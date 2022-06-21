Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

Image by mamewmy in Freepik.com

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.

Alcohol is legal and widely used and advertised. Most people get the message that you will be 100% fine if you drink in moderation, but rarely is moderation mentioned in ad campaigns for alcohol. Furthermore, rarely do experts discuss the potential problems of moderate drinking for people with more serious health issues or who take certain medications. The point is that even low-dose alcohol could be dangerous for some people depending on their health and medications.

While alcohol affects most body systems, its effect on the nervous system is more profound and has serious consequences, even when drinking moderately. Below are the reasons why you should care about alcohol’s effect on your nervous system. This is even more important if you’re older, have health problems, and take certain medications.

Alcohol changes the nervous system.

The main effect of alcohol that gives us that “high” feeling is related to how it changes the nervous system and neurotransmitters. It inhibits certain chemicals , which causes a feeling of sedation, numbness, and disinhibition. In essence, it changes the brain and how it works, which affects the rest of the nervous system throughout the body.

Furthermore, to adapt to the toxic effects of alcohol, the nervous system has to further reshape itself to mitigate the damage. It does so by increasing the receptors that induce excitability within the nervous system. Because the nervous system is so shut down by alcohol, the body has to re-organize and balance things out. This primes the nervous system for hyper-excitability should the person stop drinking.

Although these effects are more profound for frequent heavy drinkers, any amount of alcohol will cause nervous system changes even in one day. Moderate drinking is considered one drink a day for a woman and two for a man. Should this drinking regime be observed, the nervous system will have time to adapt without too many changes, and the effects will be minimal.

However, should drinking continue and be more frequent, the nervous system will have no choice but to reshape itself to accommodate the alcohol. This is also why it’s not recommended to drink more than eight drinks per week for a woman and fifteen drinks per week for a man . Any more than that, the nervous system will have to compensate and create problematic changes. These changes result in the withdrawal symptoms that most drinkers have experienced at some point. Once the nervous system is primed for excitability (which always happens with frequent alcohol use), withdrawal begins once a person stops drinking. What most people don’t realize is that alcohol withdrawal can be lethal .

Over time, alcohol causes deterioration of the brain.

Newer studies are showing that alcohol has a toxic effect on the brain . This may not be entirely new for some people, but what you may not realize is that this effect can happen even in low doses. Alcohol causes a reduction in the gray matter of the brain, which can bring on symptoms of dementia-like illness if alcohol is used chronically over a long period of time.

Also, heavy extended alcohol use can cause severe thiamine deficiency , which causes a syndrome called Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome . Thiamine deficiency alone can cause brain damage and nervous system issues. However, with Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, the damage is severe and sometimes irreversible. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, difficulties walking, ocular nerve palsy, and progressive cognitive impairment. This condition can also cause heart problems.

A particular caution for older people.

Unfortunately, many of the issues described above are more severe the older we get. This is especially true if someone has been drinking for a long time. Over the years, the nervous system damage builds up and can become more pronounced once we hit our older years. Even more problematic is if the person also takes medications or has other health problems as older people often do.

Compounding this issue is that older people often consume less food and water. As well, chronic alcohol abuse can decrease a person’s appetite making it harder for them to receive proper nutrition. Malnutrition and nervous system damage from alcohol use can cause serious danger and disability for older people . They are more likely to have falls and accidents and develop serious health issues causing significant disability.

Alcohol combined with certain medications can seriously alter the nervous system.

While it is known that combining alcohol with certain medications is not advisable, it’s worth looking at how this combination can alter or damage the nervous system. In particular, medications that already act upon the nervous system are particularly problematic. These are medications like psychotropic medicines often used for mental health and nervous system issues, sedatives, narcotics, pain killers, and benzodiazepines.

Since alcohol already alters the nervous system, combining it with medicines that also alter it can be dangerous. Adding alcohol can either increase or decrease the effectiveness of the medication , which means the medication may not adequately treat the condition anymore. Or the medication may become toxic in the system . The end result is that the nervous system can receive even more damage than what happens with alcohol alone . Also, adding alcohol to certain medications can increase the risk of respiratory depression and other fatal effects.

The effect of alcohol on our nervous system is profound and is not discussed enough. There is also not enough education being given to the general public about why and how alcohol is dangerous for the nervous system. Even moderate drinking can alter the nervous system in toxic ways. The effect is even worse for older people who take certain medications or have health issues.

My mission as a former nurse and recovering alcoholic is to help others understand these facts through simple education. The more that people can be prepared with knowledge, the better decisions they will make.