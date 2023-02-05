Juicy tender rosemary chicken paired with the tanginess of the lemon and the sweetness of the peas. A perfect weeknight meal.

Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

One of that all-in-one skillet cooking that is easy to prepare and will require very little cleaning up afterward. This is one of the most sought-after meals in our family.

I love the simplicity of it, and the oven does it all. Not to mention the wonderful aroma that will linger in your kitchen.

Using thighs in this recipe, you can also add, or use chicken breasts. If using breasts, cut them in half for quicker cooking. Either way, you will enjoy this dish.

The lemons sauce enhances the flavor to a new level, giving it a great balance with the sweet peas.

You have a couple of choices.

Not having white wine on hand, I choose to create this dish with brandy. As we all know, brandy is just the perfect replacement for wine and one that is one of my favorite choices.

I love chicken tight. However, breasts will do as well. To ensure they will properly cook, cut them in half to speed up the process and the thick part is cooked.

Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and steps to make this delicious chicken

Starting with a cold skillet. This step will allow the fat to render slowly out of the chicken and give you crispy skin in return.

I love Le Creuset enamel cast iron skillets as they cook evenly. Better heat distributions. They can go from stovetop to oven with no issues.

as they cook evenly. Better heat distributions. They can go from stovetop to oven with no issues. If you do not want to roast the chicken for 20 minutes in the oven, you can continue cooking the chicken on the stove. However, cover it with a well-fitted lid, lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Finish the last 10-15 minutes without the lid and add more chicken stock if dry out.

This rosemary, peas, lemon chicken dish will taste out of this world with fresh rosemary. I am suggesting you use fresh if available to you.

Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken

chicken tights

fresh rosemary

salt and pepper

olive oil

garlic cloves minced

brandy

chicken stock

lemon juice

peas - defrosted if frozen

lemon wedges (optional)

Instructions

Season chicken on all sides with salt, pepper, and rosemary, pressing down on the chicken. In a frying pan add the olive oil and place the chicken skin side down into the frying pan. Set the pan over medium heat. Once the skin is golden and crisp, turn and cook another 5 minutes on the other side. Remove chicken from the pan and set aside. Preheat oven at 350F. Fry the garlic in the chicken fat, add brandy or white wine and lemon juice in the skillet, and scrape any bits off the bottom of the pan. Place the chicken back in the skillet, add the peas. Place in the hot oven and bake for another 20 minutes. Add chicken stock so the pan will not become dry. Season the chicken if needed. Serve with lemon wedges

Side Dishes Suggestions:

Rice with Pease and Butter Simple and super easy to prepare. It marries well and allows the juices to be soaked up beautifully.

Tomato Arugula Salad Clean and crisp for a lighter dinner or Sunday brunch

Fennel, Tomato, and Basil Salad Great combination of fresh, crisp flavors.

If you enjoy this Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken, check out these flavorful recipes:

Mushroom Goat Cheese Tart

Mushroom and Herbs Salad

Salmon with Basil and Mushroom Sauce

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

﻿I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.