Hearty Pork Chops with Rich Mushroom Ragout - A French Classic Dinner

Pork Chops with Mushrooms Ragout. Temperatures are dropping. The leaves are turning into a beautiful golden color. I am ready to cozy up on the couch with my warm blanket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ye0WJ_0ko7eK5d00
Pork Chops with Mushrooms RagoutPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Rich, hearty ingredients to me portray our beautiful fall-winter season.

That savory dish can transport you into the woods. The richness of the taste. The inebriating smells that surround your kitchen when cooking.

Mushrooms come to mind, and I cannot get enough of them. On my last expedition to our local farmer’s market, I purchased some wonderful chanterelle, shiitake, and cremini mushrooms.

As soon as I saw them, this recipe jumped into my mind, and I could not wait to go home and prepare it for my family.

A classic French dish enjoyed this time of year, and always as with the newly cultivated mushrooms. We do not have to wait to be in season to enjoy this dish.

Types of cultivated mushrooms I used for this recipe

Cremini, enoki, maitake, portobello, oyster, shiitake, and white bottom mushrooms can be grown indoors. However, each type has its own growing needs.

White button mushrooms need to grow on composted manure, shiitakes on wood or hardwood sawdust, and oyster mushrooms on straw.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed:

The ingredient list is short; most ingredients are staples in your pantry.

Bone-in pork chops: about one and a half inches thick are the best for this recipe. Ensure that they all are the same size. It will help the cooking process.

Flour: You need to dredge the chops in, and when cooking, it gives that beautiful outer crust to your chops. You will love it.

Shallots: MIlder than onion and so rich in flavor. My favorite to use instead of yellow onion.

Fresh thyme: Thyme marries well with the mushrooms. Light and non overpowering and yet, subtle in flavor.

Mushrooms: Select your favorite or a mix.

White wine: use good white wine with your chops. The exact wine that you enjoy at your table.

Chicken broth: Add a layer of flavor depth to your chops while enhancing the savory aspect of the sauce. I always use sodium-free, a choice of mine.

Unsalted butter: used at the last minute to thicken the sauce. Make sure it is unsalted. I found salted butter to change the flavor of this dish completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP1I2_0ko7eK5d00
Pork Chops with Mushroom RagoutPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step by step to make this fabulous pork recipe

  • One to one-inch half-bone-in pork chop will work magically with this recipe. Thick chops will take longer to cook. A thicker one will do as well. However, it will require a bit longer cooking time.
  • If you chose boneless pork chops, adjust the cooking time.
  • Score the fat outer edge of the pork chop. This will prevent the meaty chop part from curling up and cooking unevenly.
  • Be very generous with your seasoning. Coat all sides of the pork chop with flour and dredge well.
  • As with all fried food, please keep a close look at it. If the oil is smoking, it will not cook your chop correctly. Remove from the heat, let it cool off, and restart once the smoke subsides.
  • Cover the chops with aluminum foil and seal the borders. You want to keep the heat in and allow it to continue cooking.
  • Saute the mushrooms as per above: high heat, no salt, until they are lightly brown. Season with fresh thyme.
  • Always lower the heat or even shut it off if you feel uncomfortable adding alcohol to a hot pan. Keep a distance with a watchful eye.
  • The butter at the end of cooking over low heat will give the sauce a rich flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpFdt_0ko7eK5d00
Pork Chops with Mushrooms RagoutPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Pork Chops With Mushrooms Ragout

  • pork chops, bone-in
  • salt and pepper
  • flour
  • shallot
  • assorted mushrooms: shiitakes, chanterelle, cremini
  • fresh thyme
  • white wine
  • chicken broth
  • unsalted butter
  • olive oil as needed

Instructions

  1. Season the pork chops generously with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour and shake off any excess.
  2. Pour oil into a large skillet to a depth of 1/8 of an inch and heat over high heat until the surface of the oil is shimmering but not smoking.
  3. Add the pork chops and pan-fry them on one side until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the chops carefully and continue cooking on the second side until the chops are cooked through and the exterior is golden brown. Transfer them to a warm place and cover them with aluminum foil to keep them warm.
  4. Pour off all the fat except 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the shallots to the skillet and sauté over medium heat until translucent, about 1 minute.
  5. Increase the heat to high, add the mushrooms' thyme, and sauté until the mushrooms are lightly brown, 3-4 minutes.
  6. Add the wine and stir to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Add the broth and any juices released from the chops.
  7. Simmer over high heat until the liquid has reduced by about half, 5 to 7 minutes.
  8. Swirl in the butter to thicken the sauce slightly. Serve the pork chops immediately with the sauce.

If you enjoy this delicious Pork Chops With Mushrooms Ragout recipe, look at some of my other recipes. 

Cream of mushrooms soup

Pork Chops With Dried Cranberries, Mushrooms and Chestnut Stuffing

Turmeric Linguine with Shrimps and Saffron Sauce

Ravioli with Mushrooms and Cream

Do you like this recipe?

