Caramelized Garlic, Goat Cheese Tart

Giangi's Kitchen

Caramelized garlic and goat cheese tart is a delicious combination of flaky pastry, goat cheese, and caramelized garlic cloves. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVCFi_0kk7XUzU00
Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese TartPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Super easy to make, your family and friends will think you have spent hours baking as once they bite into the tart, all the taste buds will celebrate with delight. 

Soft and tender and so rich. The goat cheese melted with the egg heavy cream mixture, adding the caramelized onions, which are super tender with lots of savory flavors added by the rosemary.  I am ready to make another one as I am writing this. 

As you can see by my photographs, I chose to serve it in a rectangular removable base tart pan mold.  Easier to showcase and unmold. 

I love how it presents, and it brought me back to Paris. Most tarts are baked in a rectangular form.

For me, it is so much easier to serve as well. Much easier to slice on a square than a wedge.

Peeling the garlic

It can be a daunting task to peel that many garlic cloves. I get it! I do, however, have a solution to share with you.

When you have that many cloves, place them all in a jar where they have some room to move around. Close the lid and shake the garlic cloves. This process will loosen the thin outside skin.

My preferred method is to use a garlic peeler. A bit longer but still very effective. 

Why do we blanch the garlic cloves?

Blanched garlic is a fantastic way to remove all the bitter bit of the raw garlic and bring forth the deep floral aroma and flavor of the garlic.

This process is achieved by bringing water to a full boil and adding the garlic cloves for 5 minutes.

As you will notice with this recipe, I blanch them twice. Doing so makes the garlic tender and sweet instead of having a solid bite.

Blanching also will help the garlic clove to retain its firmness while you bake it. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xu6Eo_0kk7XUzU00
Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese TartPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

This is a quick introduction. Please read the recipe for full instructions.

Puff pastry: My favorite is Pepperidge Farm, but of course, you can select your favorite or make it yourself, time permitting. Make sure you thaw it out in the refrigerator. 

Garlic cloves:  You will need about three whole heads of garlic to make this dish. 

Soft goat cheese:  Bring to room temperature and spread it all over the puff pastry.  Creamy and with no added herbs will work best here. 

Honey: Adds sweetness and caramelizes the garlic while balancing with the aromatic rosemary oils. Please do not skip this ingredient, as it plays a pivotal role in this recipe.

Rosemary: I love rosemary and use it in most of my cooking. However, fresh chives or thyme will work beautifully.

Eggs: Always use large eggs, and bring them to room temperature before using them. They will act as a binding agent in this recipe, helping create that beautiful custard surrounding the goat cheese and garlic.

Heavy cream: Binding and creating the custard when cooking with the eggs. Use rich, heavy cream. You will not regret it as it renders a soft yet delicious custard-like filling. 

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love. To achieve this recipe, I used the following:

Rolling pin

Rectangular tart pan

Garlic peeler

Mixing bowl 

Small sauce pan

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent Garlic Tart with Goat Cheese

You can find the printable recipe with all the correct amounts at the bottom of this post.  

I do not have a nonstick mold; therefore, I cut a piece of parchment paper following the base of my mold and placed it on the bottom. This step is unnecessary as the puff pastry is rich in butter and will likely not attach itself. I do like to take that extra precaution.

  • Bring the puff pastry to room temperature, and roll it out with a rolling pin to fit your mold. Press it down to the mold, and with the rolling pin, roll over it to have a perfect cut with the border.
  • Pick the surface with a fork and set it aside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaaGL_0kk7XUzU00
Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese TartPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

  • While peeling the garlic, bring a small saucepan filled with water to a full boil. Add your garlic and blanch for five minutes. Drain and restart, bringing the water to a boil and blanching the garlic again for another five minutes. 
  • Drain and return the garlic to the saucepan and add the honey and finely chopped rosemary.  Cook over medium-low heat. You want to caramelize the garlic nicely but not burn it.
  • Separate the goat cheese into small chunks and add them on top of the puff pastry, covering as much as possible of the puff pastry.
  • Whisk the eggs and heavy cream and season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over the goat cheese.
  • Once your honey garlic is nicely caramelized, spread it evenly over the cream mixture bay, ensuring no clumps are formed. 
  • Bake and serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9V9I_0kk7XUzU00
Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese TartPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Storage and reheating instructions

This caramelized garlic will keep for at least a week sealed in a small jar in the refrigerator. 

Store the tart in the refrigerator wrapped in plastic. It will last for a couple of days.

Reheat in the oven for 20 minutes at 320F or until it is warm.

Other uses for the caramelized garlic

Caramelized garlic is very easy to make.  You can enjoy this as a recipe in itself. 

Once you have your caramelized garlic, you can use them also to make some excellent bruschetta spread.

Have some friends over and serve them alongside some olives as a nibble with your drinks. 

Add them to your favorite soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGa16_0kk7XUzU00
Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese TartPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Caramelized Garlic and Goat Cheese Tart

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient, select your desired serving, and tips for my Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese Tart

  • 1 puff pastry
  • 30 + garlic cloves
  • 8 ounces soft goat cheese1
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary finely chopped
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F
  2. With a rolling pin, roll out the puff pastry to fit your rectangular mold with a removable bottom, a 14x4.5x1 mold. Place the pastry sheet into the mold and pick the surface with a fork, and set aside.
  3. Peel the garlic cloves, cut off the end, and blanch them in a pan of boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and repeat the same step in a new pan of boiling water for another 5 minutes.
  4. Drain the garlic and place it back into the same boiling pan and add the honey and chopped rosemary and cook for about 5 minutes over low heat. Make sure it does not burn.
  5. Separate the goat cheese into small chunks and place the cheese over the puff pastry.
  6. Whisk the eggs with the cream, season with salt and pepper and pour over the goat cheese.
  7. Add the garlic honey over the cream and bake in the hot oven for 35 minutes.

Recipe Notes

If you do not have a non-stick mold, use parchment paper to fit the bottom of the mold. This will help you later.

If you enjoy this delicious Caramelized Garlic and Goat Cheese Tart, look at my other recipes.

French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way

Cauliflower and Goat Cheese Gratin

40 Cloves Garlic Chicken

Potato Gratin with Garlic – A French Tradition

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Caramelized Garlic And Goat Cheese Tartand hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

