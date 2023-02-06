Orecchiette Pasta, Chickpeas

Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.

All those ingredients marry well, and each bite is infused with flavor. Irresistible is more like it.

I saw you looking at the recipe and shrugging your shoulders at the length of the ingredients. Do not fear. This is a recipe that will soon become your favorite, as it did in our house.

However, I advise you to have all the ingredients ready, measured and chopped before you turn on the stove. This recipe only takes less than 30 minutes from start to finish.

What does zaatar taste like?

Zaatar is a Middle Eastern spice blend of dried wild thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac. With the combination of the dried herbs, you will have a rich nutty floral, herby and tangy taste with a bit of acidic keynote. Zaatar does not have any heat to it.

Zaatar spice substitute

For a quick at-home substitute of zaatar, just add dried thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, or lemon zest if you do not have sumac on hand.

Mix two tablespoons of sesame seeds, one tablespoon of dried thyme, and two tablespoons of sumac or the lemon zest of one lemon.

You can also use dried herbs such as oregano or parsley.

Orecchiette Pasta

Orecchiette pasta, or “little ears” pasta, is a specialty of Southern Italy, Apulia. A preferred pasta to be enjoyed with sauces as the concave side is the perfect “sauce collector.”

Orecchiette is round in shape, gently pressed with a thumb in the middle to make a small shell form.

With each bite, you will enjoy not only the spinach but the fresh herbs, parsley,

Ideally, for all tomato sauces, it works well with vegetables too.

It presents beautifully at the table if you so choose. Also great for pot lucks. Your food will cook evenly, which is a must in your kitchen. The enamel cast iron braiser is the perfect heat inducer because of the enamel, and you can prepare beautiful sauces.

Ingredients needed to make Orecchiette With Chickpeas And Zaatar

olive oil

onion

garlic cloves

curry

fresh thyme leaves

anchovies fillets

lemon

chickpeas can

brown sugar

chicken broth

fresh spinach

orecchiette pasta

fresh Italian parsley

zaatar

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over hot heat. Sautee the onion for 3-4 minutes with the garlic, curry, thyme, anchovies, lemon zest, and ½ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Stir constantly until tender and golden. Lower the heat and add the chickpeas and the brown sugar, and let cook until golden, about 8 minutes. When the chickpeas start to dry, wet with the chicken broth and lemon juice, cook and reduce for about 6 minutes, remove from heat and set aside. Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, add the pasta and cook al dente. Drain and set aside. In the chickpea skillet, adds the spinach and parsley and mix well. The spinach should be welting. If that is not the case, turn on the heat to low and give it a couple of stirs. Add the orecchiette and mix well to coat all the pasta. Serve on four plates or bowls, sprinkle the zataar over it, and drizzle a little olive oil.

