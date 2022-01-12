Heavy Drinking and its Effect on Relationships

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HptnX_0djndWup00
Image by freepik in freepik.com

I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.

This article is not about demonizing our alcoholic loved ones, it’s about creating more understanding. I was an alcoholic loved one once, and I understand the dark trap of alcoholism. Our friends and families can’t fix us as much as they wish they could. The best thing to do is to understand the relationship dynamic and help yourself sort through the feelings that come up. This often leads to better decisions to help cope with our alcoholic loved ones.

The following are ways that heavy drinking, or alcoholic drinking, affects relationships. If you relate to these relational dynamics, I encourage you to find a therapist or a support system to help you cope. And know that you are not alone.

Silence/ Denial

Most people have heard about the denial that happens in alcoholism. Still, they rarely do family members reflect on how they are also in denial. Often we don’t want to believe what’s happening, so we block it out. Or, the denial inherent in the alcoholic can make us feel we need to cover things up for ourselves and others too.

The biggest issue that denial brings is silence. Many people feel silenced in their relationship with an alcoholic, bringing a feeling of emptiness and frustration. The relationship can often become inauthentic or tense because important things are not being said. This dynamic often leads to relationship breakdown or serious distance.

Frequent arguments or violence

The effect of alcohol on our nervous system is profound, and it can change our behavior and how we perceive things. At the least, heavy drinking causes a lot of conflicts in relationships leading to arguments. At worst, these arguments can lead to violence.

Most people who drink heavily notice some irritability in the later hours of drinking. However, irritability is most pronounced after the person stops drinking for a while. Frequent heavy drinking causes our nervous system to become very unstable, manifesting as violent behavior in some people. Since alcohol can overwhelm a person’s nervous system, it can be challenging to have a reasonable or calm conversation about complex issues.

Resentment

Unfortunately, silence and frequent arguments can cause resentment to build between the alcoholic and the person they’re in a relationship with. This often fuels more resentment and discord. In some relationships, alcohol may be clearly identified as the problem, but sometimes denial makes it difficultto see that.

It’s important to realize that things can become more challenging once resentment sets in. In this case, therapy, healthy distance, and managing your stress levels may help. Unfortunately, the only thing loved ones can do is support the alcoholic from the side, but they rarely can help them change.

Worsening mental health issues in loved ones

Alcohol is known to cause mental health issues in alcoholics. Still, most people don’t realize that the relational effects of alcoholism can affect the mental health of loved ones as well. Alcoholism can leave family and friends very drained, sad, and overwhelmed, fueling mental health problems. Since mental health issues cause a lot of emotional pain, it can further erode the relationship between the alcoholic and the loved one.

Eventually, it becomes a vicious cycle of alcoholism and mental health problems within the relationship. Once things hit this point, it’s imperative to seek help for oneself. Remember, focus on yourself as you are the only one you can help.

These are issues often seen in relationships between loved ones and their alcoholic family member or friend. Unfortunately, heavy drinking has a strong and negative effect on relationships. We ought to be talking about this more to reduce the silence and increase communication.

Again, this is not about blaming our alcoholic loved ones. Instead, it’s about taking responsibility for our own choices, feelings, reactions, and ability to ask for help. The more that family and friends of alcoholics reach out for support, the better off they will be.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# family# relationships# health# addiction

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9. I also have a book on Alcoholic Liver Disease coming out in 2021.

8202 followers

More from Gillian May

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand some confusing issues. Unfortunately, current education around alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.

Read full story
68 comments

Signs of Health Problems in Chronic Alcoholism

Since the pandemic started, alcohol consumption has increased dramatically. According to a study in September of 2020, alcohol consumption rose by 14% amongst adults over 30 years old. Also, heavy alcohol use rose by 41% amongst adult women. Lastly, the study uncovered many people who had quit drinking but then relapsed during the pandemic.

Read full story
230 comments

Alcohol Makes Us Think We Have More Time

I started drinking in my teen years — not only with my friends, but my family too. My family considered it a right of passage to have your first rum and coke in your teens. But once we have that first drink, we never stop drinking. I suspect that other alcoholic families have a similar culture. Birthdays, holidays, bad days, or good days — alcohol is always there to numb the pain or bring a false sense of comfort and joy.

Read full story
10 comments

Alcohol Use and Safety Issues for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One issue that comes up frequently are safety issues for older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink, but heavy usage may not be safe for their physical and mental health.

Read full story
13 comments

Addiction and Mental Health Issues are Highly Linked

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m interested in understanding the roots of addiction and the issues linked to alcohol use. One thing that struck me hard when I quit drinking was how my mental health monumentally improved. For most of my young adult years, I had been depressed and anxious and had tried several medications to help me, but they rarely worked. But once I quit drinking, I felt noticeably better within about a year.

Read full story
38 comments

Issues in Getting Sober Without Medical Attention

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I don’t recommend anyone get sober on their own. For one, it’s challenging to be alone when embarking on such a huge change as getting sober. For two, it can be physically dangerous to DIY your sobriety, especially if you’re a heavy drinker. Attempting to withdraw from alcohol without medical assistance can cause serious health consequences for certain people.

Read full story
23 comments

Anxiety is One Consequence of Heavy Drinking

Most of us think of alcohol as a staple for celebration, unwinding, and relaxation. Alcohol is widespread, legal, and has been a part of our culture for a very long time. However, alcohol is a toxin that can produce many adverse health issues, but unfortunately, very little health education has been given about alcohol.

Read full story
33 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease Often Sneaks Up On People

When my father died of alcoholic liver disease in 2016, we didn’t even know he was sick in the months before his death. As a former nurse, I felt guilty because I thought I should know the signs, but I didn’t. After my father’s death, I embarked on research and analysis of the condition hoping to help others understand this sneaky condition.

Read full story
122 comments

Mixing Certain Medications with Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’ve been very concerned by the lack of health education given to the general public about the dangers of mixing alcohol with certain medications. The common practice is to place warnings on medications that they should not be combined with alcohol. Doctors will also provide warnings and some education, but not always. The reason is that the dangers of alcohol withdrawal sometimes outweigh the risks of mixing alcohol with medications.

Read full story
29 comments

Getting Sober Without Enough Resources

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic; I write about sobriety and health issues in addiction. A while back, I wrote a piece about how dangerous alcohol is for the liver. One commenter said, “sobriety is great and all, but what if you’re homeless, mentally ill, and dealing with a lifetime of abuse? Sometimes alcohol and drugs are the only things keeping you going.”

Read full story
33 comments

Alcoholism, Like Many Addictions, Is About Pain

It was more than coincidence that I quit drinking alcohol a few months before my father died of alcoholic liver disease five years ago. I didn’t exactly know he was going to die, but I had watched him become more disabled in the year before his death. He had alcoholic liver disease, a condition that haunts many alcoholics because it can sneak up on you pretty quickly.

Read full story
114 comments

Harm Reduction for Alcoholic Liver Disease Can be Challenging

Ever since I lost my dad five years ago to alcoholic liver disease, I’ve researched and wrote about the condition hoping to help others. I often write about the confusing aspects of the condition and physical clues about the disease to help people get the treatment they need. My goal is to help prevent the sudden death and disability that alcoholic liver disease can create.

Read full story
9 comments

The First Year of Sobriety is a Crucial Time for Recovery

There’s no one way to get through the first year of sobriety. As a recovering alcoholic and former mental health nurse, I can attest to this. However, one thing applies to nearly anyone who is getting sober — the first year is crucial. Studies show that relapse ratefor people with alcohol dependence is between 65–70% in the first year. But the good news is that this number decreases as each year that the person stays sober.

Read full story
72 comments

Signs of End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

End-stage alcoholic liver disease, or otherwise known as decompensating cirrhosis, is when the liver has tipped its balance and can no longer function properly. For some people, this can cause very rapid death. But for others, it can be a chronic condition that impedes the quality of life considerably.

Read full story
66 comments

Liver Enzyme Tests Are Not a Good Indicator of Alcoholic Liver Disease

Since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been motivated to research the condition to help others understand its mysteries and confusion. As a former nurse, I wanted people to know more about ALD so they could be better prepared to prevent it. Or at the very least, to understand what’s happening to them as this education is very limited to the general public. Unfortunately, most people who develop ALD do so later, and the initial diagnosis often comes too late.

Read full story
3 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) five and a half years ago. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. From the time he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death was only one month.

Read full story
37 comments

A Support System is a Crucial Ingredient for Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
2 comments

The First Drink And The Beginning of Alcoholism

I was in the 8th grade, and at a friend’s house. There were about five of us all the same age. My friend, who’s house we were at, was raised by a single mom who was a nurse and had to work a night shift. Who knows why she would allow a few budding teenagers to rummage the house alone.

Read full story
30 comments

Alcohol and Rising Health Problems

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I know a lot about health issues related to alcohol addiction. Once I quit drinking five and a half years ago, I made it my mission to research, write, and distribute articles to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy