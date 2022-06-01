Alcoholic Liver Disease Usually Sneaks Up on People

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15los6_0fx4tuZ500
Image by brgfx in Freepik.com

In 2016, I watched my father die very rapidly from alcoholic liver disease. Although he had been ill for months before, none of us understood that his liver was in danger. He had been to a renal specialist and an internist who diagnosed him with renal disease and uncontrolled diabetes. No one knew that these issues were directly related to a failing liver.

Having spoken to a number of partners and family members of others who suffered the same fate, I made one important conclusion. In the case of liver issues due to alcohol use, the disease usually sneaks up on people. Tragically, many die rapid deaths like my father.

There are many types of liver diseases out there, and all of them cause very similar symptoms as alcoholic liver disease. However, there are some differences that make alcoholic liver disease much sneakier than other liver diseases. I will explain them below as I think the general population would benefit from understanding this condition better. At the very least, it can help heavy drinkers understand their risks better and know what to look for to get help earlier.

Denial and the nature of alcoholism

Denial is a huge issue in the diagnosis and treatment of alcoholic liver disease. Denial is what separates this condition from other forms of liver disease. Although the symptoms of liver issues are vague and confusing, usually people with other forms of liver disease get diagnosed earlier because they seek medical attention.

However, with alcoholism people are more apt to protect their drinking through denial of the alcohol abuse and symptoms associated with illness. This makes getting diagnosed much more difficult. In this sense, liver problems in alcoholism are left to fester and can progress silently until it may be too late for treatment.

The liver itself doesn’t produce symptoms

When there is a problem, other organs like the heart and stomach show symptoms directly from the organ. However, the liver has virtually no symptoms or pain when the organ is affected. Instead, the symptoms of liver problems show up in other parts of the body making this condition very sneaky and confusing.

Furthermore, the initial symptoms don’t really produce tangible evidence of disease, at first. Meaning that liver issues don’t usually show up on routine medical exams unless there is a reason to investigate further. This is why it’s imperative to let the doctor know how much alcohol is consumed so he or she can do more detailed investigations.

The liver is highly forgiving and can regenerate

This is both good news and bad news. The liver is a very adaptable organ and one of the only organs in the body that can regenerate after receiving damage. However, it also confuses things further because the liver can be damaged but the person may not know that. It helps to think of liver function as a battery — the battery still operates well at 50% or even 30%. The liver is quite similar — it can perform all of its duties even at a lower percentage of functioning. However, this means that the person may not know that their liver has been damaged at all. Once the liver hits below 20% of functioning, only then do major symptoms show up.

The early symptoms of liver damage are vague

In the early stages of liver damage, (prior to hitting the lower levels of functioning) the symptoms are so vague that they may be unnoticeable or the person may not take them seriously. The early symptoms are usually things like indigestion, intestinal discomfort, fatigue, depression, changes in the skin, inflammation, and vague nervous system issues.

These symptoms are similar to mild illness or discomfort that people may have for completely benign reasons. Therefore, it can be confusing because people may not make the connection and therefore don’t seek medical attention.

Hopefully, knowing this information can help people who drink heavily to understand their risks better. The most important thing for heavy drinkers is to let their doctor know how much they drink per day and per week. In this way, the doctor can monitor the person over time and hopefully detect liver problems before they advance.

The best prevention strategy to prevent alcoholic liver disease is to quit drinking, however, not all drinkers can or want to quit drinking. At the very least, this information can help people know where they’re at in their liver health so that problems don’t sneak up suddenly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# education# alcoholism

Comments / 102

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9.

N/A
17340 followers

More from Gillian May

It's Possible to Have Alcoholic Hepatitis and Not Know It

As a former nurse, recovering alcoholic and daughter of a father who lost his life to alcoholic liver disease, I am committed to providing proper education about this sneaky and serious condition. Alcoholic liver disease accounts for up to 20% of all liver-related mortality and yet it remains misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Alcohol Saves People From Pain Before it Harms Them

I quit drinking six years ago after decades of alcohol abuse that left me sick, emotionally distraught, and seriously depressed. As a former nurse, I also have a professional understanding of addiction. So when I quit, it lit a fire in me to research more about alcohol addiction and how it affects people physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Read full story
81 comments

Detoxing From Alcohol Should Be Done with Medical Supervision

I’ve been sober from alcohol for over six years. When I quit drinking, I made the decision after some complicated healing work during a retreat. Before the retreat, I rented a house for five months in a rural Mexican town. I had friends around, but I was on my own when it came to the detox process.

Read full story
68 comments

Fatigue and Alcoholic Liver Damage

There are many signs of alcoholic liver damage, especially towards the end-stage of the disease. However, most people don't recognize the early signs. That's because they are vague and confusing and overlap with many other illnesses.

Read full story
97 comments

The Effects of Alcohol on Young People

Many alcoholic families let their young people drink and place it under the mask of “well they’re going to drink anyway, may as well do it at home where we can monitor it.” Unfortunately my drinking was never monitored by anyone, and as I got older, I started using it in increasingly dangerous and addictive ways.

Read full story
14 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Affects Your Mental Health

I engaged in heavy alcohol use between the ages of 14 and 41. I quit drinking six and a half years ago, and one of the biggest reasons I got sober was that my mental health was at an all-time low. My physical health was also declining, but my mental health symptoms were the most painful to endure.

Read full story
147 comments

Excessive Alcohol Use Reduces Our Quality of Life

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a lot to say about alcohol, heavy drinking, and health. I write about it because I know firsthand the damages that alcohol can inflict and I want other people to know too. Most people appreciate this knowledge, but occasionally I have people write to me feeling upset that I’ve rained on their parade. They tell me things like, “YOLO! We’re all going to die someday, so let’s eat, drink and be merry.”

Read full story
55 comments

What Families of People with Alcoholic Liver Disease Need to Know

I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. The diagnosis came on June 24th, and he died only three weeks later. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, his diagnosis and death lit a fire in me to understand more about this sneaky and deadly condition. I was in a unique position of being his daughter yet also knowing a lot about health issues and the inner workings of the healthcare system.

Read full story
7 comments

Alcohol Consumption Prevents Trauma Healing

After I quit drinking, I embarked on a long journey to heal my physical and mental health. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand how alcohol affects our bodies and minds. As a nurse, I wanted to understand the deeper physiological aspects of why alcohol seems to make us so sick in all facets of our life. It’s one thing to realize that alcohol is toxic, but it’s another to understand the exact mechanisms for how this toxin destroys our ability to function and heal.

Read full story
32 comments

Crying Too Much When Processing Trauma

A few years back I attended a meditative healing ceremony to help me work through the terrible anxiety, depression, and alcoholism that plagued my life. I felt like I had so much past trauma and baggage to deal with that I could barely function. Worse yet, I had little understanding of the many ghosts that were haunting me.

Read full story
36 comments

The Body Repairs Itself Once We Quit Drinking Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and our health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies. I recently got a question asking whether our bodies can repair themselves once we quit drinking.

Read full story
187 comments

Liver Enzyme Tests Are Not Reliable in Diagnosing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Many people are confused about the diagnosis and prevention of alcoholic liver disease (ALD). As with other conditions, people believe that blood tests can detect an abnormality that can help doctors and patients understand the development of the disease. In the case of alcoholic liver disease, blood tests can be very confusing. Even though people may ask for blood tests to understand their liver functioning, these tests may not be that helpful. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic who lost her father to ALD, I’d like to explain more about this as most people think that these blood tests are definitive when they’re not.

Read full story
20 comments

Low-Dose Alcohol Can Damage the Brain and Heart

This may not be good news for some moderate drinkers, but new research shows that any amount of alcohol damages the brain and heart. A new UK study from the University of Oxford employed brain imaging techniques on 25,378 study participants who all drank moderately. The study took place between 2014 and 2020. What they found was that alcohol affected the grey matter in negative ways despite the fact that participants only drank alcohol at lower doses.

Read full story
252 comments

Alcohol Will Not Help You Feel Calm

It’s true that alcohol initially seems to bring a calm state to our otherwise chaotic world, both inside ourselves and outside. If it didn’t bring a sense of calm, few people would want to drink it. However, we are kidding ourselves to think that alcohol can continue to make us calm because it absolutely won’t.

Read full story
30 comments

Excessive Drinking is Hard on the Heart

In the past, some research has shown that alcohol may be healthy for the heart. However, current research now says that any amount of alcohol is damaging to the brain, heart, immune system, and other organs. Recent research in 2016 and 2018 shows that low-dose alcohol is still dangerous for heart and brain health and can be deadly when combined with other illnesses.

Read full story
87 comments

Symptoms of Heavy Drinking

Recently I had a chat with Heather, who struggles with her alcohol use but was open enough to reach out and talk to me. Heather is currently contemplating a move towards sobriety as her health issues are increasing, and she’s tired of feeling crappy all the time. Of course, sobriety is no easy feat, and I told her how amazing it is that she’s even reaching out and being honest about her drinking. That, in and of itself, will likely save her life.

Read full story
414 comments

Opinion: Will Smith Reminds Us that Unresolved Trauma Can Make Us Behave in Dark Ways

Many of us have had moments where we’ve behaved entirely out of character, and once the moment passes, we feel shame and regret for what we’ve done. This was certainly the case for Will Smith on Oscar night. Now, this will not be a post analyzing what Will Smith should or should not have done. Rather, the slap happened, and nothing can be done about it now. Unfortunately, we can’t take back our actions and words once they’ve flown out of our being. That’s the hard part of having moments where we don’t act like ourselves.

Read full story
3 comments

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.

Read full story
76 comments

Drinking Heavily Doesn't Equate to Being "Bad"

I have been sober from alcohol for 6 years and I also have a mental health and addictions nursing background. Alcohol addiction runs in my family in a very serious way. I’d say I know a few things about alcohol addiction and how it affects our physical and mental health. I not only lived it, but I helped other people live through it as well.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy