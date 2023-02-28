Minty peas - an Irish and English side dish with a sweet and tart twist

Mint and Lemon have a natural affinity with each other.

I enjoy them in all aspects of cooking, and with most dishes I prepare. They give that extra sweet touch to all dishes and all occasions. And grace my table with most holidays.

Of course, always prepare the same way: butter, lots of it, salt, and pepper.

Therefore, I am giving my favorite recipe a minor facelift by adding mint and lemon.

Bringing a bit of freshness and tartness with the sweet balance of the peas. It has become our family’s all-time favorite, and hopefully, it will soon become your favorite.

Having peas while growing up was a traditional side dish in my family.

Mint peas – an Irish and English side dish

Originally Mint peas were often used in Irish cooking as a summer staple served alongside lamb or pork.

Headed to England, you will find it more as a bright green side prepared with mushy peas to serve alongside fish and chips.

Either way, the peas stand to the occasion and complement your table perfectly.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed to make this Mint Peas

This is a quick introduction. Please read the recipe for complete instructions.

Frozen peas: Small peas are the best because they are tender and cook faster.

Unsalted butter: is better for all your cooking needs as it will not change the flavor or dish.

Fresh mint: Abundant all year long, this herb will bring out the flavor of the lemon and balance perfectly with the peas.

Lemon zest: clean and dry your lemon before testing. Make sure you do not go too deep to the white pit, which is very sour.

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love.

Small saucepan

Small bowl for mixing the mint, butter, and lemon zest.

Lemon Zester or small grater.

Colander to drain the little left of the water.

Serving plate where you want to showcase your beautiful creation. I suggest a white dish as the peas will stand out better.

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent Mint with Peas

This will probably be the shortest instruction you will read today.

Add the peas to a small pan and add water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender.

Once the peas are tender, drain the remaining water and place them in a bowl.

While the peas cook, prepare the butter, mint, and lemon zest in a small bowl.

Add the butter-lemon mixture to your peas, mix well, and serve.

Voila! Your side dish is ready to be enjoyed.

Fresh Peas or Frozen Peas?

Nothing replaces the taste of fresh peas. While I love fresh peas, I strongly recommend using frozen peas for this recipe or any recipe that calls for peas.

I always find frozen peas more reliable and easier to be all the same size, which is a bonus in cooking.

Not to mention that frozen, they are always tender. Such is not something that I can say for the fresh one.

How to cook frozen peas

There is absolutely nothing complicated to cooking frozen peas.

Just add them to a small pot with very little water. By the time the water boils and is half reduced, your peas are ready to be added to the next step of this dish: mix them with mint, lemon zest, and butter.

10 minutes. That simple!

Ingredients needed to make Mint Peas

frozen peas

unsalted butter

fresh mint

lemon zest

Instructions

In a small saucepan, add the peas and ½ cup water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the butter, mint, and lemon zest. Drain the peas and place them in a serving bowl. Add the mint lemon butter to them and mix well. Serve hot

What to serve with your minted peas

This side dish could accompany so many main courses. However, it is, in my opinion, best with lamb, beef, and fish.

You can serve it alongside my Rack of Lamb with Parsley for Easter. Or next to this beautiful corned beef with horseradish cream sauce for St. Patrick’s day.

Spiced Lamb patties and Couscous with Apricots

Parmesan, Pank Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Caramelized Garlic and Goat Cheese Tart

Do you like this recipe?

