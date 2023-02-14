Delicious Broiled Beef Tenderloin With Asparagus and Roasted Red Onion Vinaigrette - Perfect for Family Dinners

Broiled beef tenderloin with asparagus and roasted red onion vinaigrette. I know it is a mouthful, but you will love this dish from the get-go. A whole dish, meat, and vegetables are prepared at once.

The perfect dinner with family and friends.

Broiled Beef Tenderloin, Asparagus and Roasted Red Onions Vinaigrette Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Prepared beef tenderloin served with the most delicious roasted onions with balsamic vinegar.

Add some slightly cooked asparagus with the onions and beef, and you have the most delightful dinner.

The longest part of the preparation of this dish is the roasted onions. You will have to bake them for about 50 minutes at 350F. You want the onions to become soft while remaining translucent and soft slowly.

What is beef tenderloin?

The beef tenderloin, also known as the eye fillet or filet, is the oblong muscle called the psoas major, extending along the spine’s rear portion. Directly behind the kidney.

Due to where it is located, it does not get much exercise. Therefore, it is the most tender part of the beef.

Are beef tenderloin and filet mignon the same thing?

Beef tenderloin is a more significant cut of beef that includes the filet mignon.

The beef tenderloin is used more when preparing a larger meal, such as beef in Wellington. Then you will purchase the more significant piece.

I am using the filet mignon, a small individual cut for this recipe.

The tenderloin is considered the most tender cut of beef.

How to cook Beef Tenderloin

Cook the tenderloin quickly over high heat. You want a nice seared brown outside while the inside remains nice, juicy, and medium rare. You do not want to overcook this beautiful piece of meat.

This high-end cut does not need much in terms of seasoning. Sea salt and pepper will do. Of course, you can also be served it with a buttery sauce, do a quick marinade, or cook it with lots of butter.

A quick note on the balsamic vinegar.

The longer the balsamic vinegar ages, the richer the flavor will be. The more syrupy it will become. But with that also comes a more significant price tag.

Your local grocery store will carry 5 to 12 years old balsamic vinegar. The older bottles usually are sold in specialty stores.

For this recipe here, a 12-year-old balsamic will work magic.

Tips and how to make this broiled beef tenderloin with asparagus and roasted red onion vinaigrette to perfection

This dish is subdivided into three preparation steps.

Do not let them overwhelm you, as the longest step is the onion vinaigrette, and your oven does all the work for you.

To prepare beforehand:

While your onions are roasting in the oven, bring the beef tenderloin to room temperature.

Prepare the asparagus. Bring the salted water to a simmer and keep on low until you are ready to use it.

~ Onion vinaigrette

Use the red onion. However, the white onion will work beautifully if none is on hand. There is minimal difference e in taste between the two. However, it is more of an eye-pleasing bright color of red.

Use a small ovenproof dish and cover it tightly with aluminum foil. Please place it in the middle of the oven and let it bake away for close to one hour. Once done, let it cool off in the olive oil that it just baked in.

Slice them in julienne, meaning cutting them into thin strips. Place in a bowl and add the balsamic vinegar.

Whisk the olive oil. I recommend using light olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and the chives.

The chives are something that you do not want to skip over. They give you a wonderful onion flavor.

~ The asparagus

Wash them and trim them.

Blanch them into the salted water for a few minutes. They must be tender with a slight bite but not mushy or overcooked.

Broiled Beef Tenderloin With Asparagus And Roasted Red Onion Vinaigrette Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Broiled Beef Tenderloin With Asparagus And Roasted Red Onion Vinaigrette

red onion

olive oil

balsamic vinegar

chopped fresh chives

beef tenderloin fillets

olive oil

asparagus

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ᵒ. Place the onion and olive oil in a small ovenproof pan and cover tightly. Roast for 50 to 60 minutes or until the onion is soft. Let the onion cool in the olive oil, and then remove the onion and reserve the oil. Julienne the onion and place in a medium bowl. Add the balsamic vinegar and slowly whisk in the reserved olive oil. Add the chives and season to taste with salt and pepper. Prepare the broiler. Rub the beef with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Broil for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until the desired doneness. Remove the beef from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. Cut into ¼- inch thick slices. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Fan the asparagus on each plate, layer the beef slices in an overlapping pattern over the asparagus and spoon the vinaigrette over.

The final touches and assembling it.

Now that all the ingredients have been prepared, it is time to assemble your dish.

Take your asparagus and place them in a fan-out pattern on a plate.

Slice the beef into thin 1/4-inch thick slices and place them over the asparagus in an overlapping pattern.

Spoon the vinaigrette over it.

