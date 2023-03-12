Creamy Avocado Soup – Enjoy Hot or Cold All Year Round

Avocados are in season here in the Southwest. This soup is the perfect crowd-pleaser.

Enjoyed hot or cold, it makes for the perfect soup all year long.

Avocado Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

With a handful of ingredients and no more than 20 minutes of cooking time, you will have an elegant creamy soup that can be served chilled in the summer months and warm in the cooler months.

Of course, I stock up on them and now they all are ripe at the same time.

This is when your creativity comes in handy. Who can resist those beautiful green gems?

I do love soups and this avocado soup recipe is my own creation.

Avocado Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Avocado

Also known as butter fruit or alligator pear, avocados are in reality a type of berry.

With a thick shiny green outer skin, and a light fragrant soft inside.

Right in the middle, you will find the seed. They grow beautifully in a warm climate.

Native of Mexico, which is one of the largest producers as well as distributors worldwide.

There are so many great health benefits attributed to eating avocados.

Improving digestion, and reducing the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

A great source of vitamins, C.E.K and B6, as well as folate, niacin, potassium, beta carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Avocado Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

What is the difference between a Haas avocado and a regular avocado?

Haas avocados have a higher oil percentage making the texture creamier and therefore it is the most preferred variety used in cooking.

Indian avocados, on the other hand, have a lower oil percentage making the texture slightly less creamy, but nuttier in flavor.

What is special about Hass avocados?

The Hass avocado is known for its leathery and fairly thick skin that turns nearly black when fully ripe.

The lush pale lime green color as it nears the central pit develops a rich creamy yellow tone and softer, oil-rich texture.

Avocado Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

A couple of substitutions to make it dairy-free and vegetarian

To make it dairy-free, omit the butter and replace it with more olive oil for the onion and garlic mixture.

As for the sour cream, it is optional and thus not needed.

Instead of chicken broth, replace it with vegetable stock.

Or roast your own vegetables and then add them with some water and cook for 10-15 minutes to make a vegetable broth.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed to make this Avocado Soup

This is a quick introduction. Please read the recipe for complete instructions.

Olive oil and unsalted butter: The base to saute your vegetables

Garlic: use fresh and remove all bruising as well as any internal green part.

Italian flat-leaf parsley: This gives this soup a nice flavor. Do use the stems as well as they contain the essential oil of the parsley and give a great flavor

Onion: Yellow onion is the best

Avocados: select nice and almost ripe avocados

Salt and pepper: Seasoning as you go along.

Hot sauce: it enhances the flavor of your soup. Add more if you like your soup spicier

Chicken or vegetable stock: The essential ingredient to keep your soup moist. Use a sodium-free stock so it will not interfere with the flavor.

Lemon: A key ingredient in this soup as it helps bring out the flavor of the avocado.

Sour cream and Pomegranate seeds: Optional but super delicious with this soup.

Avocado Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to make this wonderful recipe

This recipe takes no time at all to be prepared as you can read from the instructions below.

A few tips to make the preparation even more smooth.

When cooking the onions and the garlic, pay close attention that the garlic and cook with a watchful eye so it will not burn. Burned garlic has a rubbery texture and changes, in my opinion, the flavor of food.

You do not have to be precise when cutting the avocado. When added to your broth, lower the heat, simmer, and cook for about 10 minutes.

You can replace the lemon with fresh lime juice. Absolutely delicious whichever you choose to go with.

Replace the parsley with cilantro if you so choose. The cilantro lime juice is a wonderful combination.

For a creamy texture use your food processor and work the soup in batches.

Avocado Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this delicious recipe of Avocado soup

Visit Giangiskitchen.com. The printable recipe includes ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions for my Avocado Soup

olive oil

unsalted butter

garlic cloves

Italian parsley

onion

avocados

white pepper

salt

hot sauce

chicken broth

lemon

sour cream

pomegranate seeds

Instructions

Heat the olive oil and butter in a pan over medium-high heat until the butter melts. Add the onion and garlic until completely soft and translucent, 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in the parsley and cook for 1 minute. Roughly cut the avocado and add it to the onion mixture. Add the chicken broth, salt, pepper, lemon juice and hot sauce. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes. Working in batches if necessary, place the soup in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Taste for seasoning. Serve hot with a dollop of sour cream. Or serve cold.

Suggestions and variations

I used pomegranate seeds, however, you can use, chopped fresh cilantro, and fresh lime zest will kick it up a notch.

Chopped cranberries are fun and super delicious with it also.

Chopped cucumber mixed with finely chopped radishes it’s colorful as well as quite tasty.

Fresh cilantro instead of parsley.

Last but not least, give it a Southwest flair with some hot red jalapeno sliced. Yummy!

Can I make this dish ahead of time?

Absolutely! The easiness of this soup is that you can make it early in the day and reheat it at will if served warm.

Storage and reheating options

This wonderful avocado soup will store well in the refrigerator for a couple of days in an airtight glass container.

Cold soup can be brought back to room temperature before serving it.

To serve your soup warm, simply bring it back to a simmering boil over medium-low heat. Add more chicken stock if the soup has thickened.

As you can see the sky is the limit with this super easy and so delicious avocado soup.

If you enjoy this wonderful soup recipe, look at my other recipes.

Zucchini Salad with Avocado, Pepita Parsley Gremolata

Mixed Green Salad with Avocado Dressing

Avocado, Mozzarella And Tomatoes with Vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad – A Summer Classic

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Avocado Soup, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

﻿I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.