Valentine's Day is here, and this Champagne Cocktail is perfect.

Having children around and making them part of the festivities, a mocktail version for them is also available at the end of this post.

Champagne Cocktail Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

A simple and elegant classic drink that has seen so many versions since its conception. However, it has satisfied many with the effervescent bubbly of the Champagne.

Champagne has always symbolized romance and love. The only drink that was and is not bound by social standing throughout history.

Origins for the Champagne Cocktail

The first written mention of the Champagne Cocktail appears in 1855 in Panama and Aspinwall.

The water gets a bit unclear, as some believe it was first introduced at the passing of Prince Albert in 1861.

According to historians, a bartender at London’s Brooks’ Club decided that Champagne should mourn too and pair it with Guinness stout to make a black velvety, the color of mourning.

I love Guinness and Champagne separately. However, putting the two together is a bit of a stretch for me. Thus, I will leave it to that.

Meanwhile, a recipe for the cocktail appeared back in 1862 and 1887 as part of Jerry Thomas’s repertoire. Neither contained brandy nor Cognac. Furthermore, it was considered more of a classic American version.

Recipe books are filled with champagne cocktail recipes; the fun is trying them all if you feel inclined.

Coupe or Flute?

When Champagne was first introduced, it was poured on a coupe. Largemouth and short body glass downplayed the effervescence of the drink.

In the 20th century, the flute became more popular as it preserved and showcased the bubbly.

Although a quick comeback of the coupe has shown itself in recent years, I wish I had kept all my glasses now.

What Champagne to enjoy?

This is the million-dollar question. France, as well as California, have fantastic Champagne. This all depends on your budget.

If you are going to enjoy the Champagne by itself, with no mixes, then I would suggest you splurge a bit more.

If you are using it with other ingredients, go the middle of the way. I prefer Champagne more on the sweet side, not brut or dry.

However, with this recipe, Sparkling wine, Prosecco, or Spumante will make it way too sweet and not as enjoyable.

What is Angostura Bitters?

Neutral alcohol is infused with herbs, spices, fruits, roots, tree bark, and all sorts of botanicals. You may find orange peels, cassia bark, and much more.

Angostura aromatic bitter was developed initially as a cure for upset stomachs around 1824 by Dr. Siegert, surgeon general for the Venezuelan military.

It is, to this day, still produced in the city of Trinidad.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

Sugar cube: It will slowly melt, giving it that perfect flavor.

Angostura bitters: a must in this recipe. It brings a touch of bitterness to the sweetness.

Brandy: Adding an extra layer of deliciousness.

Lemon: The oils of the lemon and the rind add flavor but do not take it away.

Champagne: Use good champagne. I enjoy more on the sweet side, but you chose the one you enjoy most.

Equipment needed

Measuring spoon

Lemon peeler for cocktails

Champagne flutes

Tips and step by step to make this excellent Champagne Cocktail

There have been many versions throughout the century, from the first time it was written about to today.

Start with very chilled glasses, and add a cube of sugar on the bottom. Shake a few drops of bitters to saturate the sugar.

on the bottom. Shake a few drops of bitters to saturate the sugar. Secondly, add the Brandy I had at the house, but of course, you can use Cognac over the sugar.

Fill the flute with champagne.

with champagne. Twist the lemon twist over the glass or a small part of the lemon peel.

You want all the lemon oils in the champagne to give it the final touch.

Ingredients needed to make this Champagne Cocktail

sugar cube

Angostura bitters

Brandy

lemon twist

Champagne

Instructions

Place the sugar cube in a chilled champagne flute and saturate it with the bitters. Add the brandy and top with the Champagne Garnish with the lemon twist

Have little one around?

We all know how much children love to be part of all festivities, and they should, so why not make this for them as well, but with no alcohol, of course?

Here is how to make this a mocktail:

Use a plastic flute if they are too young or just a regular glass one. You will be amazed how much they love to feel so grown up.

Place the sugar cube in a glass.

Pour over some grenadine.

Add some Sprite or any bubbly lemonade over it.

Enjoy this special day with your little ones. Trust me; they will remember and do the same with their kids one day.

