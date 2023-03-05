Chicken, Bacon, Peas, Sage Sauce - A French Classic

Let me transport you to France, where sauces are royalty in the kitchen.

This sauce with roasted chicken is the perfect mid-week dinner for your family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwpGy_0l8VHP3000
Chicken with Peas, Sage, and BaconPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

With a few ingredients, the oven does it all, and the sauce is done at the last minute.

Savory and rich in flavor from the bacon and cream. Add a hint of sweetness to it with the peas. Brought all together with the white wine. 

This chicken with peas, sage, and bacon is a beautiful two-part recipe:

  • Roasted chicken thighs
  • Peas, sage, and bacon sauce. 

This French sauce does not take long to prepare, giving you much flexibility when roasting your chicken. 

However, make it at the last minute as the cream tends to harden, and you want it a bit runny.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed to make this Chicken with Peas, Sage, and Bacon.

This is a quick introduction. Please read the recipe for complete instructions.

Shallots: Milder than onions and the favorite staple in French cooking. I love the flavor that they bring to all my dishes. The bonus is that I never have leftover onions in my refrigerator by using shallots.

Garlic: Smashing the garlic releases all the natural oils and gives a very uplifting flavor to your sauce.

White wine: The basic of all sauces and pairs well with the cream, bacon, and shallots. Please do not skip it, as it adds flavor to your sauce.

Heavy cream: It would not be a French sauce if it did not have cream. The cream, as it cooks, hardens and becomes velvety. 

Frozen peas: Always use frozen. You will find all the peas the same size and easier to cook. 

Sage: One of the softest herbs to enjoy in cooking. See below for substitutes. 

Chicken thighs: are my favorite as they hold so much flavor and are easy to cook. Leave the skin on as it gives it a protective shield when you are baking them in the oven. 

Bacon: Anything tastes better with bacon. Slice it in small pieces so it will crips faster. 

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love. 

Ovenproof dish

High side pan

Measuring cups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nKRI_0l8VHP3000
Chicken With Peas, Sage, and BaconPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent chicken recipe

Super easy to prepare and the oven does all the heavy lifting.

Start with the chicken.

  • I always like to remove extra fat. Do not separate the skin from the flesh so your chicken will not dry out while roasting. 
  • Place your chicken thighs skin side up on an ovenproof dish.
  • Season abundantly with salt and pepper.
  • Drizzle with olive oil and bake in the preheated oven.

While the chicken is roasting, start working on your cream sauce.

  • Finely slice the shallots and smash your peeled garlic.
  • Slice the bacon into thin strips.
  • Saute your shallots, bacon, and garlic in a high-side pan. You want to ensure your cream, wine, and peas will fit.
  • Once the bacon is crisp, add the white wine, always in the middle of the pan, and lower your heat while pouring. Deglaze your pan with the help of a spatula.
  • Reduce the wine by half via a gentle simmer.
  • Add the heavy cream and the peas and bring them back to a boil.
  • Simmer while stirring. The heavy cream tends to boil over, and you want to have a watchful eye over it. 
  • Add the sage at the end of cooking and simmer for another two minutes. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvW1J_0l8VHP3000
Chicken With Peas, Sage and BaconPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this chicken with peas, sage, and bacon recipe.

Visit Giangiskitchen.comYou will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions for my Chicken with Peas, Sage, and Bacon

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 shallots finely sliced
  • 1 garlic clove smashed
  • 3/4 cup white wine
  • 1 1/3 cups heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup frozen peas
  • 1 tablespoon chopped sage
  • 8 chicken thighs, bone and skin on
  • 6 ounces bacon

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Remove all the extra fat from the chicken and place the skin side up in an ovenproof dish. Salt and pepper abundantly, and sprinkle a bit of olive oil over the chicken. Bake in a hot oven for 30 minutes. 
  3. Add olive oil and sauté the shallots, bacon, and garlic in a large high-side pan. Stir regularly.
  4. When the bacon is cooked to a crisp, add the wine and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 2 minutes and reduce to half.
  5. Add the heavy cream and peas. Bring back to a boil before lowering the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the sage and cook at low heat for another 2 minutes. 

Is it ok to cook with wine when served to children?

This question is often asked, and my answer is: Yes! 

The wine, while cooking, will evaporate and will leave behind its essence of it.

This essence or flavor not only has no alcoholic content, but it will give all your ingredients that wonderful rich flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWER3_0l8VHP3000
Chicken With Peas, Sage, and BaconPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Other uses for this "peas, sage, bacon sauce."

An easy sauce that goes perfectly with your roasted chicken, as in this recipe, as well as over mashed potatoes or a simple omelet.

Want to be creative? Enjoy it with a poached egg as something new and exciting. 

Leftovers ham? Warm the ham and make this sauce, and you have a new recipe altogether for dinner. 

Substitutions and variations

You can also use chicken breasts, although you must adjust the cooking time as they will cook slower.

Do, however, level the skin on as it creates a great crust and prevents the chicken from drying. 

Shallots can be substituted with yellow onion, finely chopped.

If sage is unavailable, oregano and rosemary will work beautifully here.

Due to the strength of oregano and rosemary, I strongly recommend using half of a teaspoon. 

Terragon is excellent, too, giving it a rich flavor.

Pancetta can replace bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwLJp_0l8VHP3000
Chicken With Peas, Sage, and BaconPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

What to serve with your chicken with peas, sage, and bacon?

  • Orzo pasta is always my go-to when I have sauces, and orzo has the propensity to absorb all sauce.
  • Couscous is another favorite and a super easy side to serve along.
  • Of course, as French, Butter Lettuce with Shallots Vinaigrette will keep it as light fare. 

Storage and reheating options

This wonderful dish will store well in the refrigerator in an airtight glass container for several days.

To reheat it, you can use the oven or the stove. Please bring it back to room temperature and either:

  • Reheat it via the oven at 320F for 15 minutes. Add some cream to the sauce so as not to dry out.
  • On the stovetop. Make sure to add more cream so it will not dry out.
  • Cover and warm over medium-low heat. 

If you enjoy this delicious chicken with peas, sage, and bacon recipe, look at my other recipes.

Roasted Carrots With Orange Brown Butter And Sage

Veal Chop With Lemon, Sage And Mascarpone

Coquilles Saint Jacques

Do you like this recipe?

