Such a simple dessert of Meringues with Cocoa Powder can be a scary task. I always loved meringues. Grow up enjoying them every time I could.

Meringues with Cocoa Powder Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

To me, they are the perfect gift and perfect for any occasion with a glass of chilled bubbly.

This beautiful light white cloud-shaped dessert, with an outside crust that will crack as soon as you bite into it, gives way to a crisp inside—sugar heaven for your senses.

Those classic meringues only call for 2 ingredients to make, but they can be a bit of a challenge to make.

I added a touch of cocoa powder to the egg white at the last minute to give it that chocolate flavor. Optional, of course.

One of the biggest challenges is the weather. Humidity can affect them. One of the greatest nemeses, if I may add, is that they will not stay crunchy and fluffy but become somewhat chewy.

It may sound strange to leave the finished meringues in the oven for another hour after you finish baking them. This step is the trick to the perfect meringues.

What are the three types of meringue?

Not all meringues are born alike. There are three types: French, Swiss and Italian.

The distinction between them depends on how the key ingredients – egg whites and sugar – are combined and what kind of heat is involved in the process.

The French are the most straightforward and classic type. They are made by beating the egg white until frothy and adding sugar gradually. They are the hardest to make as they are the least stable to hold their shape but the lightest of the three.

The Swiss are gently cooked over a double boiler. Usually used as a base for Pavlova. Considered middle of the road for stability,

The Italian is the sturdiest of the three types, and it is cooked but also the most complex and challenging to make.

Meringues with Cocoa Powder Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

You can find the printable recipe with all the correct ingredient amounts at the bottom of this post.

Egg white: Room temperature; ensure no yolk shadow with your egg white. The colder the egg white, the longer they will take to whip. Room-temperature egg whites produce more volume because they are easier to whip air into.

Caster sugar: A finely ground granulated sugar, sometimes referred to as baker’s sugar. It has very little grit to it, but it is not powdery.

Cocoa powder: Dutch fine bitter powder just for dusting.

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love. To achieve this recipe, I used the following:

KitchenAid stand-alone mixer

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Cake stand plate

Meringues with Cocoa Powder Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Baking tips and step by step to achieve those excellent meringues

You would never think such a small cookie with so few ingredients would need a whole section of tips.

Most importantly, the bowl and beater you will use are clean, dry, and grease-free. Any moisture will ruin your meringue.

Eggs: Crack them in a separate bowl. Even a tiny bit of yolk will ruin your meringue.

Start beating the egg whites and add the sugar gradually and slowly. Use caster sugar or baker’s sugar which is fine in consistency and easier to dissolve.

or baker’s sugar which is fine in consistency and easier to dissolve. Continue beating the egg whites and sugar until stiff peaks are formed. It will take a few minutes to start seeing stiff peaks, do not stop, and continue beating at a medium-high speed for a couple more minutes. It will increase in volume and be very thick and glossy; that is what you are looking for.

Once it looks glossy, give it a sugar test to ensure all the sugar has dissolved. How to test it? Rub a small amount of batter between your fingers, if it feels smooth and not gritty, the sugar has dissolved.

If you want to add powdered chocolate, this junction is where you need to do it. Be careful not to overbeat it. If you want to add some food coloring, here is when you do it.

Always use parchment paper as it will absorb extra moisture and will not stick.

as it will absorb extra moisture and will not stick. Bake the meringues in the middle of the oven for 50 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave them in the oven without opening the door. You want them to stay in the warm oven and cool off as the oven cools off too.

The success of your meringue is in leaving them in the oven for another hour so they will keep their shape and taste perfect.

Whatever you do, do not open the oven. You want them to stay up and not flatten out.

Meringues With Cocoa Powder Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Meringues with Cocoa Powder

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient. Please select your desired serving size and tips for my Meringues With Cocoa Powder.

egg whites

caster sugar

cocoa powder

Instructions

Preheat oven at 280F. Place the egg whites in a spotless mixing bowl. Whisk at medium-high speed until the whites begin to froth. Add the sugar one spoonful at a time while whisking at high speed. Egg white will become glossy and begin to form stiff peaks. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spoon the mixture at an even distance. Set in the middle of the oven and bake for 50 minutes. Then turn the oven off and leave the meringues in the oven without opening the door for another hour. Place the meringues on a plate and dust with cocoa powder before serving.

How to store your meringues with cocoa powder

Once completely cool down, you can store them on a cake plate with a glass dome or on a container.

Make sure you do not crush them, and they should be enjoyed between days.

If you enjoy those delicious Meringues with cocoa powder, look at some of my other recipes.

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chocolate Swirled Pumpkin Bars

Lemon Tart

Mangoes with Rum and Vanilla

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Meringues With Cocoa Powder and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links at no additional cost.