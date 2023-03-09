Tender Rack of Lamb with Parsley crust - a classic French recipe

Rack of lamb with parsley. A classic French recipe that is savory and delicious.

Rack of Lamb With ParsleyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Tender roasted meat cooked to perfection in the oven with a parsley crust. A hint of garlic mixed with the parsley, bonding with bread and the French most loved butter.

Mouthwatering and divine. My comfort food all year round.

I first wrote about this recipe in Giangi’s Kitchen ten years ago. It was my son’s favorite dish then, and as soon as lamb was on the cutting board, he started looming around the kitchen.

I was always intimidated by making a rack of lamb. I love it and always have it when it is on a restaurant menu.

The first time I decided to try it, I was stunned at how easy it is to make. The oven does it all.

What is a Rack of lamb? 

A rack of lamb, or carre` d’agneau, is a section of ribs, eight lamb chops in one piece. This cut of lamb is cut perpendicular to the spine. When all the ribs are left together and cooked as a whole, they are referred to as a rack of lamb.

They are referred to as ribs or chops.

Although a bit pricey, they are absolutely divine and so tender.

They require little preparation, and the traditional way of preparing the rack of lamb is with the bones “Frenched” or exposed.

Rack of Lamb with ParsleyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

What is frenched rack of lamb?

Frenched rack of lamb is when the fat, cartilage, and excess meat are removed from the bone for a prettier presentation.

Most supermarkets and butchers have it already frenched for their customers.

However, it is a straightforward task to do as you run a knife alongside the bones until you reach the sizeable meaty portion of the rack.

Depending on which recipe of rack of lamb you choose to prepare, you may be required to cover those exposed rib bones so as not to burn them in the cooking process.

Rack of Lamb with ParsleyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

This recipe requires little preparation.

  • After cleaning any extra fat you may not desire, rub it with oil, generously season it with salt and pepper, and it is ready for the first round of cooking.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the herb crust by finely chopping garlic, parsley, bread, thyme, and shallot in your food processor. Why make life complicated when you can do it all in one quick pulse, right?
  • Add the melted butter to the above combination, and when that buzzer sounds to let you know that the rack of lamb is ready for its herbs, you are prepared to place it over it.
  • Spread a generous layer of French mustard to the rack, which will help the parsley crust to stick to the lamb.

I do not cover it, but I do lower the oven temperature. I like first to sear the frenched rack of lamb. Make sure your oven is on at 400F degrees. You want to sear the outside and keep the inside tender.

Once the parsley crust is placed over the rack, then I lower the heat.

Also, I do not use a meat thermometer, and I like my meat medium-rare.

Let it rest on the counter, covering it for a few minutes, and it will finish the internal cooking process.

Rack of Lamb with ParsleyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Rack of Lamb with Parsley.

Visit Giangiskitchen.comThe printable recipe includes ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions for my  Rack Of Lamb With Parsley.

  • rack of lamb
  • olive oil
  • Dijon mustard
  • white bread
  • fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • garlic clove
  • shallot
  • fresh thyme
  • unsalted butter

Instructions

Rack of Lamb with Parsley

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°.
  2. Brush the rack with oil, and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Put the rack of lamb in a roasting pan, and roast it in the oven for 12 minutes.
  3. Remove the meat from the oven, and coat it with the mustard
  4. Lower the oven temperature to 350°
  5. Combine the bread crumbs, parsley, shallot, garlic, thyme, and melted butter. Spread this mixture over the top of the rack. Put the roasting pan in the 350° oven, and roast for another 15 minutes.
  6. Remove the rack from the oven, and let it rest for 10 minutes before carving it into chops. The lamb will be medium rare.

Side dishes

The parsley, garlic, and shallot combined with the lamb are a compelling savory dish. In France, we serve alongside potatoes gratin or roasted rosemary potatoes and a very light salad with vinaigrette.

I would recommend a more decadent potato dish during the fall and winter, but coming spring and summer, lighter, such as the potatoes below.

Green beans and asparagus are also perfect side dishes to go alongside.

Comments

