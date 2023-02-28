Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Delicious Corned Beef and Horseradish Cream Sauce

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, you will love this Corned Beef recipe with horseradish cream sauce.

I had lots of fun preparing this easy, no-fuss meal.

What is Saint Patrick’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day celebrated on March 17, is the patron saint of Ireland. It was initially observed as a religious celebration with a feast and services.

The Irish have observed the anniversary of his death in the fifth century for over a thousand years.

When the Irish immigrants reached the United States, they brought this day of celebration.

The first and, on the record, St Patrick’s Day parade was held in 1601, but not in Ireland but in a Spanish colony now St. Augustine, Florida.

More than a century later, Irish soldiers serving in the English military marched on New York City in 1772 to honor the Irish patron saint.

Nowadays, New York and Boston have a spectacular parade every year. Irish or not, everyone joins in the celebration.

You may wonder what exactly is “Corned Beef”?

It is beef that has been cured in a salt solution. Long ago, that was the process of preserving meat. Today’s process remains the same, and beef brisket is the cut of meat.

One of the most asked questions is: why serve it with cabbage? When the young immigrant came to America, those were affordable food.

Horseradish Cream Sauce

A delightful and entirely complimentary side sauce to this corned beef recipe.

The sour cream tames the horseradish, and the scallions bring another flavor to this mix. A great sauce that you will be happy you give a try.

Cooking tips and step by step to make this wonderful recipe of Corned Beef with Horseradish Sauce

Cooking the vegetables after the corned beef was a tremendous help to me. Only 20 minutes and I could pull out a couple of potatoes that were cooking faster.

Use an excellent Irish stout beer. Either Guinness or Murphy’s Stout. Nothing like its own taste gives this dish the depth of flavor it deserves.

Yes, it may take a couple of hours of cooking. However, the stove does it all. The only thing you have to do is remember that you have a pot on the stove.

Remove the corned beef from the cooking water, which you will reserve, wrap it in foil and set aside.

Use the cooking water for cooking the potatoes, cabbage, onion, and carrots at a gentle simmer for 20 minutes. This step is my step which is not traditional. However, to eliminate the guessing of when everything was cooked, I got tired of over-boiled potatoes, thus coming up with this method.

Toward the last couple of minutes of cooking, the potatoes will be almost ready, knife test inserted, and you should have no resistance back, add your corned beef to warm up.

Cut the meat across the grain and arrange it on a plate surrounded by the vegetables and the horseradish cream sauce.

Ingredients needed to make this Corned Beef with Horseradish Cream Sauce

corned beef brisket

bay leaves

Guinness pale ale beer

onion

carrots

cabbage

boiling potatoes

sour cream

cream horseradish

scallion

Instructions

Mix the sour cream, horseradish, and scallions in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Put the corned beef in a Dutch oven. Pour the beer and enough water to cover the meat. Add the bay leaves. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and skim the foam from the water's surface. Cover and simmer for about 2 ½ hours or until the corned beef is tender. Remove from the liquid, wrap in foil, and set aside. Add the potatoes, cabbage, onion, and carrots to the pot, cover, and cook over a gentle boiling simmer for 20 minutes or until tender. Return the corned beef to the pot to warm up for 3 to 4 minutes. Cut the meat across the grain and arrange it on a plate with the vegetables and a little of the cooking juice. Serve with horseradish cream sauce.

Do you like this recipe?

