Blueberry galette. Blueberries are always on our grocery shelf, and I believe they deserve to be honored by making a dessert with them.

Blueberry Galette Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

A little bit of summer heaven with each bite.

With this super easy puff pastry blueberry recipe, you will reminisce all the summer flavors and memories while enjoying a flaky pastry filled with lemon sugar-infused blueberries.

Galette is an easy way to showcase fresh blueberries or any fruits without the stress of making pie dough.

A luscious flaky pastry that envelops perfectly ripe blueberries in a free form.

Marinating the blueberries with lemon juice and the zest gives your galette a fresh, uplifting flavor.

What is the difference between a galette and a pie?

A galette is a round free-form pastry in which fruits are wrapped and baked on a baking sheet. Quite easy to make as they do not require a specific shape to be made into.

A pie is a sweet or savory dish with a pie crust evenly placed in a baking dish, adding a filling.

The galette can be referred to as the baby brother to the pie. The pie is more defined, baked in a circular form pan, and presented on a dish once done.

On the other hand, the Galette is free form assembled as a child’s drawing. Placed over parchment paper and baked. No fancy adornments to it.

Blueberry Galette Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips to make this delicious dessert

Although super easy to make, I would like to share some tips that helped make this galette perfect.

Start filling by placing the blueberries, sugar , lemon juice, lemon zest, and cornstarch in a large bowl.

, lemon juice, lemon zest, and cornstarch in a large bowl. If your blueberries are very sweet, you may want to reduce the amount of sugar used.

used. You can prepare the filling the night before and store it in the refrigerator. Before baking, please bring it back to room temperature.

Cornstarch is a flavorless binding agent, thus not altering the flavor of the fruits.

is a flavorless binding agent, thus not altering the flavor of the fruits. It freezes unbaked, and you can transfer it directly from the freezer to the oven and bake as directed.

The bottom crust is large enough to come up slightly over the fruit filling.

For time-saving, I used an a lready made puff pastry . Having time in your hands, you may want to make the crust yourself.

. Having time in your hands, you may want to make the crust yourself. Line your cookie sheet with parchment paper, and you can directly assemble the galette over it.

Preferably and I strongly recommend using parchment paper . It absorbs better the slight wetness of the pie once out of the oven.

. It absorbs better the slight wetness of the pie once out of the oven. Add some extra sugar to the flour when you roll it for a crunchier crust. Optional, of course.

You may be tempted to enjoy a slice as soon as it emerges from the oven. Who can resist it but let it cool off for a bit?

The baked blueberries can hold the heat a lot longer than you think.

Slice into wedges and enjoy it as it is or with your favorite vanilla ice cream.

Feel free to improvise your galette with any mixes that you fancy. Peaches are excellent when in the season prepared with this same method.

The rustic appearance is the perfect dessert recipe for those who enjoy baking but do not want to fuss with the crust.

Top off this blueberry dessert with a large scoop of whipped cream for an even more decadent sweet dessert.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Blueberry Galette

Blueberry Galette Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Blueberry Galette

blueberries, fresh or frozen (no need to thaw)

cornstarch

lemon juice freshly squeezed

lemon zest

sugar

sugar

milk or heavy cream

sheet puff pastry

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F and line a sheet pan with parchment/baking paper. Combine the blueberries with sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, and cornstarch. Mix well, then set aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll the puff pastry out just a little, then trim it into a rough circle, approximately 9 inches. Transfer to the sheet pan lined with baking paper. Pile the blueberry filling into the center of the pastry, then bring the edges in, overlapping as you fold the pastry up around the filling all the way around. Brush with milk or cream and sprinkle with a little extra sugar. Bake the galette in the preheated oven for 30-45 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and crisp, the blueberries are soft, and the filling has thickened slightly. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving with ice cream.

How to store this sinful dessert

If your home is like mine, we never have leftovers. However, if you do, I suggest using a cake dome to store your pie or covering it with plastic wrap and storing it in the refrigerator.

Bring it back to room temperature, or place it in the oven, or toaster oven, for a few minutes to give the crust that crunchiness back.

If you enjoy this Blueberry Galette, check out those flavorful recipes:

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Blueberry Galette, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

﻿I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.