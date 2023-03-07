A quick, and I mean fast, spin to our favorite Caesar’s Salad. You, too, can make this delicious dressing and dish in less than 15 minutes, from beginning to end.

Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I love shrimp; however, if you have prawns or scallops on hand, this dish will taste as delicious and take the same time to cook.

A quick history of Caesar’s dressing

History goes that this beautiful Caesar’s salad dressing was created in 1924 in Tijuana, Mexico, by a French-inspired Italian chef, Caesar Cardini.

Cardini immigrated to America and then moved to Mexico to escape prohibition.

This recipe grew so much in popularity that in 1948 Caesar had to patent this recipe.

In 1953, Paris’s International Society of Epicure maned the Caesar Salad, the most incredible recipe to originate in the Americas in the last half-century.

Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

My spin on it:

Food processor. I love to simplify it without compromising the fantastic flavor. However, you, too, can make it in your kitchen in a flash.

I decided to add shrimp to it with prosciutto, Saltimbocca . The crispiness and salty savor of the prosciutto play well with the dressing. The shrimps bring the flavor back.

What is Saltimbocca?

Translated, it means: jump in the mouth.

In the culinary world, it is a dish consisting of a rolled-up thin slice of veal with sage and prosciutto dredged into flour and sauteed in butter in a skillet.

Another version is replacing the veal with chicken or pork. Both must be pounded thinly, as this dish does not require much cooking.

The saltimbocca dish takes no time to cook; therefore, you will quickly enjoy it.

Dinner or appetizer? Ways to enjoy this Shrimp Saltimbocca.

This dish makes a perfect, fun appetizer recipe with no salad.

Serve the prosciutto shrimp with the dressing on the side to dip. You will love me.

Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed to make this recipe

You can find the printable recipe with all the correct ingredient amounts at the bottom of this post. This is just a quick introduction. Please read the full recipe instructions.

The recipe is made in two parts:

Caesar’s Dressing

Shrimps Saltimbocca

For Caesar’s dressing, you will need the following:

Olive oil: Use a good light olive oil. Too heavy or extra virgin olive oil is too heavy and will leave a strong aftertaste.

Garlic: remove any green core center from the garlic before adding it to the food processor.

Anchovies: There would not be a Caesar’s if you eliminated the anchovies. Fret not, and you will not taste them once you smash them.

Lemon juice: the acidic balance of the dressing.

Dijon mustard: another layer of acidity

Worcestershire sauce : we all need a bottle in our refrigerator as it adds that salty flavor to dressing and sauces.

Egg yolk: large egg and at room temperature.

Parmigiano Reggiano: Add richness and saltiness to this Caesar dressing.

Romaine lettuce: Sturdy salad that will not wilt as soon as it gets in contact with the acidity of the dressing. Crisp and refreshing.

For the Shrimps Saltimbocca, you will need the following:

Shrimps: large shell removed, deveined, and cleaned.

Prosciutto di Parma: make sure the slices are thin, as they are best in flavor and will wrap better around your shrimp.

Basil: Italian basil is the best here as it marries well with the prosciutto and shrimp.

Unsalted butter: A must in my book as the prosciutto is salted already.

Equipment you will need

I only recommend what I use and love. To achieve this recipe, I used the following:

Food processor

Toothpicks

Skillet

Serving salad plates

Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions

Do not salt the shrimp. Prosciutto, when cooked, releases salt, which can oversalt the recipe.

A rule of thumb is four shrimps per person for the dinner portion. If you want to enjoy this recipe as an appetizer, I recommend two shrimp per appetizer.

Romaine lettuce, of course, is the best as it will not wilt once mixed with the dressing.

Making Caesar’s dressing with the food processor is easy and produces more than you may need.

Remove the internal black vein from the shrimp.

Season generously with salt and pepper the shrimp. Wrap the basil leaf around the shrimp and then wrap the prosciutto. Hold the prosciutto with a toothpick.

The shrimp will cook relatively fast. Ensure you are ready to enjoy them before starting the cooking process.

Prepare the romaine salad with the dressing. Once the shrimp are cooked, place them on the same plate.

Sprinkle more Parmigiano cheese over it and serve immediately.

Quick side note about the anchovies

Do not concern yourself with the anchovies; they will disintegrate, and you will not taste or see them.

However, they will bring their savory flavor to this dish.

Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Caesar's Salad with Shrimps Saltimbocca

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient, select your serving amount, and tips for my Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca.

olive oil

garlic cloves

fillets of anchovies

lemon juice

Dijon mustard

Worcestershire sauce

egg yolk at room temperature

salt and pepper

Parmigiano Reggiano finely grated

Parmigiano Reggiano grated

Romaine lettuce

large shrimps

slices of prosciutto

leaves of basil

unsalted butter

Instructions

Place the garlic, anchovies, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire, yolk, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process until smooth. Slowly add the olive oil to the processor feed tube and process until thick. Add the ½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano and give it a couple of pulses. Generously season the shrimp with pepper. Wrap one basil leaf around the shrimp, and then wrap the prosciutto around it. Secure with a toothpick. Melt the butter over medium heat in a large skillet and add the prosciutto-wrapped shrimp. Cook on each side for 2 minutes or until crisp. Spread a couple of tablespoons of Caesar's Salad dressing on the bottom of a place. Place the Romaine salad over and gently fold the dressing into the salad. Add the prosciutto shrimp and grate more Parmigiano Reggiano over the whole salad.

If you enjoy this recipe, check out these flavorful recipes:

Caesar Roasted Swordfish – You will be Hooked

Veal Saltimbocca with Fettuccine

Prawn Saltimbocca – Spin to your Italian Favorite

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Caesar’s Salad With Shrimps Saltimbocca, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

﻿I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.