Rice Salad with Chicken

Giangi's Kitchen

Rice salad with chicken is one of the easiest and most delicious simple salads. Cooked rice with pickled Italian giardiniera gives this dish a fantastic twist.

A fantastic dish that requires little or no time to assemble.

One of the many ways you can use your chicken, rice, and leftovers is by making this dish economical and pure bliss during busy school nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qcyc_0kf4fZ2z00
Rice Salad With ChickenPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

As it contains protein and starch, a nice green salad or roasted vegetables will suffice to have a healthy meal during the week.

Leftovers

Yes, you read correctly. I do, too, sometimes have leftovers. I do not talk about much because there is never much to re-create a new meal. But this is different.

I love to roast chicken, but when time is pressing or it is too hot to have the oven on, our local grocery store has a great roasting chicken that only needs to be taken home and cut up into desired pieces. Cooking the rice the night before saves time as well.

This recipe for rice salad has been in the family since I can remember. My grandmother, as well as my mom, made it frequently during the summer months in Italy.

It can be served a room temperature or just out of the refrigerator. Perfect for a quick lunch, dinner al fresco, BBQ, picnic, or potluck.

Stores well as well as can stay out with no need for refrigeration. No mayonnaise thus no risk of turning on you. That is one of my favorite attributes of this salad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2lWf_0kf4fZ2z00
Rice Salad with ChickenPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

And you can add

  • Let your imagination go. Add chickpeas or cooked peas if you want to keep it completely vegetarian.
  • I also enjoyed it with tuna. Gives a spin with protein.
  • Chopped green olives give it a fresh taste with fresh summer herbs such as mint and oregano.
  • Use good olive oil with this salad; you will not regret it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EHMe_0kf4fZ2z00
Rice Salad with ChickenPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

What is Giardiniera?

Giardiniera is an assortment of Italian vinegar-preserved vegetables. Carrots, green beans, cauliflower, celery, bell peppers, and pepperoncini.

You will be able to find mild, my favorite, as well as hot. Readily available at your local grocery store.

What do you use giardiniera for?

A very versatile condiment that can be enjoyed in so many ways. Bruschetta, burgers, pasta salad, potato salad or insalata Russa , eggs, sandwiches, and more.

What type of rice shall I use?

The rice you use with this salad is essential. You want rice that maintains its shape when cooked. You want to taste all the rice as you were eating pasta.

And an additional attribute to the rice is that it must work well with dressing, meaning absorbing it.

I do also cook my rice the same way I will cook pasta. A large pot of salted boiling water, adding a handful of rice for each person I want to make the dish for. Drain when done. It must still have a gentle bite to it.

I am a big fan of Uncle Ben’s long grain. It cooks well and preserves its shape.

Basmati and jasmine rice are also great alternatives.

Short on time? Pre-cooked rice works well too. Just follow the packaging instructions and then proceed with my recipe.

However, I will not suggest using Arborio, Carnaroli, or sticky rice.  You will not get the same result ending up in frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afDKX_0kf4fZ2z00
Rice Salad with ChickenPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Rice Salad with Chicken

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Rice Salad with Chicken.

Instructions

  1. In a large pot with salted water, cook the rice until it still has a light bite when tasted.
  2. Place in a small bowl the Giardiniera vegetables cut in small pieces.
  3. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and mix. Let it set for 10 minutes.
  4. When the rice has cool down, add the pieces of chicken, the Giardiniera, and the olive oil. Blend well and add vinegar ½ teaspoon and taste in between. It should not be overpowered by vinegar.
  5. Chill before serving if time permits.

If you enjoy this dish, check out these flavorful recipes:

Seared Salmon with Peas, Potatoes, and Mint
Carnitas Tacos with Tomatillo Sauce and Avocado
New York Steaks with Mustard and Mushrooms Sauce

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Rice Salad with Chicken, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

Published by

