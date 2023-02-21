Ravioli with Mushrooms and Cream - A Savory Meal

Ravioli with mushrooms and cream. A savory light cream sauce enhanced by a medley of mushrooms. I love mushrooms, and with the opportunity to cook with them, I jump on it.

Here I have selected lobster ravioli for our dinner. However, any of your choosing will work beautifully as well.

Placed on a soup bowl and covered with heavy cream, reduced with chicken stock, and combined with very simple, gently cooked mushrooms with butter, lemon juice, and the natural juices of the mushrooms rendered during cooking.

Simplicity at its best. Flavors out of this world.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of those vegetables that are always available at the grocery store. And more varieties are available, making cooking with them much more fun. The texture is smooth, and the aroma and flavor they emit while cooking are mesmerizing to me.

Mushrooms are classified as a vegetable, although they are not a plant but members of the fungi family. Rich in vitamin B, as well as selenium and potassium.

When selecting your Bella or white caps mushrooms, look underneath them and ensure the cap covers the gills. This is a sign of the freshness of the mushroom.

The stean is good to eat. Just remove the bottom end in the ground.

I have here this recipe using two of my favorite: Chanterelle and baby Bella. Two very flavorful mushrooms that work well together.

Although white caps or just cremini work wonderfully too.

How to care for mushrooms

Never soak your mushrooms as they tend to retain water moisture, which in turn will make the cooking process soggy. Use a slightly damp paper towel or cloth and lightly rub them to remove any dirt attached to them.

How to store mushrooms

If you do not have a paper sack, wrap them in paper towels and place them in an open plastic bag. This process will allow them to stay fresh for about a week.

Always add some lemon juice to the white mushrooms once they are sliced. This will prevent it from turning brown.

This is just another tip I have learned: never salt mushrooms when you saute them. The salt will make them soggy and not that golden roasted color.

Cooking Tips

It is a straightforward recipe, but follow these suggestions for success

If you select a variety of mushrooms for this dish, make sure that when you cut them, they all are the same size so there will be unity in the cooking process.

Keep the stem, and if too large, chanterelle mushrooms in the recipe here, have a larger stem slice them to the size of the other mushrooms.

Quartered them, slice them, or half them. I prepare them in each way and prefer quartered or thickly sliced. I like the consistency better as well as the easier-to-eat them.

Watch over the heavy cream and chicken stock very closely during cooking. The cream tends to boil over relatively fast, which could be quite a sticky mess to clean. This is the only complicated part of this recipe.

If you slice the mushroom into thicker slices, you may want to cut down the cooking process as they may burn. Some natural juices should be left in the saucepan when you add the cream.

Please do not skip the lemon. It plays a significant role in this recipe.

Ingredients needed to make this Ravioli with Mushrooms And Cream

mixed mushrooms, Baby Bella, and Chanterelle

chicken stock

heavy cream

unsalted butter

lemon squeezed

lobster ravioli

parsley or chives for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a saucepan combine the chicken stock and the heavy cream and reduce by half over medium-high heat for 30 to 35 minutes. In a saucepan, add the lemon juice, butter, and mushrooms. Cover and cook over medium heat until the mushrooms are tender, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the reduced cream mixture and stir to coat the mushrooms. Keep warm at very low heat. Cook your ravioli in a large, salted pasta pot according to the manufacturer's directions. Drain. In 4 shallow pasta bowls arrange half of the mushrooms and cream sauce. Place the ravioli on each plate and cover with the remaining mushrooms and cream. Garnish with parsley or chives.

How to serve this dish

Use soup or pasta shallow bowls . You want your ravioli, or pasta of choosing, to sit covered with the sauce.

. You want your ravioli, or pasta of choosing, to sit covered with the sauce. As with any recipe, the garnish is optional. I like chives and have them in my garden, but it is purely optional.

As you may have noticed, I do not add any salt to this dish apart from the cooking water of the ravioli. The reason is that the chicken stock already has salt in it, and the pasta is perfectly seasoned.

Adding more salt will make your dish too salty and unbeatable.

Do you like this recipe?

