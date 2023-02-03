With the abundance of zucchini and summer squash at the market, having a new quiche in the repertoire would be easy.

Store-bought zucchini will work fine too. As with all vegetables, always use them within days of purchasing them.

Adding feta cheese allowed the zucchini to stand up with flavor and complement each other.

A quick and easy spin to the traditional quiche Lorraine.

Difference Between Feta Cheese and Goat Cheese

Sheep and goat. The feta is mostly sheep milk. Goat cheese is made with goat milk.

Of course, Feta has a nuttier, tangy, and salty taste. Most of it is brined in the curing process.

Both kinds of cheese are a great source of vitamin B. However, feta is a better source of vitamins B6 and B12.

Goat cheese is crumblier cheese.

Tips and how to make this Zucchini Feta Cheese Quiche to perfection

I removed a couple of strips of the zucchini skin lengthwise to remove part of the bitterness, and also as it is decorative while you have all the sliced down on the dish. Obviously,, this step is optional.

When shopping for zucchini, ensure they are all the same size to cook in uniform.

The feta cheese crumbles well with the eggs.

Greek feta is in a block form, and I found it easier to work with and with a lot more flavor.

I recommend beating the eggs and feta cheese together.

In the recipe, I used medium size eggs. However, If you have large eggs, please use three instead.

Use a deep dish pie tart for baking this wonderful zucchini recipe.

tart for baking this wonderful zucchini recipe. When using a pie pan, ensure the borders are high enough for the egg-milk or cream mixture not to overflow.

You can substitute the heavy cream with whole milk. Add a fit of flour (1 tablespoon) to thicken the cream.

Protect the crust of the quiche with a pie cover or aluminum foil.

Pre-cook the pie shell according to the packaging direction. Do the same if you choose to make your pie shell.

You can also make this a crustless quiche; however, grease the pie dish well, or it will stick, and use heavy cream instead of milk. Add a bit more flour so it will solidify.

Place the pie dish on a cookie sheet in the middle of the rack to eliminate unwanted spilling in your oven.

I have a regular oven; use your oven manufacturing direction to adjust the cooking time.

Wait a few minutes to eat, as the cooked zucchini can burn you pretty hot.

Ingredients needed to make Zucchini Feta Cheese Quiche

zucchini,

feta cheese

heavy cream

eggs

pepper

pastry shell crust

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. Roll out the pastry shell crust in a round pie tart mold. Poke with a fork a few times the pastry beware of not making big holes. Cover the pastry crust borders with a pie cover or a small strip of aluminum foil that you will have rolled to cover the borders. Bake in the hot oven for 7 minutes. When done, remove it and let it rest. Meanwhile, in a medium-size bowl whisk the eggs, feta cheese, and heavy cream. Season with pepper. Arrange the zucchini slices in a round pattern on the pie tart mold and cover with the egg feta mixture. Cover the edge of the mold with pie cover or aluminum foil and place in the hot oven, and bake for 30 minutes or until golden in the top and the center is done.

