduce their drinking enough to stay out of harm’s way. So why is risk reduction so challenging with alcoholic liver disease? There are a few factors I will point out below.

People don’t seek help.

Alcoholism, like many addictions, is highly stigmatized in society. That’s nothing new, yet most of us haven’t clued in that stigma actually harms people. We inappropriately paint alcoholics as bad people who have no self-control. This causes alcoholics to stay quiet about their drinking, which means they don’t seek help.

The other issue is that help is so limited right now. Services and treatment centers are so full, and there’s not enough funding to create more space. Even accessing therapy is becoming very difficult, which means most people would prefer to drink than try to access help and be frustrated.

People can’t quit drinking.

We can say alcoholics should quit drinking, and really, that’s the only way to prevent alcoholic liver disease. However, the nature of alcoholism is to protect the addiction. People use alcohol to cover emotional and physical pain, and thus they don’t want to be without it. Also, the chemical dependency of alcoholism makes it difficult for people to quit without going into withdrawal.

The brains of alcoholics become hard-wired for alcohol use over time. Not only is their system primed for severe withdrawal should alcoholics quit drinking, but their nervous system has changed to favor the chronic use of alcohol. These changes highlight the neuroplasticity of our brains — neuroplasticity is how the brain adapts to habitual activities, including addiction. Over time, our brains get so used to drinking that trying to change this becomes extremely hard. The more people understand this, the less they can label people with addictions as inherently flawed somehow.

Most alcoholics find reducing drinking to be impossible.

The other way to reduce harm is also to reduce the amount of alcohol consumed. Logic says that if an alcoholic can’t quit drinking, they can perhaps cut down to reduce the possibility of damage to the liver. However, again, this is easier said than done.

The nervous system of people who abuse alcohol is used to operating with a certain level of alcohol in the blood. Over time, alcoholics build a tolerance for alcohol, which means they have to consume more to get “high.”

Firstly, reducing the amount of alcohol would cause an increase in withdrawal symptoms. Secondly, the brains of people with addiction depend on the substance to get a reward and thus to feel a sense of pleasure. Reducing alcohol use would disrupt this adaptation making life feel more uncomfortable. While many people with addictions can get past this to save their health, others can not. Within this problem lies the mystery of why addiction is so hard on some people.

Other health conditions complicate the overall picture.

There are indeed many people out there who drink heavily and do not have liver disease. Or they may have a mild case but can live a generally healthy life. There are many factors for why certain people get problematic liver disease compared to others, but co-morbid conditions could also help explain a bit. Research shows that people with liver disease fair worse if they have other co-morbid conditions like diabetes, depression, pain conditions, or metabolic issues.

According to research, people who abuse alcohol and have other co-morbid conditions may be more likely to get alcoholic liver disease. There are many reasons for this but it can be boiled down to more wear and tear on the liver from medicines and the general pathophysiology of these conditions. However, other health conditions complicate the picture because it may be difficult to control how these conditions affect the body over time. When you add in heavy alcohol use, it’s hard to know the origin of liver problems should they arise.

The liver is a forgiving organ, but it makes things more confusing.

Lastly, harm reduction for alcoholic liver disease can be complicated by the fact that the liver is such a forgiving organ. What this means is that the liver can withstand a lot of abuse before it becomes too damaged to function properly. And each person is so different as to how forgiving their livers actually are.

While its a good thing that the liver is so forgiving, it can also mean that people don’t know there’s a problem until the problem has become bad enough to cause symptoms. By the time liver disease causes symptoms, the damage has reached a high level. This is why prevention and harm reduction is so important. This is also why education matters — people need to understand those earlier signs and start consulting with their doctors more.

This article covered some reasons why risk reduction for alcoholic liver disease can be challenging. While it’s hard to diagnose and treat alcoholic liver disease, it’s not impossible if the condition is caught early enough. The best way to prevent this condition is to quit drinking or drastically reduce the amount of alcohol ingested. However, this discussion highlighted why this can be easier said than done at times.

Hopefully, educational articles like this can help the general public understand alcoholism and alcoholic liver disease better. Knowing more may be a big step in preventing and reducing harm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# education# healthcare

Comments / 62

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9.

N/A
19853 followers

More from Gillian May

The Key to Alcohol Addiction Recovery May Be Neuroplasticity

I am six and half years sober from alcohol addiction. It was no easy feat to quit drinking, but through a combination of therapy and changing up my habits, I succeeded. I drank for over 25 years, which is a fairly long time. No doubt, my drinking habit was entrenched in my nervous system, which made recovery more difficult.

Read full story
49 comments

Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.

Read full story
71 comments

Alcohol Damages Important Body Systems

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I have been sober from alcohol for five and half years. After moving through recovery and reflecting on how alcohol damaged my health, I’m committed to providing education for those who want to know more about how alcohol affects various bodily systems.

Read full story
85 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease Usually Sneaks Up on People

In 2016, I watched my father die very rapidly from alcoholic liver disease. Although he had been ill for months before, none of us understood that his liver was in danger. He had been to a renal specialist and an internist who diagnosed him with renal disease and uncontrolled diabetes. No one knew that these issues were directly related to a failing liver.

Read full story
105 comments

It's Possible to Have Alcoholic Hepatitis and Not Know It

As a former nurse, recovering alcoholic and daughter of a father who lost his life to alcoholic liver disease, I am committed to providing proper education about this sneaky and serious condition. Alcoholic liver disease accounts for up to 20% of all liver-related mortality and yet it remains misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Alcohol Saves People From Pain Before it Harms Them

I quit drinking six years ago after decades of alcohol abuse that left me sick, emotionally distraught, and seriously depressed. As a former nurse, I also have a professional understanding of addiction. So when I quit, it lit a fire in me to research more about alcohol addiction and how it affects people physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Read full story
83 comments

Detoxing From Alcohol Should Be Done with Medical Supervision

I’ve been sober from alcohol for over six years. When I quit drinking, I made the decision after some complicated healing work during a retreat. Before the retreat, I rented a house for five months in a rural Mexican town. I had friends around, but I was on my own when it came to the detox process.

Read full story
68 comments

Fatigue and Alcoholic Liver Damage

There are many signs of alcoholic liver damage, especially towards the end-stage of the disease. However, most people don't recognize the early signs. That's because they are vague and confusing and overlap with many other illnesses.

Read full story
98 comments

The Effects of Alcohol on Young People

Many alcoholic families let their young people drink and place it under the mask of “well they’re going to drink anyway, may as well do it at home where we can monitor it.” Unfortunately my drinking was never monitored by anyone, and as I got older, I started using it in increasingly dangerous and addictive ways.

Read full story
14 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Affects Your Mental Health

I engaged in heavy alcohol use between the ages of 14 and 41. I quit drinking six and a half years ago, and one of the biggest reasons I got sober was that my mental health was at an all-time low. My physical health was also declining, but my mental health symptoms were the most painful to endure.

Read full story
147 comments

Excessive Alcohol Use Reduces Our Quality of Life

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a lot to say about alcohol, heavy drinking, and health. I write about it because I know firsthand the damages that alcohol can inflict and I want other people to know too. Most people appreciate this knowledge, but occasionally I have people write to me feeling upset that I’ve rained on their parade. They tell me things like, “YOLO! We’re all going to die someday, so let’s eat, drink and be merry.”

Read full story
55 comments

What Families of People with Alcoholic Liver Disease Need to Know

I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. The diagnosis came on June 24th, and he died only three weeks later. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, his diagnosis and death lit a fire in me to understand more about this sneaky and deadly condition. I was in a unique position of being his daughter yet also knowing a lot about health issues and the inner workings of the healthcare system.

Read full story
7 comments

Alcohol Consumption Prevents Trauma Healing

After I quit drinking, I embarked on a long journey to heal my physical and mental health. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand how alcohol affects our bodies and minds. As a nurse, I wanted to understand the deeper physiological aspects of why alcohol seems to make us so sick in all facets of our life. It’s one thing to realize that alcohol is toxic, but it’s another to understand the exact mechanisms for how this toxin destroys our ability to function and heal.

Read full story
32 comments

Crying Too Much When Processing Trauma

A few years back I attended a meditative healing ceremony to help me work through the terrible anxiety, depression, and alcoholism that plagued my life. I felt like I had so much past trauma and baggage to deal with that I could barely function. Worse yet, I had little understanding of the many ghosts that were haunting me.

Read full story
36 comments

The Body Repairs Itself Once We Quit Drinking Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and our health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies. I recently got a question asking whether our bodies can repair themselves once we quit drinking.

Read full story
215 comments

Liver Enzyme Tests Are Not Reliable in Diagnosing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Many people are confused about the diagnosis and prevention of alcoholic liver disease (ALD). As with other conditions, people believe that blood tests can detect an abnormality that can help doctors and patients understand the development of the disease. In the case of alcoholic liver disease, blood tests can be very confusing. Even though people may ask for blood tests to understand their liver functioning, these tests may not be that helpful. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic who lost her father to ALD, I’d like to explain more about this as most people think that these blood tests are definitive when they’re not.

Read full story
20 comments

Low-Dose Alcohol Can Damage the Brain and Heart

This may not be good news for some moderate drinkers, but new research shows that any amount of alcohol damages the brain and heart. A new UK study from the University of Oxford employed brain imaging techniques on 25,378 study participants who all drank moderately. The study took place between 2014 and 2020. What they found was that alcohol affected the grey matter in negative ways despite the fact that participants only drank alcohol at lower doses.

Read full story
253 comments

Alcohol Will Not Help You Feel Calm

It’s true that alcohol initially seems to bring a calm state to our otherwise chaotic world, both inside ourselves and outside. If it didn’t bring a sense of calm, few people would want to drink it. However, we are kidding ourselves to think that alcohol can continue to make us calm because it absolutely won’t.

Read full story
30 comments

Excessive Drinking is Hard on the Heart

In the past, some research has shown that alcohol may be healthy for the heart. However, current research now says that any amount of alcohol is damaging to the brain, heart, immune system, and other organs. Recent research in 2016 and 2018 shows that low-dose alcohol is still dangerous for heart and brain health and can be deadly when combined with other illnesses.

Read full story
85 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy