Jalapeno Burgers. A spin on our beloved burger recipe. Imagine a juicy, succulent, cooked-to-perfection beef patty with chunks of cheddar cheese stuffed inside the meat.

The perfect amount of heat from the jalapeno. Savory and super delicious. Ready in 15 minutes.

Jalapeno BurgersPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

As you all know, jalapeno is not for the faint of hearts; thus, I decided to take matters into my hands and determine the heat level I was comfortable with. Therefore, I omitted most of the seeds.

Medium heat is how I like them.

My recipe has no hamburger buns, which I replaced with spinach.

A gluten-free paleo version of dinner. The softness of the spinach tames the burger.

What are jalapeno peppers?

Jalapeno peppers are medium-sized chile peppers with a mild to moderate amount of heat.

The deep green color is when they are picked and are in their unripened state. Jalapenos turn red when they are ripe.

Used to flavor everything from salsa to salad dressing.

Fresh jalapenos can be chopped, sliced, or diced depending on the use that you have for them.

Slice them into rings when you want to concentrate the heat into a bite. Nachos is a good example.

Remove the ribs and the seeds to reduce the level of heat.

Jalapeno BurgersPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Peppers and Mexican cuisine

There are so many peppers to choose from: serrano peppers, chili peppers, and jalapeno peppers that you can spend all day at the store. Play with one at a time.

Serrano is milder than jalapenos, and habanero will have you running for the water. A little will go a long way.

I also tried growing a pepper plant and bell peppers, but my little squirrels got them before I could enjoy them.

When I first moved to Arizona, I was introduced to jalapenos.

My friends, not knowing how I would handle the heat, first introduced me to this trick: Each time you eat something very hot spicy, immediately sprinkle salt and squeeze lime either on a slice of radish or a slice of a cucumber and eat it.

The two are counterbalancing the heat by calming it.

No need to drink tons of water, milk, or beer to calm the hotness.

Jalapeno BurgersPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking Tips and step by step directions

Note to the wise, and I guess this is more a note to myself: the seeds and the filaments are the hot part of the jalapeno. Be very careful when removing them not to breathe into them. I did that, and I am still coughing.

  • It is ok to rinse the inside of the jalapeno. This will eliminate a lot of the heat.
  • Use a large bowl to mix all the ingredients.
  • To ensure all the burgers are equal, I use a measuring cup to scoop up the amount needed and wanted for each burger.
  • When cooking the burgers, keep a keen eye on them as the cheese will melt them and produce fat, and it can be dangerous if left unattended.
  • Use great cheddar cheese for a great flavor.
  • I use a grill pan to give it the perfect lines to them.
  • Medium-high heat and a few minutes on each side
  • Any good bread buns will be perfect for this Jalapeno Burgers. My preference is potato buns. Not too thick and is super delicious.
  • Once cooked, let them rest on paper towels to absorb some of the fat if any. I always use 85/15% or 80/20 ground sirloin.

Enjoy this yummy Jalapeno Burger recipe!

Jalapeno BurgersPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Jalapeno Burgers

Ingredients needed to make Jalapeno Burgers

Ground beef

cheddar cheese

jalapeno

salt and pepper

spinach

radishes

lime

avocado

Instructions

  1. Combine the ground beef with the cheddar cheese and jalapeno slices in a large mixing bowl. Season with pepper and salt to taste. Form ¼ pound each burger patties.
  2. Over high heat, place a grill plate and brush some oil over the surface when hot.
  3. Add the burger patties and cook to the desired doneness paying attention as the cheese will melt and stick to the grill. 4 to 5 minutes per side.
  4. On a plate, place a small bed of spinach and add the burger on top of it. Add the radishes and limes with avocado to your plate.

I hope you enjoyed this dish. Check out these flavorful recipes:

Spiced Lamb Patties and Couscous with Apricots

Cheddar And Jalapeno Scones

Jalapeno Corn Sticks with Maple Honey Butter

Do you like this recipe?

