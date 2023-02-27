Cacio E Pepe Bucatini – A Roman Tradition

This cacio e pepe recipe is easy to make in about 30 minutes with just four ingredients.

Creamy, cheesy pasta with freshly grated cheese and freshly cracked black pepper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KahDR_0l1bUjUc00
Cacio e Pepe BucatiniPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Reminiscing on our last summer vacation in Italy, here is a quick yet delicious recipe for Cacio e Pepe.

I have been craving it since my last bite in Italy.

A pasta dish like no other.

What does cacio e pepe mean in Italian?

This regional dish from Rome, “Cacio e Pepe” means “Cheese and Pepper” pasta.

Not as well known as other Italian dishes, this dish transcends cheesy indulgence. 

As the name suggests, the ingredients of this dish are straightforward and include only black pepper, Pecorino Romano cheese, and pasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPIzb_0l1bUjUc00
Cacio e Pepe BucatiniPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Difference between Pecorino Romano and Parmesan

The main difference between the cheeses is the milk. Parmesan cheese is from cow’s milk. Pecorino is from sheep’s milk.

They both differentiate in flavor. Parmesan is fruity and milder.  The Pecorino is more robust in taste and spicier.

Pecorino is one of the oldest cheeses in Italy, dating back to the Roman Age.

However, lots have changed since it is produced on the island of Sardinia, a small production in Lazio using whole fresh milk from local sheep.

Both kinds of cheese are a staple in my refrigerator as dairy food is concerned.

Do, however, purchase your cheese in a large piece and grate it at home with the help of a microplane grater or a fine grater to finely grate the cheese just before adding it to your recipe. 

Here are a few helpful tips or the ingredients needed

You can find the printable recipe with all the suitable ingredient amounts at the bottom of this post.

Bucatini: Thicker than your traditional spaghetti, the sauce will adhere to it better as it has rougher edges.

Butter: Butter is the perfect binding agent between the pasta and the cheese. 

Cracked pepper: Essential that you use fresh cracked pepper to bring that rich flavor to this dish. You can use as much as you feel comfortable. Please feel free to use as much or as little as you feel comfortable having in this dish. 

Pecorino Romano: This is the traditional cheese used in this Roman dish. It brings that earthy flavor to this dish. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnfrZ_0l1bUjUc00
Cacio e Pepe BucatiniPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Equipment needed 

Microplane My favorite to grate the cheese but any small hole graters will do the trick also.

Large skillet:  You will need a skillet with ample room to toss the pasta by combining it with the sauce. 

Strainer or tongs to transfer the pasta from the boiling water into the sauce skillet. 

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

  • Do not overcook the pasta. The pasta must be al dente or firm to the bite in Italy. Since the pasta will continue cooking while tossing it with the sauce, keeping a close eye on the pasta towards the end of cooking is crucial so it can be immediately transferred to the sauce skillet. 
  • Add the cooking water to keep the pasta’s moisture content moist. It will adhere to the pecorino and pasta, keeping it wet. 
  • Recommend using bucatini or spaghetti.
  • Grind fresh cracked pepper into the pasta to intensify the Pepe or pepper flavor. There is no comparison with the taste.
  • Pecorino Romano, a sheep milk cheese that is aged. Freshly grated will bring so much flavor to this dish.
  • Do not overheat the sauce. If your cheese clumps or sticks to the pan, was because the pan was too hot. Ensure that the burner is off entirely before adding the pasta. Continue tossing the pasta after you add the cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvvsY_0l1bUjUc00
Cacio e Pepe BucatiniPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients to make Penne Pasta, Peas, and Bacon

Visit Giangiskitchen.com. The complete printable recipe includes ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions for my Cacio E Pepe Bucatini – A Roman Tradition

  • 1 package of bucatini or spaghetti
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon coarse grind fresh cracked pepper
  • 1 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to the packaging directions to “Al Dente”
  2. Reserve ¾ cup of the cooking water and drain the pasta.
  3. Meanwhile, melt two tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the pepper and cook, swirling the pan until the butter melted and the pepper is slightly toasted. Add half of the reserved pasta water to the skillet and bring to a simmer.
  4. Add pasta and remaining butter. Reduce the heat to low and add pecorino cheese, stirring and tossing with tongs until melted. Add more pasta water if the sauce seems dry.
  5. Transfer to a bowl and serve hot.

How do I prevent the cheese from clumping or sticking to the pan?

This dish is famous and prone to clumping if the cheese sauce does not correctly emulsify. 

As mentioned above, grate your cheese at home by hand. Be sure that your saute pan with the melted butter is entirely off the heat source before adding the pasta. 

Quickly toss the pasta and continue doing so as you keep adding the cheese. 

When the cheese emulsifies and melts into a smooth sauce, serve the pasta immediately. 

This dish is best served hot out of the pan. 

What do you eat with cacio e pepe?

This simple dish pairs well with Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing. Green Beans Gremolata as well as Fennel, Tomatoes Salad, Basil with Lemon Vinaigrette.

If you enjoy this delicious Cacio e Pepe recipe, look at some of my other recipes.

Ravioli with Artichokes Hearts, Capers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Spinach
Caramelize Onion and Bacon Tarte
Orzo with Basil Butter, Peppers, Tomatoes
Eggplant Pasta and Ricotta Salata
Figs and Seared Duck Breasts

This pasta dish is best served hot from the pan, so please enjoy it immediately.

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Cacio E Pepe Bucatini – A Roman Tradition and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Comments / 11

