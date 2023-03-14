This vegetarian cobb salad offers a perfect blend of flavors and crispiness while being light in calories and satisfying a vegetarian craving.

Vegetarian Cobb Salad Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

This is my version of a vegetarian Cobb salad. Super easy to prepare and never leaves you hungry. Not your traditional cobb salad, and yet super delicious and takes no time to prepare.

Although the butter lettuce is very soft in taste and consistency salad, it properly balances against the creamy, intense flavor of the shallot vinaigrette.

The shallot vinaigrette is something that I created.

There are many shallot vinaigrette recipes, but I wanted something smooth and creamy with my salad.

Of course, you can play with the powerfulness of the shallot by following the recipe or by softening the intense flavor of the shallot by adding more olive oil.

It marries well with all the ingredients and gives it that small tanginess that uplifts your dish.

The great plus, you will have almost a cup of shallot dressing, and it stores well in an airtight container in your refrigerator. I love the convenience of it all.

Vegetarian Cobb Salad Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Butter lettuce

Also called Boston of bibb lettuce, butter is one of the most nutritious of lettuce.

The leaves are higher in folate, iron, and potassium than iceberg or leaf lettuce.

One key factor you need to know about butter lettuce is that it is a soft salad.

Therefore, once you dress it with any dressing, you must enjoy it soon afterward.

The leaves, against the acidity of the vinegar, will wilt faster than you Romaine or iceberg salad.

Mix gently as not to bruise your salad.

Vegetarian Cobb Salad Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed to make this Vegetarian Cobb Salad recipe.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com. The printable recipe includes ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions for my Vegetarian Cobb Salad

This is a quick introduction. Please read the recipe for complete instructions.

Butter lettuce: Soft lettuce yet rich in flavor. Adds the perfect tenderness to your dressing. Easy to eat.

Avocado: It would not be a Cuobb salad if you part with your avocado.

Cherry tomatoes: Small and rich in flavor, and when you make this lovely salad for 1 or 2 or 4 people, the juices remain inside the tomato cavity giving it a clean look on your plate.

Hard-boiled egg: Provides a soft background to the piquant shallot vinaigrette.

Crumbles of blue cheese: Pungent and so wonderfully rich in flavor. It can be substituted by using Roquefort. Do not use gorgonzola; it is too soft and will not crumble in your salad.

French baguette: Ciabatta can be your alternative or any freshly baked bread sliced in small rounds. Baguette is always my preference.

Shallots: The critical ingredient of your dressing. Use small shallots which are rich in flavor.

Dijon mustard: My favorite and French favorite ingredients with most of our vinaigrettes.

Balsamic vinegar: An added rich flavor to your shallot salad dressing.

Olive oil: Use light olive oil to give the shallots room to shine in this dish. I do not recommend the dark extra virgin olive oil as it is too heavy in flavor and will not balance well against the sauce.

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love.

Large salad bowl

Blender

Egg slicer

Vegetarian Cobb Salad Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent cobb salad

This is nothing to this recipe.

While you are boiling the egg, you can start on the vinaigrette.

Add all the shallot vinaigrette ingredients and puree in a blender or food processor until all the shallot is completely gone.

Taste your dressing and add more oil if need be. I leave this to you as you prefer milder or spicy sauce. For a milder flavor, add more olive oil.

Toast your baguette and set it aside.

Once the egg is done, peeled, and sliced, start assembling your salad.

Mix the tomatoes and butter lettuce gently with one tablespoon of the shallot vinaigrette.

Place your salad on a serving dish and add the hardboiled eggs, which you will have sliced prior.

Add the avocado slices and the crumbled blue cheese.

Spread some blue cheese on your toasted French baguette and serve alongside.

Can I make this delicious salad ahead of time?

Part of this recipe can be prepared the day or early in the day.

Wash your butter lettuce and keep it in the refrigerator until time to serve it.

The vinaigrette can be made the day before, as well as cooking the hard-boiled eggs.

Vegetarian Cobb Salad Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to create this delicious vegetarian Cobb salad

COBB SALAD

washed and pulled apart butter lettuce

1/2 sliced and per person avocado

halved cherry tomatoes

1 per person hard-boiled eggs

crumbled blue cheese

sliced and slightly toasted French baguette

SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

1 small to medium shallot

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

Instructions

VEGETARIAN COBB SALAD

In a large salad bowl, place the tomatoes and the butter lettuce. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of shallot vinaigrette and mix gently well. Place the salad on a serving plate and add the hardboiled egg, avocado slices, and crumbled blue cheese. Add a touch of the vinaigrette on top of the egg. Spread some blue cheese on the toasted French baguette and serve alongside.

SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

Place all the ingredients in a blender and puree until all the shallot is gone. Taste and adjust the seasoning. If too thick or intense (shallot can be pretty strong), add more oil to reach the desired consistency and flavor. This will make up to a cup of shallot vinaigrette. It can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Tips for storing

The shallot vinaigrette can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week in an airtight container.

As with all salads, it is best not to store them once you have applied the dressing.

The acidity of the vinegar will wilt the butter lettuce or any salad, and it will not taste pleasant the day after

Variations and suggestions

Of course, add any meats, such as chicken, bacon, or ham.

Chopped scallions can be added.

Replace the blue cheese with shredded cheddar cheese.

If you enjoy this delicious Vegetarian Cobb Salad, look at my other recipes.

Vegetarian Bourguignon – A Spin To A French Classic

Lentils, Black Beans, Goat Cheese and Baby Green Salad

Vegetarian Quiche

Avocado Soup

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Vegetarian Cobb Salad, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

﻿I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.