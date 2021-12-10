Addiction and Mental Health Issues are Highly Linked

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004Rlw_0dJSaycR00
Photo by Fernando @cferdo on Unsplash

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m interested in understanding the roots of addiction and the issues linked to alcohol use. One thing that struck me hard when I quit drinking was how my mental health monumentally improved. For most of my young adult years, I had been depressed and anxious and had tried several medications to help me, but they rarely worked. But once I quit drinking, I felt noticeably better within about a year.

It turns out that alcohol abuse and mental health issues are highly linked.I was so curious about this phenomenon that I consulted experts and research to learn more about the relationship between alcohol and mental health.

According to research, 50% of people with serious mental health issues also abuse substances like alcohol. Furthermore, having both these conditions is like adding gasoline to a fire; they make eachother much worse.

Alcohol in particular acts upon parts of the brain that are also linked to depression and anxiety. Alcohol withdrawal itself can bring on serious anxiety and possible psychosis. It can be hard to know what comes first, the mental illness or the alcohol. People may use alcohol for relief from mental illness, but also the abuse of alcohol can actually cause mental illness symptoms.

Unfortunately, since alcohol provides some initial relief, it can be tempting to continue using alcohol. For some people in difficult circumstances who don’t have the resources to get sober, using alcohol may be the only pleasure and relief they have in life, despite the fact that it worsens mental health issues.

Even for those who do have resources, the temporary relief from alcohol use can hijack the brain into using more and more alcohol. Once the brain gets used to alcohol, it may become accustomed to abusing it. As research has shown, people with mental health issues are especially more vulnerable to their brains getting accustomed to substance abuse.

Alcohol use and mental illness can become a deadly spiral where each feeds on eachother causing worsening symptoms that actually further fuel the alcohol use and mental illness. This leads to declining health, disability, and puts people at risk for suicide.

The other aspect of this issue that people may not know is that using alcohol while taking medications for mental health issues can render the medicine ineffective. Certain mental health medications when combined with alcohol can decrease their functioning. This means that the person doesn’t receive any therapeutic effect from the medicine. Looking back now, I wonder if this is why I didn’t receive any relief from my depression medications when I was abusing alcohol at the same time.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of treatment options that look into both mental health and alcohol abuse simultaneously. Some mental health facilities have treatment programs for dual diagnosis, (co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issue) but they have very long waiting lists, lack funding, and are only for people with the most serious issues. However, family doctors can go a long way in helping to improve the lives of people with both mental health and substance use issues. They can help with reducing or quitting alcohol as well as treating mental illness. They can also refer to specialists and psychiatrists to help improve symptoms of both problems.

Generally, experts recommend treating the substance use issue first before treating the mental health issue. But it depends on the severity of each problem. Often, the treatment tries to address both issues at the same time since they exacerbate each other. But it can be a very challenging issue and the success rates are not very high.

Unfortunately, both mental illness and substance abuse are highly complex conditions that have a variety of root causes. It’s difficult to pin down the exact treatment process because each person is so different. Often, combined mental illness and alcohol abuse requires a few treatment approaches with multiple specialists in order to treat each issue effectively.

The more that people understand these issues, the better they can make informed choices about getting diagnosed and treated for mental illness and alcohol abuse. The truth is, mental illness and alcohol abuse can be a deadly combination and this issue is not getting near enough the attention that it deserves.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
alcoholaddictionmental healthhealtheducation

Comments / 32

Published by

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9. I also have a book on Alcoholic Liver Disease coming out in 2021.

7411 followers

More from Gillian May

Alcohol Use and Safety Issues for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One issue that comes up frequently are safety issues for older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink, but heavy usage may not be safe for their physical and mental health.

Read full story
5 comments

Issues in Getting Sober Without Medical Attention

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I don’t recommend anyone get sober on their own. For one, it’s challenging to be alone when embarking on such a huge change as getting sober. For two, it can be physically dangerous to DIY your sobriety, especially if you’re a heavy drinker. Attempting to withdraw from alcohol without medical assistance can cause serious health consequences for certain people.

Read full story
20 comments

Anxiety is One Consequence of Heavy Drinking

Most of us think of alcohol as a staple for celebration, unwinding, and relaxation. Alcohol is widespread, legal, and has been a part of our culture for a very long time. However, alcohol is a toxin that can produce many adverse health issues, but unfortunately, very little health education has been given about alcohol.

Read full story
32 comments

Alcoholic Liver Disease Often Sneaks Up On People

When my father died of alcoholic liver disease in 2016, we didn’t even know he was sick in the months before his death. As a former nurse, I felt guilty because I thought I should know the signs, but I didn’t. After my father’s death, I embarked on research and analysis of the condition hoping to help others understand this sneaky condition.

Read full story
122 comments

Mixing Certain Medications with Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I’ve been very concerned by the lack of health education given to the general public about the dangers of mixing alcohol with certain medications. The common practice is to place warnings on medications that they should not be combined with alcohol. Doctors will also provide warnings and some education, but not always. The reason is that the dangers of alcohol withdrawal sometimes outweigh the risks of mixing alcohol with medications.

Read full story
29 comments

Getting Sober Without Enough Resources

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic; I write about sobriety and health issues in addiction. A while back, I wrote a piece about how dangerous alcohol is for the liver. One commenter said, “sobriety is great and all, but what if you’re homeless, mentally ill, and dealing with a lifetime of abuse? Sometimes alcohol and drugs are the only things keeping you going.”

Read full story
35 comments

Alcoholism, Like Many Addictions, Is About Pain

It was more than coincidence that I quit drinking alcohol a few months before my father died of alcoholic liver disease five years ago. I didn’t exactly know he was going to die, but I had watched him become more disabled in the year before his death. He had alcoholic liver disease, a condition that haunts many alcoholics because it can sneak up on you pretty quickly.

Read full story
114 comments

Harm Reduction for Alcoholic Liver Disease Can be Challenging

Ever since I lost my dad five years ago to alcoholic liver disease, I’ve researched and wrote about the condition hoping to help others. I often write about the confusing aspects of the condition and physical clues about the disease to help people get the treatment they need. My goal is to help prevent the sudden death and disability that alcoholic liver disease can create.

Read full story
9 comments

The First Year of Sobriety is a Crucial Time for Recovery

There’s no one way to get through the first year of sobriety. As a recovering alcoholic and former mental health nurse, I can attest to this. However, one thing applies to nearly anyone who is getting sober — the first year is crucial. Studies show that relapse ratefor people with alcohol dependence is between 65–70% in the first year. But the good news is that this number decreases as each year that the person stays sober.

Read full story
72 comments

Signs of End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

End-stage alcoholic liver disease, or otherwise known as decompensating cirrhosis, is when the liver has tipped its balance and can no longer function properly. For some people, this can cause very rapid death. But for others, it can be a chronic condition that impedes the quality of life considerably.

Read full story
66 comments

Liver Enzyme Tests Are Not a Good Indicator of Alcoholic Liver Disease

Since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been motivated to research the condition to help others understand its mysteries and confusion. As a former nurse, I wanted people to know more about ALD so they could be better prepared to prevent it. Or at the very least, to understand what’s happening to them as this education is very limited to the general public. Unfortunately, most people who develop ALD do so later, and the initial diagnosis often comes too late.

Read full story
3 comments

The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) five and a half years ago. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. From the time he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death was only one month.

Read full story
37 comments

A Support System is a Crucial Ingredient for Maintaining Sobriety

There’s no magic involved in getting sober and maintaining sobriety. In fact, each person’s path will be unique and personalized to their resources and experiences. Some people have a rocky road, while others move through sobriety with a few hiccups. Getting sober and maintaining sobriety is challenging for all of us, but there’s one crucial ingredient that’s important for anyone trying to get sober.

Read full story
2 comments

The First Drink And The Beginning of Alcoholism

I was in the 8th grade, and at a friend’s house. There were about five of us all the same age. My friend, who’s house we were at, was raised by a single mom who was a nurse and had to work a night shift. Who knows why she would allow a few budding teenagers to rummage the house alone.

Read full story
30 comments

Alcohol and Rising Health Problems

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I know a lot about health issues related to alcohol addiction. Once I quit drinking five and a half years ago, I made it my mission to research, write, and distribute articles to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use.

Read full story
3 comments

Alcohol and Cholesterol Issues Don't Mix

High cholesterol is a major health issue in the US. According to the CDC, 94 million US adults have a total cholesterol level over 200 mg/dl and 28 million have a total cholesterol over 240 mg/dl. Normal cholesterol levels are anything under 200 mg/dl. These numbers are staggering and are putting people at risk for major health complications and disability.

Read full story
2 comments

The Realities of End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) five and a half years ago. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signswhich are obscure and confusing.

Read full story
3 comments

Learning to be Responsible for Our Trauma Triggers

Trauma has become a new popular topic in many forums. Suddenly people are realizing how important it is to acknowledge the trauma that has shaped many of our lives. It is not chic or trendy to talk about trauma — it is a lifesaver to talk about trauma. For decades this topic was swept under the carpet and hushed while we all just pretended to carry on with our lives as if nothing happened. But then, we woke up. Our hearts and psyches could no longer survive the silence.

Read full story
11 comments

Signs of Trauma Triggers in Relationships

Trauma triggers may be confusing to some people, especially if you’re not familiar with how triggers work. For people who have previous trauma, the emotional significance can remain in the body and psyche for a long time. Therapy and awareness help a lot, but often, trauma stays with us for the rest of our lives. Triggers are when the trauma is brought back to us, often in unconscious and uncomfortable ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy