It's Possible to Have Alcoholic Hepatitis and Not Know It

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPPPB_0ftRFAtL00
Image by pch.vector in freepik.com

As a former nurse, recovering alcoholic and daughter of a father who lost his life to alcoholic liver disease, I am committed to providing proper education about this sneaky and serious condition. Alcoholic liver disease accounts for up to 20% of all liver-related mortality and yet it remains misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Alcoholic liver disease is the umbrella term for a group of liver-related diseases caused by alcohol. Most heavy drinkers think that liver issues won’t happen to them because the condition is so ignored and public education is lacking. Those who do understand the liver risks of heavy drinking think that liver symptoms will be obvious and they will have time to fix the issues should it ever arise. Sadly, this is false thinking.

Unfortunately, varying degrees of liver disease are very common among alcoholics and once serious symptoms begin to show up, it’s often too late. Also, the process of diagnosis is very complicated and thus, doctors often don’t catch the signs in their earlier stages.

Nonetheless, there are clear indicators that the liver is affected from heavy drinking, and the more that people are educated about this, the more this condition can be prevented. This is especially true for early liver disease indicators.

The condition my father actually died from is called cirrhosis and this happens once most of the liver cells are dead. What remains of the liver are usually fibrotic scars that can never be regenerated. This is important because the liver is actually highly regenerative, which means damaged cells can actually regenerate if the toxin is removed. However, in cirrhosis, liver cells no longer exist which leads to certain failure of the organ.

But before the liver reaches cirrhosis, the heavy drinker often has bouts of a condition called alcoholic hepatitis which is an acute inflammatory process that damages the cells of the liver. This condition is important to understand as it holds the key to early detection and prevention.

Alcoholic hepatitis is the process by which liver cells become damaged in the first place. This condition is usually not permanent and is treatable. But the main thing that heavy drinkers need to understand is that alcoholic hepatitis can be present without knowing it, however, there are likely symptoms that the person is experiencing. These symptoms have a wide variety of presentations which makes this condition confusing.

Some symptoms include:

  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Fever
  • Elevated white cell count
  • Elevated liver enzymes (but not always)
  • Jaundice (but not always)
  • Weakness and feeling very tired
  • Sometimes hepatic encephalopathy (brain-related symptoms)
  • Swelling (but not always)
  • Low blood pressure and tachycardia (but not always)

Usually, alcoholic hepatitis occurs after days or months of very heavy drinking. And even though there are almost always symptoms, the heavy drinker may just attribute them to a bad hangover, a flu, or something else. This means the symptoms are ignored and the liver continues to be damaged which paves the way towards the development of cirrhosis.

The only time that alcoholic hepatitis receives a diagnosis is when the symptoms are so acute and severe that the person needs to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, even in hospital, the symptoms can easily passed off as an infection of unknown origin. Many times heavy drinkers are treated for infection and sent home only to continue drinking and causing more liver damage.

The only way to ensure an accurate diagnosis is for the doctors to be made aware of the person's heavy drinking patterns. An experienced and thorough physician would find ways to obtain a truthful drinking history, but this can be very complicated as alcoholics are good at hiding their consumption. Unfortunately, without that history, the condition is likely to be misdiagnosed.

What makes alcoholic hepatitis easy to miss is that mild cases often resolve on their own. The heavy drinker gets better again and feels all is well, so they return to their regular drinking patterns and the cycle continues.

If you or anyone you know is a heavy drinker and has experienced these symptoms, even in mild form, know that alcoholic hepatitis was likely the cause. And the best mechanism for prevention of further liver damage is to ensure that doctors know the extent of the drinking history. Without that, they can’t order the complicated tests required to investigate liver issues. These tests are not easy to obtain or to work through which is why they are not ordered unless there is reason to believe that the liver is in trouble.

The first line of prevention is to understand the risks in the first place. Hopefully, articles like this can help broaden public education. Unfortunately, alcoholic liver disease is easy to miss, is costly to the health care system, and can be very complicated for the medical staff. This means that it’s common for doctors to dismiss and move on. However, the more that the general public is educated about this condition, the more they can advocate for proper care and diagnosis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# addiction# health# education# alcoholic liver disease

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9.

N/A
16590 followers

More from Gillian May

Opinion: Alcohol Saves People From Pain Before it Harms Them

I quit drinking six years ago after decades of alcohol abuse that left me sick, emotionally distraught, and seriously depressed. As a former nurse, I also have a professional understanding of addiction. So when I quit, it lit a fire in me to research more about alcohol addiction and how it affects people physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Read full story
73 comments

Detoxing From Alcohol Should Be Done with Medical Supervision

I’ve been sober from alcohol for over six years. When I quit drinking, I made the decision after some complicated healing work during a retreat. Before the retreat, I rented a house for five months in a rural Mexican town. I had friends around, but I was on my own when it came to the detox process.

Read full story
68 comments

Fatigue and Alcoholic Liver Damage

There are many signs of alcoholic liver damage, especially towards the end-stage of the disease. However, most people don't recognize the early signs. That's because they are vague and confusing and overlap with many other illnesses.

Read full story
97 comments

The Effects of Alcohol on Young People

Many alcoholic families let their young people drink and place it under the mask of “well they’re going to drink anyway, may as well do it at home where we can monitor it.” Unfortunately my drinking was never monitored by anyone, and as I got older, I started using it in increasingly dangerous and addictive ways.

Read full story
14 comments

Heavy Alcohol Use Affects Your Mental Health

I engaged in heavy alcohol use between the ages of 14 and 41. I quit drinking six and a half years ago, and one of the biggest reasons I got sober was that my mental health was at an all-time low. My physical health was also declining, but my mental health symptoms were the most painful to endure.

Read full story
147 comments

Excessive Alcohol Use Reduces Our Quality of Life

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a lot to say about alcohol, heavy drinking, and health. I write about it because I know firsthand the damages that alcohol can inflict and I want other people to know too. Most people appreciate this knowledge, but occasionally I have people write to me feeling upset that I’ve rained on their parade. They tell me things like, “YOLO! We’re all going to die someday, so let’s eat, drink and be merry.”

Read full story
51 comments

What Families of People with Alcoholic Liver Disease Need to Know

I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. The diagnosis came on June 24th, and he died only three weeks later. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, his diagnosis and death lit a fire in me to understand more about this sneaky and deadly condition. I was in a unique position of being his daughter yet also knowing a lot about health issues and the inner workings of the healthcare system.

Read full story
7 comments

Alcohol Consumption Prevents Trauma Healing

After I quit drinking, I embarked on a long journey to heal my physical and mental health. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand how alcohol affects our bodies and minds. As a nurse, I wanted to understand the deeper physiological aspects of why alcohol seems to make us so sick in all facets of our life. It’s one thing to realize that alcohol is toxic, but it’s another to understand the exact mechanisms for how this toxin destroys our ability to function and heal.

Read full story
32 comments

Crying Too Much When Processing Trauma

A few years back I attended a meditative healing ceremony to help me work through the terrible anxiety, depression, and alcoholism that plagued my life. I felt like I had so much past trauma and baggage to deal with that I could barely function. Worse yet, I had little understanding of the many ghosts that were haunting me.

Read full story
36 comments

The Body Repairs Itself Once We Quit Drinking Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and our health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies. I recently got a question asking whether our bodies can repair themselves once we quit drinking.

Read full story
178 comments

Liver Enzyme Tests Are Not Reliable in Diagnosing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Many people are confused about the diagnosis and prevention of alcoholic liver disease (ALD). As with other conditions, people believe that blood tests can detect an abnormality that can help doctors and patients understand the development of the disease. In the case of alcoholic liver disease, blood tests can be very confusing. Even though people may ask for blood tests to understand their liver functioning, these tests may not be that helpful. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic who lost her father to ALD, I’d like to explain more about this as most people think that these blood tests are definitive when they’re not.

Read full story
20 comments

Low-Dose Alcohol Can Damage the Brain and Heart

This may not be good news for some moderate drinkers, but new research shows that any amount of alcohol damages the brain and heart. A new UK study from the University of Oxford employed brain imaging techniques on 25,378 study participants who all drank moderately. The study took place between 2014 and 2020. What they found was that alcohol affected the grey matter in negative ways despite the fact that participants only drank alcohol at lower doses.

Read full story
252 comments

Alcohol Will Not Help You Feel Calm

It’s true that alcohol initially seems to bring a calm state to our otherwise chaotic world, both inside ourselves and outside. If it didn’t bring a sense of calm, few people would want to drink it. However, we are kidding ourselves to think that alcohol can continue to make us calm because it absolutely won’t.

Read full story
30 comments

Excessive Drinking is Hard on the Heart

In the past, some research has shown that alcohol may be healthy for the heart. However, current research now says that any amount of alcohol is damaging to the brain, heart, immune system, and other organs. Recent research in 2016 and 2018 shows that low-dose alcohol is still dangerous for heart and brain health and can be deadly when combined with other illnesses.

Read full story
87 comments

Symptoms of Heavy Drinking

Recently I had a chat with Heather, who struggles with her alcohol use but was open enough to reach out and talk to me. Heather is currently contemplating a move towards sobriety as her health issues are increasing, and she’s tired of feeling crappy all the time. Of course, sobriety is no easy feat, and I told her how amazing it is that she’s even reaching out and being honest about her drinking. That, in and of itself, will likely save her life.

Read full story
402 comments

Opinion: Will Smith Reminds Us that Unresolved Trauma Can Make Us Behave in Dark Ways

Many of us have had moments where we’ve behaved entirely out of character, and once the moment passes, we feel shame and regret for what we’ve done. This was certainly the case for Will Smith on Oscar night. Now, this will not be a post analyzing what Will Smith should or should not have done. Rather, the slap happened, and nothing can be done about it now. Unfortunately, we can’t take back our actions and words once they’ve flown out of our being. That’s the hard part of having moments where we don’t act like ourselves.

Read full story
3 comments

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.

Read full story
76 comments

Drinking Heavily Doesn't Equate to Being "Bad"

I have been sober from alcohol for 6 years and I also have a mental health and addictions nursing background. Alcohol addiction runs in my family in a very serious way. I’d say I know a few things about alcohol addiction and how it affects our physical and mental health. I not only lived it, but I helped other people live through it as well.

Read full story
34 comments

Diagnosing Alcoholic Liver Disease in Heavy Drinkers

Disclaimer: This article does not represent medical advice as I am not a doctor. Therefore, please seek a doctors opinion if experiencing any symptom discussed in this article.

Read full story
71 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy